Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 1, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Legislation establishes Yosemite National Park

On Oct. 1, 1890, legislation is signed by President Benjamin Harrison creating Yosemite National Park, making it the nation's third National Park.

By UPI Staff
The light of the full moon mixes with the spray from Yosemite Falls to throw a beautiful lunar rainbow just before midnight on June 15, 2011, in Yosemite National Park. On October 1, 1890, legislation is signed by President Benjamin Harrison, creating Yosemite National Park, making it the nation's third National Park. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 5 | The light of the full moon mixes with the spray from Yosemite Falls to throw a beautiful lunar rainbow just before midnight on June 15, 2011, in Yosemite National Park. On October 1, 1890, legislation is signed by President Benjamin Harrison, creating Yosemite National Park, making it the nation's third National Park. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1890, legislation is signed by President Benjamin Harrison creating Yosemite National Park, making it the nation's third National Park. In 2016, the park expanded by more than 400 acres thanks to a donation, bringing it to more than 750,000 acres.

Advertisement

In 1903, the first World Series opened in Boston. It was a best-of-nine competition, won by the Boston Pilgrims of the American League over the Pittsburgh Pirates of the National League.

In 1908, Henry Ford introduced the Model-T automobile, selling it for $825, and changing the way Americans would travel throughout the country.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1918, Arab forces under T. E. Lawrence, better known as "Lawrence of Arabia," captured Damascus. Lawrence would prove instrumental in the establishment of a provisional Arab government under Prince Faisal.

In 1936, the rebel Nationalist government in Spain named Gen. Francisco Franco its leader. He would go on to be dictator of the country from 1939 until his death in 1975.

Advertisement

In 1938, Nazi troops march into the Sudetenland, annexing the German-speaking border regions of Czechoslovakia.

In 1962, James Meredith enrolled at the University of Mississippi, a campus littered with the debris of a major riot that took two lives and injured at least 75 persons, tearing down the barriers of segregation at the 114-year-old school.

In 1988, Mikhail Gorbachev became the leader of the Supreme Soviet, the Soviet Union's legislative body, after the forced resignation of Andrei Gromyko.

File Photo by Joe Marquette/UPI

In 1992, Dallas billionaire Ross Perot announced his candidacy for the presidency. He called his group the Reform Party.

In 1995, 10 Muslims were convicted of conspiring to conduct a terrorist campaign in the New York City area aimed at forcing the United States to drop its support of Egypt and Israel.

In 2005, 36 people, mostly foreign tourists, died in explosions at two resort restaurants on the island of Bali. More than 100 others were injured.

In 2013, a 16-day partial shutdown of the U.S. government began after Congress failed to approve a spending bill. The Office of Management and Budget later estimated the shutdown cost taxpayers $2 billion.

Advertisement

In 2017, a gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival outside, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of dockworkers ports from Maine to Texas walked off the job early Tuesday as they go strike in demand for better wages and protections against automation.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024
On Oct. 1, 1890, legislation is signed by President Benjamin Harrison creating Yosemite National Park, making it the nation's third National Park.
Man who shot two Jewish men in Los Angeles sentenced to 3 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man who shot two Jewish men in Los Angeles sentenced to 3 years
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A California man with a history of anti-Semitic hate was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday for shooting two Jewish men at Los Angeles-area synagogues within a 24-hour period last year.
Israel launches limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon
World News // 9 hours ago
Israel launches limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Israel launched a limited ground incursion into Lebanon early Tuesday to drive Hezbollah forces away from the Israeli border following hours of airstrikes in southern Beirut.
Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to second Trump assassination attempt
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to second Trump assassination attempt
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The man accused in a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump earlier this month pleaded not guilty Monday in a Florida courtroom. Ryan Routh, 58, pleaded not guilty to five federal charges.
Montana rancher sentenced for cloning hybrid sheep for hunting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Montana rancher sentenced for cloning hybrid sheep for hunting
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An Octogenarian Montana livestock rancher was sentenced Monday to six months in prison for cloning giant sheep hybrids to be sold and hunted, federal prosecutors said.
At U.N., North Korea critical of 'Israeli genocide,' U.S. dominance on global issues
World News // 8 hours ago
At U.N., North Korea critical of 'Israeli genocide,' U.S. dominance on global issues
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- North Korea's United Nations representative spoke on Monday during its 79th debate session in New York and laid out his government's vision for the Korean Peninsula's future.
Russian jet buzzes U.S. fighter off Alaska in 'reckless, unprofessional maneuver'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Russian jet buzzes U.S. fighter off Alaska in 'reckless, unprofessional maneuver'
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A shocking new video shows a Russian fighter flying dangerously close to a U.S. Air Force jet, patrolling off the coast of Alaska, amid reports that more Russian military planes are being tracked near Alaska's air space.
Seoul court sentences ex-district police chief over 2022 Halloween crowd crush
World News // 6 hours ago
Seoul court sentences ex-district police chief over 2022 Halloween crowd crush
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A Seoul court on Monday sentenced a former district chief of police to three years behind bars without labor over the city's tragic crowd crush of Halloween weekend 2022.
Biden offers assistance after 'broad and damaging' impacts of Helene as more than 100 dead
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden offers assistance after 'broad and damaging' impacts of Helene as more than 100 dead
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Calling the impact of former Hurricane Helene "broad and devastating," President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration is offering a wide range of assistance to the area and will likely visit North Carolina.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Verizon outage affecting over 100,000 customers
Verizon outage affecting over 100,000 customers
Russia revises nuclear policy; North Korea vows never to give up weapons
Russia revises nuclear policy; North Korea vows never to give up weapons
Multiple people are dead following small plane crash in North Carolina
Multiple people are dead following small plane crash in North Carolina
United States approves $1.52B loan to restart Michigan's Palisades nuclear plant
United States approves $1.52B loan to restart Michigan's Palisades nuclear plant
WW International removes CEO
WW International removes CEO
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement