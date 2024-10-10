Trending
Top News
Oct. 10, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: VP Spiro Agnew resigns

On Oct. 10, 1973, Vice President Spiro Agnew resigns in disgrace after pleading no contest to income tax evasion.

By UPI Staff
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy was formally opened at Fort Severn, Annapolis, Md., with 50 midshipmen in the first class.

In 1886, Griswold Lorillard of Tuxedo Park, N.Y., fashioned the first tuxedo for men.

In 1928, Chiang Kai-shek became chairman of the Republic of China. Following two civil wars, separated by a World War, Chiang Kai-shek and his Kuomintang party would head into exile in 1949 following defeat at the hands of the Communists.

In 1933, a United Airlines Boeing 247 is destroyed by sabotage, the first such proven case in the history of commercial aviation.

In 1956, no sign of compromise seen in Suez Canal dispute. Egypt had been pressing for a negotiated solution, "consistent with Egyptian sovereignty," though there were no signs that the Egyptians or the British and French were ready to compromise.

In 1971, having been sold, dismantled and moved to the United States, London Bridge reopens in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

In 1973, Vice President Spiro Agnew resigns in disgrace after pleading no contest to income tax evasion.

In 1985, movie legend Orson Welles, whose innovative Citizen Kane of 1941 was regarded by many as the best American-made film of all time, died of a heart attack at the age of 70.

In 1995, Israel freed about 900 Palestinian prisoners and pulled its troops out of four towns as the second phase of a peace plan was implemented on the West Bank.

In 1997, major tobacco companies agreed to a settlement in a class-action lawsuit by 60,000 flight attendants who said second-hand smoke made them ill. About a week earlier, tobacco executives admitted that tobacco causes lung cancer and other diseases.

In 2003, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Iranian lawyer Shurin Ebadi for her work in promoting democracy and human rights in Iran and beyond. She was the first Muslim woman to win the award.

In 2005, Angela Merkel became the first female chancellor of Germany after her Christian Democrats won the parliamentary election.

In 2014, the Nobel committee awarded the peace prize to Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi, children's rights activists. Yousafzai, the youngest Nobelist in history, became a household name after Taliban militants shot her in the head in Pakistan, bringing attention to her cause -- education for girls.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael made landfall on Mexico Beach, Fla., as a Category 5 storm. Michael directly caused 31 deaths and more than $25 billion in damage.

In 2020, Poland's Iga Swiatek won her country's first major singles title, beating American Sofia Kenin in the French Open final.

In 2021, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said her government would not "bow to pressure" from Beijing in response to China's call for "reunification."

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Milton downgraded to Cat. 1 as it crosses Florida Peninsula
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Hurricane Milton downgraded to Cat. 1 as it crosses Florida Peninsula
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Hurricane Milton continued to weaken early Thursday as it made its way northeast across the Florida Peninsula after making landfall near Sarasota Wednesday night as a Category 3 storm, according to forecasters.
2.8M without power in Florida after Hurricane Milton made landfall; fatalities reported
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2.8M without power in Florida after Hurricane Milton made landfall; fatalities reported
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Hurricane Milton made landfall near Sarasota along Florida's west coast Wednesday night, knocking out power for nearly 3 million people. Fatalities and injuries were reported.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024
Top News // 44 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024
On Oct. 10, 1973, Vice President Spiro Agnew resigns in disgrace after pleading no contest to income tax evasion.
IDF kills two Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon
World News // 1 hour ago
IDF kills two Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Two Hezbollah commanders were killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said Thursday.
CBP seizes cocaine shipments worth $13.2M near Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CBP seizes cocaine shipments worth $13.2M near Puerto Rico
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted separate cocaine shipments with a combined value of $13.2 million intended for Puerto Rico over the past week.
North Carolina doctor will pay more than $600,000 over laboratory kickback scheme allegations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
North Carolina doctor will pay more than $600,000 over laboratory kickback scheme allegations
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina doctor agreed to pay more than a half million dollars in fines to settle with the federal government over allegations he and his practice took covered-up kickbacks from a medical company.
New AI writing tool launched Wednesday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
New AI writing tool launched Wednesday
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- San Francisco-based artificial intelligence firm Writer Incorporated launched its AI-writing model Wednesday to compete with Anthropic, OpenAI and other providers of generative AI writing content.
Florida Gov. DeSantis urges residents at risk from Milton to seek nearby shelters
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Florida Gov. DeSantis urges residents at risk from Milton to seek nearby shelters
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials urged residents to get out of harm's way Wednesday morning before Category 4 Hurricane Milton arrives over the mainland later in the evening.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeals recent bail ruling in 3rd attempt for release
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeals recent bail ruling in 3rd attempt for release
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is making another appeal to be released from a New York jail after previous denials awaiting trial facing multiple allegations,.
After Helene and before Milton's landfall, agencies warn about scams, price gouging
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
After Helene and before Milton's landfall, agencies warn about scams, price gouging
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- With another major hurricane poised to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, several federal agencies are warning consumers to be wary of potential scams.
