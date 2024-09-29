Advertisement
Sept. 29, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. establishes first standing army of 700 troops

On Sept. 29, 1789, the U.S. War Department organized the country's first standing army -- 700 soldiers who would serve for three years.

By UPI Staff
The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington D.C., on October 25, 2023. On September 29, 1789, the U.S. War Department organized the country's first standing army -- 700 soldiers who would serve for three years. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington D.C., on October 25, 2023. On September 29, 1789, the U.S. War Department organized the country's first standing army -- 700 soldiers who would serve for three years. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1789, the U.S. War Department organized the country's first standing army -- 700 soldiers who would serve for three years.

In 1923, Britain began to govern Palestine under a League of Nations mandate.

In 1936, in the U.S. presidential race between Franklin D. Roosevelt and Alf Landon, the Democratic and Republican parties used radio for the first time. FDR won re-election in a record vote in November.

UPI File Photo

In 1941, the Babi Yar massacre of nearly 34,000 Jewish men, women and children began on the outskirts of Kiev in Nazi-occupied Ukraine.

In 1965, Communist North Vietnam announced that U.S. pilots taken prisoner would be tried as war criminals.

In 1988, Stacy Marie Allison, a construction worker from Portland, Ore., became the first American woman and the world's seventh to scale Mount Everest.

In 1992, Earvin "Magic" Johnson announced he was returning to the Los Angeles Lakers less than a year after he retired because he had AIDS. A month later, Johnson announced his retirement for a second time.

File Photo by David Becker/UPI

In 2005, John Roberts Jr. easily won confirmation by the U.S. Senate and was sworn in as chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. He succeeded the late William Rehnquist.

In 2017, the U.S. State Department pulled all non-emergency staff from its embassy in Havana, Cuba, in connection to mysterious health issues experienced by workers there. Dubbed "Havana syndrome," the mysterious symptoms were reported in multiple countries and there has yet to be an official cause.

In 2020, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden squared off in the first 2020 presidential debate. The candidates frequently talked over and insulted each other, prompting officials to change future debate formats.

In 2023, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in response to heavy rains and flooding in New York City, the Hudson Valley and Long Island that flooded subways and stranded travelers.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
