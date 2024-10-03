Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 3, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Dolf Luque becomes 1st Latino in World Series

On Oct. 3, 1919, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Adolfo "Dolf" Luque became the first Latino player to appear in a World Series.

By UPI Staff
On October 3, 1919, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Adolfo "Dolf" Luque, pictured before a game in 1919, became the first Latino player to appear in a World Series. File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress
1 of 3 | On October 3, 1919, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Adolfo "Dolf" Luque, pictured before a game in 1919, became the first Latino player to appear in a World Series. File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1919, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Adolfo "Dolf" Luque became the first Latino player to appear in a World Series. Luque was born in Havana, Cuba, on Aug. 4, 1890. He pitched to 13 batters in two games of the series and only one -- John Collins -- got a hit off him.

Advertisement

In 1922, Rebecca Felton, a Georgia Democrat, was chosen to become the first woman to serve in the U.S. Senate following the premature death of Sen. Thomas E. Watson.

In 1932, following 17 years of British rule, Iraq gained its independence from the United Kingdom and was admitted to the League of Nations.

In 1935, Italy invaded Ethiopia, starting the Second Italo-Ethiopian War. Italy's invasion of Ethiopia, a fellow member of the League of Nations, exposed the ineffectiveness of the League, and its inability to exert control over member nations when violating its own statutes.

In 1952, Britain successfully tested its first atomic bomb, becoming the world's third nuclear power.

In 1967, folksinger and songwriter Woody Guthrie died at the age of 55.

Advertisement

In 1972, U.S. President Richard Nixon and Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko signed strategic arms limitation agreements, putting the first restrictions on the two countries' nuclear weapons.

File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI

In 1990, formerly communist East Germany merged with West Germany, ending 45 years of post-war division.

In 1992, Bill Gates, the college-dropout founder of Microsoft Corp., became the youngest person to top the Forbes magazine list of the 400 richest Americans, with a net worth of $6.3 billion.

In 1993, the two-day Battle of Mogadishu began during the Somali Civil War, killing 19 Americans and between 200 and 300 Somalis. The militia shot down two U.S. Black Hawk helicopters and became the inspiration for the movie Black Hawk Down.

In 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of charges that he killed his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The trial, which had intense media coverage, lasted more than eight months.

File Photo by Myung J. Chun/UPI
Advertisement

In 2007, U.S. President George W. Bush vetoed a bill that would have increased funding of the State Children's Health Insurance Program to provide health coverage to more than 10 million children. Bush said the proposal was a move toward universal healthcare, which he opposed.

In 2011, American Amanda Knox was acquitted on appeal of murder in Perugia, Italy, two years after being convicted of killing her British roommate.

In 2021, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passed former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees to become the NFL's career passing yardage leader in a defeat of Brady's former team, the New England Patriots.

In 2023, in a vote, the House of Representatives ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Fellow Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced the motion to remove McCarthy after the leader worked with Democrats to avert a government shutdown.

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Investigation finds sparks from broken power line caused deadly Lahaina Fire
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Investigation finds sparks from broken power line caused deadly Lahaina Fire
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Sparks from a re-energized broken power line are to blame for the Lahaina Fire that killed 102 people on the Hawaiian island of Maui in August of 2023, according to findings on a joint investigation into the wildfire.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024
On Oct. 3, 1919, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Adolfo "Dolf" Luque became the first Latino player to appear in a World Series.
Georgia AG asks state's high court to reinstate six-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Georgia AG asks state's high court to reinstate six-week abortion ban
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is asking the state's Supreme Court to reinstate its six-week abortion ban, after a county judge earlier this week ruled it unconstitutional.
42 arrested in 'historic' crackdown on California-based White supremacist gang
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
42 arrested in 'historic' crackdown on California-based White supremacist gang
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Forty-two alleged members and associates of the San Fernando Valley Peckerwoods have been arrested in an operation authorities on Wednesday called one of the largest crackdowns on a neo-Nazi White supremacist gang.
Vice presidential debate between JD Vance, Tim Walz draws 43M viewers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Vice presidential debate between JD Vance, Tim Walz draws 43M viewers
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The vice presidential debate between Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota drew more than 43 million viewers Tuesday night, according to Nielsen.
Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A Bank of America outage on Wednesday, which panicked thousands of customers who could not access their accounts or saw their balances drop to zero, is close to being fixed.
Biden opposes possible Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden opposes possible Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not support a possible Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites.
DHS: 'high' threat of terrorism in the United States in 2025
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DHS: 'high' threat of terrorism in the United States in 2025
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- War in the Middle East and political extremism within the United States mean there is a high threat of terrorism within the nation, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.
Biden, Harris survey Hurricane Helene damage in North Carolina, Georgia
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden, Harris survey Hurricane Helene damage in North Carolina, Georgia
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited storm-damaged Georgia on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden surveyed the damage from Hurricane Helene during an aerial tour in North Carolina.
3 arrested following explosions near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen
World News // 22 hours ago
3 arrested following explosions near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Denmark arrested three people Wednesday following a pair of explosions overnight near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia school board to pay $575K to teacher fired for refusing transgender student's pronouns
Virginia school board to pay $575K to teacher fired for refusing transgender student's pronouns
Chinese man extradited to U.S. over N. Korea's illicit counterfeit tobacco business
Chinese man extradited to U.S. over N. Korea's illicit counterfeit tobacco business
New tropical threat moves into Gulf after Hurricane Helene devastation
New tropical threat moves into Gulf after Hurricane Helene devastation
Vance, Walz square off in vice presidential debate with focus on immigration, economy
Vance, Walz square off in vice presidential debate with focus on immigration, economy
Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement