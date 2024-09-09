Advertisement
Top News
Sept. 9, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: John Legend earns EGOT

On Sept. 9, 2018, John Legend became the first Black man to earn EGOT status -- winning at the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys.

By UPI Staff
John Legend attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 9, 2018. During the ceremony, he won an Emmy, securing him the coveted EGOT status. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
1 of 5 | John Legend attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 9, 2018. During the ceremony, he won an Emmy, securing him the coveted EGOT status. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1543, Mary Stuart is crowned Mary Queen of Scots at 9 months old.

Advertisement

In 1776, the second Continental Congress officially changed the new American nation's name from "United Colonies" to "United States."

In 1850, California became the 31st state.

In 1893, first lady Frances Folsom Cleveland gives birth to a daughter in the White House. Esther Cleveland was the first child of a president to be born in the White House.

In 1908, Orville Wright completed the first hourlong airplane flight during a series of tests in Fort Myer, Va.

In 1919, Boston police went on strike, prompting riots. Law enforcement sought better wages and working conditions, and the strike highlighted the growing influence of trade unions in the United States.

In 1956, rock 'n' roll singer Elvis Presley appeared on national television for the first time -- on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Advertisement

UPI File Photo

In 1971, more than 1,000 convicts took over the state prison at Attica, N.Y., and held hostages. Four days later, 28 convicts and nine hostages were killed as state police reclaimed the prison. The overall death toll was later set at 43.

In 1976, Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong died at age 82.

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan denounced apartheid as "systematic, institutionalized racial discrimination" and imposed a series of economic sanctions against South Africa.

In 1990, Liberian President Samuel Doe was killed by rebels after visiting the headquarters of West African peacekeeping forces in Monrovia.

In 1993, in a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, the PLO recognized the right of the state of Israel to exist in peace and security. In turn, Rabin declared the PLO the representative of the Palestinian people.

In 1999, more than 100 people died in the bombing of a Moscow apartment building. The blast was blamed on militants from the breakaway republic of Chechnya.

Advertisement

In 2003, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston agreed to pay $85 million in lawsuits by more than 500 people who said they sexually abused by priests.

In 2010, a federal judge in California ruled that the "don't ask, don't tell" policy preventing homosexuals from serving openly in the U.S. armed services was unconstitutional.

In 2015, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II became England's longest-serving monarch, surpassing the record set by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, more than a century earlier.

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

In 2017, Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida, leaving millions in the state without power. The Category 5 storm was blamed for more than 130 deaths throughout the Caribbean and the United States.

In 2018, John Legend became the first Black man to earn EGOT status -- winning at the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys. He completed his EGOT with a win at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards as producer on NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. The show also earned Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice EGOTs.

Advertisement

In 2019, scientists announced the discovery of the earliest direct evidence of milk consumption in the 6,000-year-old teeth of British farmers.

In 2023, Coco Gauff rallied past Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win her first Grand Slam at the U.S. Open.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six forms in Gulf of Mexico
World News // 2 hours ago
Potential Tropical Cyclone Six forms in Gulf of Mexico
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Potential Tropical Cyclone Six formed over the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said Sunday night, prompting a tropical storm warning to be issued for southern Texas.
Philippines arrests megachurch founder wanted in U.S. for sex trafficking
World News // 3 hours ago
Philippines arrests megachurch founder wanted in U.S. for sex trafficking
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Filipino megachurch founder and fugitive of U.S. authorities Apollo Quiboloy has been arrested, the Asian nation's secretary of interior said Sunday.
Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House, dies at age 58
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House, dies at age 58
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Walt Ehmer, the president and chief executive officer of Waffle House, died Sunday, the iconic American chain said. He was 58.
Algeria's president wins second term in landslide
World News // 5 hours ago
Algeria's president wins second term in landslide
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria has been elected to a second term, garnering massive support just five years after his predecessor was ousted during pro-democracy protests.
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities on Sunday are continuing a manhunt for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in shooting nine cars on Interstate 75, about 76 miles south of Lexington, Ky., seriously injuring five people.
Dozens injured when truck crashes into Arizona Elks Lodge
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dozens injured when truck crashes into Arizona Elks Lodge
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police are investigating the crash of a vehicle into an Elks Lodge Saturday night in Apache Junction, AZ, a suburb of Phoenix, injuring more than two dozen people.
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian fuel tanks
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian drone strike ignited fuel tanks at a storage facility near the Russian town of Volokonovka Sunday, a regional governor said on the messaging app Telegram.
Boeing, largest union reach deal to avoid production strike
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Boeing, largest union reach deal to avoid production strike
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Boeing and the largest union of the troubled aerospace company on Sunday agreed to a new contract that if ratified would avoid a strike scheduled for Friday among production workers.
48 people confirmed dead in Nigerian fuel tanker collision
World News // 10 hours ago
48 people confirmed dead in Nigerian fuel tanker collision
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Forty-eight people are dead after a fuel tanker collided head on with another truck along a highway in Nigeria Sunday, the country's emergency response agency said. Dozens of cattle were also burned alive.
Edmundo Gonzalez flees to Spain after Venezuela's disputed election
World News // 13 hours ago
Edmundo Gonzalez flees to Spain after Venezuela's disputed election
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez on Sunday landed in Madrid, Spain, and is seeking asylum after fleeing his home country amid an arrest warrant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Evacuations ordered as Line Fire explodes to 17K acres near San Bernardino, Calif.
Evacuations ordered as Line Fire explodes to 17K acres near San Bernardino, Calif.
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
Voluntary recall of apple juice with high levels of arsenic expands
Voluntary recall of apple juice with high levels of arsenic expands
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement