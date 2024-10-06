Advertisement
Oct. 6, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Attack on Israel marks start of Yom Kippur War

On Oct. 6, 1973, Egypt and Syria launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Yom Kippur. This conflict, which would last 19 days, would become known as the Yom Kippur War.

By UPI Staff
Israeli soldiers lay flowers at a war memorial center in Israel on the anniversary of the Yom Kippur War between Israel and, Syria and Egypt which began October 6, 1973. File Photo by Orel Cohen/UPI
1 of 4 | Israeli soldiers lay flowers at a war memorial center in Israel on the anniversary of the Yom Kippur War between Israel and, Syria and Egypt which began October 6, 1973. File Photo by Orel Cohen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1853, Antioch College opened in Yellow Springs, Ohio, as the first non-sectarian school to offer equal opportunity for both men and women.

In 1889, Thomas Edison debuts his first motion picture.

In 1908, Austria-Hungary annexes Bosnia-Herzegovina, dual provinces in Europe's Balkan region which were formerly under the control of the Ottoman Empire, sparking a crisis.

In 1927, The Jazz Singer starring Al Jolson, Hollywood's legendary "first talkie," premiered in New York, ushering in the era of sound and a subsequent end of the silents.

In 1945, the Curse of the Billy Goat was placed on the Chicago Cubs when Billy Sianis and his pet billy goat were ejected from Wrigley Field during Game 4 of the World Series because his pet goat's strong odor. The curse ended in 2016, when the Cubs won the World Series.

File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI

In 1973, Egypt and Syria, attempting to win back territory lost during the third Arab-Israeli war, launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. This conflict, which would last 19 days, would become known as the Yom Kippur War.

In 1979, Pope John Paul II becomes the first pontiff to visit the White House.

In 1981, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat was assassinated as he reviewed a military parade in Cairo.

In 1991, Elizabeth Taylor walked down the aisle for the eighth time when she married Larry Fortensky. Though she had eight weddings, the actor had seven grooms; she married Richard Burton twice.

In 2001, Cal Ripken Jr. retired after a baseball career with the Baltimore Orioles that included playing in a record 2,632 consecutive games.

File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI

In 2004, a U.S. weapons inspector said Iraq began destroying its illicit weapons in 1991 and had none by 1996, seven years before the United States invaded. A report determined that 12 years of international sanctions had succeeded in disarming the country of weapons of mass destruction.

In 2017, the tropical storm that would later increase in intensity to Hurricane Nate entered the Gulf of Honduras. The storm made landfall in two days later in Louisiana and resulted in nearly 50 deaths in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the United States.

In 2018, Brett Kavanaugh took the oath of office to become a justice on the Supreme Court after a contentious confirmation process in which he was accused of sexual misconduct.

In 2021, the World Health Organization recommended the wide rollout of the world's first malaria vaccine for children after a two-year pilot program showed promising results.

In 2023, Simone Biles won her sixth all-around world championship title in Antwerp, Belgium. The win made her the most decorated gymnast in history.

File Photo by Olivier Matthys/EPA-EFE

