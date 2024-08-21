Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 21, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. peeps at first total solar eclipse in 38 years

On Aug. 21, 2017, millions watched the United States' first total solar eclipse in 38 years.

By UPI Staff
A solar eclipse moves across the sky near the crown and torch of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island on August 21, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 7 | A solar eclipse moves across the sky near the crown and torch of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island on August 21, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1831, Nat Turner launched a bloody slave insurrection in Southampton County, Va., leading to the deaths of 60 people. Turner, an educated minister who considered himself chosen by God to lead his people out of slavery, was hanged.

Advertisement

In 1911, the Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre. The painting by Leonardo di Vinci was recovered in 1913.

In 1935, Benny Goodman's nationally broadcast concert at Los Angeles' Palomar Theater was such a hit that it often has been referred to as the kickoff of the swing era.

In 1940, exiled Bolshevik leader Leon Trotsky was assassinated in Mexico City on orders from Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

In 1951, the United States ordered construction of the world's first atomic submarine, the USS Nautilus. The vessel was retired in 1985.

File Photo by U.S. Navy

In 1959, Hawaii became the 50th state of the United States.

Advertisement

In 1983, Philippine opposition leader Benigno Aquino Jr. was assassinated as he stepped from a plane at the Manila airport.

In 1986, gas released from a volcanic lake in the remote mountains of Cameroon killed more than 1,700 people and injured 500. It became known as the Lake Nyos disaster.

In 1991, Boris Yeltsin led a three-day resistance to crush an attempted coup d'etat against President Mikhail Gorbachev.

In 2009, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, assessing the H1N1 virus, or swine flu, in a mostly flu-free time of year, said there had been 522 reported deaths from confirmed cases of the illness and 7,963 people hospitalized.

File Photo by Israel Rosas/UPI

In 2011, Libyan rebels, with NATO support, stormed into Tripoli and seized control of Moammar Gadhafi's besieged country, setting up their own government at the end of a three-day battle.

In 2013, a U.S. military judge sentenced Army Pfc. Bradley Manning to 35 years in prison for giving classified documents to the WikiLeaks whistle-blower site. Manning, with credit for time already served, would be eligible for parole in seven years. In 2016, President Barack Obama pardoned Manning, who was by then going by Chelsea Manning.

Advertisement

In 2017, millions watched the United States' first total solar eclipse in 38 years. Experts said the event was one of the largest mass migrations in human history with more than 200 million Americans within a day's drive of the path of totality.

In 2020, actor Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, received five months for taking part in a college admissions scam.

In 2021, heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee, killing 20 people and creating more than $100 million in damage.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pakistan authorities arrest man for spreading disinformation on Southport stabbing
World News // 12 minutes ago
Pakistan authorities arrest man for spreading disinformation on Southport stabbing
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A man was arrested in Pakistan for spreading disinformation that helped spark anti-immigrant unrest in Britain after a stabbing, authorities said.
At least 28 Pakistani Shia pilgrims die in Iran bus crash
World News // 19 minutes ago
At least 28 Pakistani Shia pilgrims die in Iran bus crash
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- At least 28 Pakistani Shia pilgrims died in Iran when their bus overturned and caught fire Tuesday night.
Superyacht wreck: Rescuers deploy remote-controlled vehicle; attempt to enter hull
World News // 2 hours ago
Superyacht wreck: Rescuers deploy remote-controlled vehicle; attempt to enter hull
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Rescuers scrambling to locate six people missing from a superyacht that sank off the coast of Sicily were using a remote-controlled underwater vehicle.
Texas federal judge blocks FTC's non-compete clause ban
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas federal judge blocks FTC's non-compete clause ban
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas blocked the Federal Trade Commission's ban on non-compete clauses and other rules related to unfair methods of competition.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024
Top News // 6 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024
On Aug. 21, 2017, millions watched the United States' first total solar eclipse in 38 years.
Protesters vow to 'shut down the DNC for Gaza' Tuesday night
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Protesters vow to 'shut down the DNC for Gaza' Tuesday night
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Additional protective measures are in place in Chicago after pro-Palestinian protesters vowed to completely disrupt proceedings at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night.
Barack Obama calls on America to 'be force for good' in Democratic convention speech
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Barack Obama calls on America to 'be force for good' in Democratic convention speech
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Kamala Harris officially became the 2024 Democratic nominee for president with Tuesday's DNC ceremonial roll call in Chicago, as Barack and Michelle Obama closed out the night with appeals for hope, unity and civility.
Russia repels Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, city's mayor says
World News // 9 hours ago
Russia repels Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, city's mayor says
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Russian forces overnight and into Wednesday were repelling a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that officials say is among the largest to target the capital city amid the war.
Rep. Matt Gaetz defeats Kevin McCarthy-backed primary challenger
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rep. Matt Gaetz defeats Kevin McCarthy-backed primary challenger
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Rep. Matt Gaetz appeared poised Tuesday night to handily defeat primary challenger Aaron Dimmock in a contest that pitted the controversial Florida Republican against former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy whom he ousted.
Blinken: IDF withdrawals from Gaza part of cease-fire deal to which Israel agreed
World News // 11 hours ago
Blinken: IDF withdrawals from Gaza part of cease-fire deal to which Israel agreed
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A cease-fire and hostage-release deal in the war in Gaza includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Palestinian enclave, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd murder released from federal prison
Ex-Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd murder released from federal prison
India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
German warships make rare visit to Tokyo to show support for Indo-Pacific allies
German warships make rare visit to Tokyo to show support for Indo-Pacific allies
One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
Superyacht wreck: Morgan Stanley International Chair Jonathan Bloomer among missing
Superyacht wreck: Morgan Stanley International Chair Jonathan Bloomer among missing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement