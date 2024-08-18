Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 18, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 19th Amendment ratified giving women the vote

On Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote, was ratified by Tennessee, giving it the two-thirds majority of state ratification necessary to make it the law of the land. The law took effect eight days later.

By UPI Staff
A member of the League of Women Voters participates in a demonstration to protest the lack of voting rights for the citizens of Washington, D.C., on the 90th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote, in front of the White House in Washington on August 26, 2010. On August 19, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified by Tennessee, giving it the two-thirds majority of state ratification necessary to make it the law of the land. The law took effect eight days later. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 3 | A member of the League of Women Voters participates in a demonstration to protest the lack of voting rights for the citizens of Washington, D.C., on the 90th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote, in front of the White House in Washington on August 26, 2010. On August 19, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified by Tennessee, giving it the two-thirds majority of state ratification necessary to make it the law of the land. The law took effect eight days later. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1227, Genghis Khan, the Mongol leader who forged an empire stretching from the east coast of China west to the Aral Sea, died in camp during a campaign against the Chinese kingdom of Xi Xia.

Advertisement

In 1587, Virginia Dare was the first child of English parents to be born in the New World -- at Roanoke Island, part of what would become North Carolina.

In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote, was ratified by Tennessee, giving it the two-thirds majority of state ratification necessary to make it the law of the land. The law took effect eight days later.

In 1960, the first commercially produced oral contraceptives went on the market.

In 1963, James Meredith graduated from the University of Mississippi. He was the first African American to attend the school, and his enrollment touched off deadly riots, necessitating the use of armed guards.

In 1976, U.S. President Gerald Ford was nominated in Kansas City, Mo., to head the Republican presidential ticket. He lost to Democrat Jimmy Carter in November.

Advertisement

UPI File Photos

In 1982, Lebanon and the Palestine Liberation Organization approved a plan for withdrawal of PLO fighters from besieged West Beirut. Israel approved it the following day.

In 2005, Dennis Rader, the Kansas man who called himself BTK -- for bind, torture, kill -- and confessed to slaying 10 people, was sentenced to 10 consecutive life terms.

In 2008, threatened by impeachment and badgered by faltering economy and security, Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf announced his resignation.

In 2010, U.S. combat forces completed their withdrawal from Iraq but 50,000 American troops remained, primarily as trainers.

File Photo by Ali Jasim/UPI

In 2012, a small plane carrying Philippine Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo and three others crashed into the sea off the country's Masbate Island. A Robredo aide survived the crash. Divers later found the bodies of the secretary and two pilots.

In 2013, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, competing in Moscow, became the most decorated track and field athlete in World Championship history.

Advertisement

In 2023, a British court found nurse Lucy Letby guilty of murder for killing seven babies in her neonatal unit and attempting to kill six more. Days later, a judge sentenced her to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

File Photo courtesy of Cheshire Police

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024
Top News // 41 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024
On Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote, was ratified by Tennessee.
Ernesto makes landfall in Bermuda; 'dangerous beach conditions' along U.S. East Coast
World News // 5 days ago
Ernesto makes landfall in Bermuda; 'dangerous beach conditions' along U.S. East Coast
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Ernesto made landfall on Bermuda as a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday morning then weakened to a tropical storm at night but with "dangerous beach conditions" along the U.S. East Coast through early next week,
Guards at San Antonio Air Force base exchange fire with unknown shooters
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Guards at San Antonio Air Force base exchange fire with unknown shooters
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An exchange of gunfire between military personnel and assailants outside an Air Force base in San Antonio forced the closure of the facility's main gate on Saturday, military officials and local police said. 
Trump, Harris focus attention on key swing state of Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump, Harris focus attention on key swing state of Pennsylvania
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, a day before Democratic opponent Kamala Harris also visits the state as both focus their attention on the key battleground.
eBay's move to drop American Express over processing fees takes effect
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
eBay's move to drop American Express over processing fees takes effect
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A decision by online auctioning giant eBay to stop accepting American Express credit cards due to what it calls "unacceptably high" processing fees officially took effect on Saturday.
India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
World News // 9 hours ago
India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Medical doctors initiated a nationwide one-day strike in India on Saturday following the alleged rape and murder of a young female colleague at a medical college in Kolkata last week.
Chicago hopes DNC will provide millions in tourism revenue despite tight security
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Chicago hopes DNC will provide millions in tourism revenue despite tight security
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Despite extensive security precautions and traffic restrictions, Chicago's tourism industry is aiming to capitalize to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars during next week's Democratic National Convention.
Fire breaks out at London's historic Somerset House; artworks safe
World News // 16 hours ago
Fire breaks out at London's historic Somerset House; artworks safe
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- About 125 firefighters worked Saturday to contain a fire in central London's historic Somerset House, which contains priceless artworks, which were unharmed.
Israel kills 10 in southern Lebanon strike ahead of Antony Blinken's visit
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel kills 10 in southern Lebanon strike ahead of Antony Blinken's visit
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces killed at least 10 during an overnight strike in southern Lebanon as U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken prepares to travel to Israel on Saturday in seeking to attempt to broker a cease-fire deal with
Feds seize 22.66 pounds of cocaine at the Brownsville, Texas, port of entry
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Feds seize 22.66 pounds of cocaine at the Brownsville, Texas, port of entry
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped a Mexican national driving a 1996 Volvo from smuggling 22.66 pounds of cocaine across the Veterans Memorial Bridge into Brownsville, Texas on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Guards at San Antonio Air Force base exchange fire with unknown shooters
Guards at San Antonio Air Force base exchange fire with unknown shooters
India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
India's doctors strike after female colleague's alleged rape, murder
Supreme Court denies stays of Title IX changes to protect LGBTQ students in 10 states
Supreme Court denies stays of Title IX changes to protect LGBTQ students in 10 states
Canada says Ukraine can use donated tanks in Russia
Canada says Ukraine can use donated tanks in Russia
Backlash arises after Florida school accused of throwing out LGBTQ-themed books
Backlash arises after Florida school accused of throwing out LGBTQ-themed books
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement