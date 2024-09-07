Advertisement
Top News
Sept. 7, 2024 / 9:10 PM / Updated at 10:55 AM

Evacuations ordered as Line Fire explodes to 17K acres near San Bernardino

By Don Jacobson & Allen Cone
The Line Fire was raging at SR-330 above the fire station in San Bernardino County. The highway was closed in both directions. Photo by Cal Fire/Facebook
1 of 2 | The Line Fire was raging at SR-330 above the fire station in San Bernardino County. The highway was closed in both directions. Photo by Cal Fire/Facebook

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Residents of hundreds of homes near the San Bernardino National Forest in southern California were ordered to evacuate Saturday as the Line Fire grew exponentially.

Citing "an immediate threat to life," law enforcement issued mandatory evacuation orders in the area. San Bernardino Sheriff's Office listed the communities of Running Springs and Arrow Bear Lake on Saturday. That was one day after parts of Highland, Calif., were also placed under evacuation as the quickly advancing wildfire drew closer to the city of San Bernardino.

Advertisement

The fire started Thursday night.

Highways 330 and other roads in the area were also closed as officials fought to contain the Line Fine, which exploded to more than 17,459 acres and 0% contained Saturday night.

Related

CalFire, the state forestry and fire protection agency, said 35,405 structures are threatened, including single and multi-family homes, as well as commercial buildings and other minor structures. So far no damages have been reported.

Three injuries were reported among fire personnel and civilians.

There are currently 628 personnel, 65 engines, two helicopters, three dozers and one water tender are assigned to the fire.

"Smoke remains a challenge for aircraft, limiting access to parts of the fire," CalFire said in a situation summary. "Limited resources and logistical support have hampered fire control efforts."

Advertisement

CalFire said "hot and dry conditions mixed with thunderstorms are expected to challenge firefighters for the next few days."

Southern California is sweltering under an excessive heat warning and record-high temperatures for Sept. 7 were recorded across the region. Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 102 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit were seen across San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The blaze was moving in a north-northeasterly direction.

The main concern was on the fire's eastern flank, where containment was thought to be most threatened, while its leading western edge was about 12 miles east of the San Bernardino International Airport.

"Resources continue to respond from throughout the state," the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported. "Fire crews continue to make progress during the nighttime hours due to higher humidity and nighttime water-dropping helicopters."

Crews are being hampered by the steep terrain and lack of access to some areas of the fires but are being supported by fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Latest Headlines

Three Israeli border guards 'murdered' at West Bank, Jordan crossing
World News // 1 hour ago
Three Israeli border guards 'murdered' at West Bank, Jordan crossing
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Three Israeli border guards were shot dead by a Jordanian truck driver at the Allenby Crossing on the border between Jordan and the occupied West Bank, the Israeli Emergency Services said Sunday.
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after 5 hurt in shooting on I-75 in Kentucky
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities on Sunday are continuing a manhunt for an 'armed and dangerous' suspect who shot into nine cars on Interstate 75, about 76 miles south of Lexington, Ky., seriously injuring five people.
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024
Top News // 8 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024
On Sept. 8, 1974, U.S. President Gerald Ford granted former President Richard Nixon, who had resigned a month earlier in the wake of the Watergate scandal, a full pardon for any offenses he may have committed during his years in office.
On This Day: President Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate scandal
Top News // 8 hours ago
On This Day: President Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate scandal
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- On Sept. 8, 1974, U.S. President Gerald Ford granted former President Richard Nixon, who had resigned a month earlier in the wake of the Watergate scandal, a full pardon for any offenses he may have committed during his years in office.
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
World News // 15 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Massive demonstrations demanding a deal to return the remaining Jewish hostages held by Hamas broke out across Israel late Saturday as protesters flooded into the streets 11 months after the start of the war in Gaza.
London's St. James's Park chosen for Queen Elizabeth II memorial
World News // 17 hours ago
London's St. James's Park chosen for Queen Elizabeth II memorial
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The planned Queen Elizabeth II memorial will be located in St. James's Park in London, the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee announced Saturday.
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin; Harris prepares for debate in Pittsburgh
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigned in Wisconsin on Saturday while Democratic opponent Kamala Harris was in Pittsburgh preparing for next week's presidential debate.
France's New Popular Front protests prime minister appointment
World News // 18 hours ago
France's New Popular Front protests prime minister appointment
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- French trade unions and leftist organizations are protesting President Emmanuel Macron's recent appointment of conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier.
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have extended home loans to undocumented immigrants under a program designed to increase homeownership in the state.
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A software problem that affects the electronic stability control system on Ram 1500 pickups force automaker Stellantis to recall more than 1.2 million models.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
Newsom vetoes Calif. bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get home loan assistance
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
Software problem spurs recall of 1.2M Ram pickups in the U.S.
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
Dick Cheney says he's voting for Harris, doesn't trust Trump
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
Hundreds of thousands march across Israel to demand return of hostages
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement