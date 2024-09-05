Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Sept. 5, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: First Continental Congress meets in Philadelphia

On Sept. 5, 1774, the first Continental Congress convened in secret in Philadelphia, calling for a boycott of British goods and writing a petition to King George III to repeal the Intolerable Acts.

By UPI Staff
On September 5, 1774, the first Continental Congress convened in secret in Philadelphia, calling for a boycott of British goods and writing a petition to King George III to repeal the Intolerable Acts. Among those in attendance were future President George Washington, pictured. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 3 | On September 5, 1774, the first Continental Congress convened in secret in Philadelphia, calling for a boycott of British goods and writing a petition to King George III to repeal the Intolerable Acts. Among those in attendance were future President George Washington, pictured. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1774, the first Continental Congress convened in secret in Philadelphia, calling for a boycott of British goods and writing a petition to King George III to repeal the Intolerable Acts. Both efforts failed to resolve the Americans' grievances, and the second Continental Congress less than a year later called for a revolution.

Advertisement

In 1836, Sam Houston was elected president of Texas.

In 1877, Oglala Sioux chief Crazy Horse was fatally bayoneted by a U.S. soldier after resisting confinement in a guardhouse at Fort Robinson, Neb. A year earlier, Crazy Horse was among the Sioux leaders who defeated George Armstrong Custer's Seventh Cavalry at the Battle of Little Bighorn in Montana Territory.

In 1882, 10,000 workers marched in the first Labor Day parade -- in New York City.

In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a proclamation declaring U.S. neutrality in World War II. The United States joined the war in 1941 after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In 1972, Palestinian militants invaded the Olympic Village outside Munich, West Germany, and killed 11 Israeli athletes and six other people.

Advertisement

In 1975, Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, a follower of mass murderer Charles Manson, failed in an attempt to shoot U.S. President Gerald Ford. Fromme was paroled in 2009 after 34 years in prison.

Secret Service agents rush President Gerald R. Ford towards the California State Capitol following an attempt on the president's life by Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme -- a disciple of Charles Manson -- on September 5, 1975, in Sacramento, Calif. File Photo courtesy Gerald R. Ford Library

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter hosted Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin at Camp David, Md., for Middle East peace talks that laid the groundwork for a permanent peace agreement between Egypt and Israel after three decades of hostilities. The summit resulted in the Camp David Accords, which earned Sadat and Begin the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 1995, France conducted an underground nuclear test at the Mururoa Atoll in the South Pacific. It was the first of several -- all of which were met by protests worldwide.

In 2006, Katie Couric, longtime co-host of the NBC Today show, became the first solo female anchor on a major U.S. television network when she took over the CBS Evening News.

Advertisement

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 2014, U.S. officials said Ahmed Abdi Godane, leader of the Somalia-based Islamic militant organization al-Shabab, was killed in a U.S. airstrike. In 2012, the United States had posted a $7 million reward for his arrest.

In 2021, an elite national army unit detained Guinean President Alpha Condé -- the country's first democratically elected leader -- and seized control of power. Mamady Doumbouya became interim president.

In 2023, Enrique Tarrio, the former head of the Proud Boys hate group, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a domestic terrorism enhancement on a seditious conspiracy conviction. His was the longest sentence for any defendant tied to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

White House announces release of 135 Nicaraguan 'political prisoners'
World News // 33 minutes ago
White House announces release of 135 Nicaraguan 'political prisoners'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday that the Biden-Harris administration has secured the release of 135 Nicaraguan political prisoners.
ADP: U.S. added 99,000 private jobs in August, smallest growth since 2021
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
ADP: U.S. added 99,000 private jobs in August, smallest growth since 2021
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy created 99,000 private non-farm jobs in August, the weakest jobs growth since the pandemic era while significantly missing what Wall Street economists expected.
Grenfell Tower fire: British deputy leader admits fire safety issues remain widespread
World News // 3 hours ago
Grenfell Tower fire: British deputy leader admits fire safety issues remain widespread
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said Thursday she could not say homes were 100% safe after an excoriating report into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London found the deaths of 72 people were avoidable.
Macron appoints right-wing Michel Barnier prime minister, rejects left coalition candidate
World News // 1 hour ago
Macron appoints right-wing Michel Barnier prime minister, rejects left coalition candidate
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday appointed the right-wing Les Republicains Party's Michel Barnier as the new prime minister.
German police shoot dead armed suspect near Israeli consulate in Munich
World News // 1 hour ago
German police shoot dead armed suspect near Israeli consulate in Munich
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Police shot and killed an armed man in Munich on Thursday close to Israel's consulate in the city and a museum documenting the history of Nazism on the anniversary of a terror attack on the Munich Olympics in 1972.
Pope Francis joins Indonesian imamin in call for religious peace in Jakarta
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis joins Indonesian imamin in call for religious peace in Jakarta
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis and one of Indonesia's most prominent Muslim imams called for peace and religious harmony Thursday during the pontiff's final day in the country.
Biden to unveil recipients of $7.3B in clean energy funding for rural power co-ops
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to unveil recipients of $7.3B in clean energy funding for rural power co-ops
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce $7.3 billion in spending for clean energy in rural Wisconsin on Thursday as part of its investments created by the Inflation Reduction Act.
'Awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at Trump's New Jersey club is 'postponed'
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
'Awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at Trump's New Jersey club is 'postponed'
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- An "awards gala" fundraiser for jailed defendants who took part in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot scheduled to be held at former President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club has been postponed until further notice.
New Zealand's new Maori queen anointed as late king laid to rest
World News // 6 hours ago
New Zealand's new Maori queen anointed as late king laid to rest
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A new Maori queen was anointed Thursday when the king of New Zealand's indigenous people who died late last month was laid to rest.
North Korea launches new rounds of trash-filled balloons across border
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea launches new rounds of trash-filled balloons across border
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- North Korea floated hundreds of balloons across the border with South Korea on Thursday, Seoul's military said, continuing its latest campaign for the second day in a row.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
'Awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at Trump's New Jersey club is 'postponed'
'Awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at Trump's New Jersey club is 'postponed'
Trump supporter Nikki Haley joins Edelman PR firm
Trump supporter Nikki Haley joins Edelman PR firm
Florida man dies after being found ablaze in shopping center parking lot
Florida man dies after being found ablaze in shopping center parking lot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement