Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 16, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Ecuador grants asylum to Julian Assange

On Aug. 16, 2012, the Ecuadorean government said it was granting political asylum in its London Embassy to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

By UPI Staff
On August 16, 2012, the Ecuadorean government said it was granting political asylum in its London Embassy to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, trying to avoid extradition to Sweden to face questioning in a sexual assault investigation. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 4 | On August 16, 2012, the Ecuadorean government said it was granting political asylum in its London Embassy to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, trying to avoid extradition to Sweden to face questioning in a sexual assault investigation. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1812, British forces foiled plans for a U.S. invasion of Canada by capturing the city of Detroit.

Advertisement

In 1896, the North Country gold rush began with the discovery of gold in the Klondike region of Canada's Yukon Territory.

In 1948, baseball legend Babe Ruth died in New York of cancer at age 53.

In 1954, the first edition of Sports Illustrated was published.

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

In 1977, Elvis Presley, the king of rock 'n' roll, died of heart failure at his home in Memphis at age 42.

In 1987, a Northwest Airlines jet bound for Phoenix crashed on takeoff from Detroit Metropolitan Airport, killing 156 people. A 4-year-old girl, Celia Cichan, was the sole survivor.

In 2005, a West Caribbean Airways flight from Colombia crashed in a remote area of northwest Venezuela, killing 160 people.

In 2008, American swimmer Michael Phelps won his record eighth gold medal in a single Olympics in the Summer Games at Beijing.

Advertisement

File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

In 2009, John Yettaw, a Missouri man convicted in Myanmar of illegally visiting political opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, serving a lengthy house-arrest sentence, was allowed to leave the country.

In 2012, the Ecuadorean government said it was granting political asylum in its London Embassy to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, trying to avoid extradition to Sweden to face questioning in a sexual assault investigation and subsequent extradition to the United States on allegations he published classified material. Ecuador withdrew its offer of asylum in April 2019, and London police arrested him.

In 2013, the MV Thomas Aquinas ferry carrying nearly 700 people collided with a cargo ship and sank off the Philippines. Authorities later said the accident killed about 60 people and many others were reported missing.

In 2020, Japan reported that its gross domestic product shrank 27.8% in the second quarter of 2020, its greatest economic contraction on record.

In 2021, the U.S. government declared its first ever water shortage in the Colorado River Basin, prompting mandatory water consumption cuts throughout the Southwest. Over the next year, water levels would drop so low in Lake Mead that multiple sets of skeletal remains would be uncovered.

Advertisement

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ukraine captures Russian town of Sudzha, says President Zelensky
World News // 51 minutes ago
Ukraine captures Russian town of Sudzha, says President Zelensky
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces have captured the town of Sudzha as they continue their incursion into Russian territory.
UPI Almanac for Friday, Aug. 16, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Aug. 16, 2024
On Aug. 16, 2012, the Ecuadorean government said it was granting political asylum in its London Embassy to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Forecasters warn Bermuda to prepare for Hurricane Ernesto's arrival
World News // 3 days ago
Forecasters warn Bermuda to prepare for Hurricane Ernesto's arrival
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Hurricane Ernesto strengthened into a Category 2 storm overnight night, according to forecasters who are warning those on the Caribbean island of Bermuda to prepare for its arrival.
Israeli settlers attack occupied West Bank village, killing one Palestinian
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli settlers attack occupied West Bank village, killing one Palestinian
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Dozens of Israeli settlers rioted in an occupied West Bank village Thursday night, torching vehicles and buildings, the Israeli military said, resulting in at least one death, according to Palestinian reports.
Gaza cease-fire talks resume as health ministry says 40,000 Palestinians dead
World News // 1 day ago
Gaza cease-fire talks resume as health ministry says 40,000 Palestinians dead
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Gaza cease-fire and hostage negotiations are set to resume Thursday in Doha despite Hamas stating it will not show and amid fears of a potential Iranian strike on Israel.
Border agents find fentanyl in flatbed trailer trying to enter California
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Border agents find fentanyl in flatbed trailer trying to enter California
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers discovered 361 pounds of fentanyl and cocaine hidden in a flatbed truck trailer attempting to enter the country officials announced Thursday.
U.S. Australia, Britain finalize sweeping export reforms on defense goods
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Australia, Britain finalize sweeping export reforms on defense goods
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Australia, Britain and the United States have finalized a sweeping trade agreement that will remove extensive export barriers placed on defense goods and technology so the allies can work closer together.
LAPD arrests 4 in slaying of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
LAPD arrests 4 in slaying of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Three 18-year-olds and a 22-year-old accomplice have been arrested in connection with the slaying of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in Los Angeles earlier this year, the LAPD announced Thursday.
Trump press conference on economy veers into more personal attacks on Harris
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump press conference on economy veers into more personal attacks on Harris
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump again leveled personal attacks on Democratic opponent Kamala Harris on Thursday during what was promoted as a news conference at his New Jersey country club.
GLAAD report cites strong acceptance for American gays though raises 'alarms' about risks
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
GLAAD report cites strong acceptance for American gays though raises 'alarms' about risks
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- GLAAD: A new study reveals that, although there remains a supermajority level of acceptance for LGBTQ people in the United States, new data suggests recently expressed toxic views and actions slowly are having an effect.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
South Korea's Yoon calls for unification with North, offers new dialogue channel
South Korea's Yoon calls for unification with North, offers new dialogue channel
Suspect identified in break-in at Trump's Virginia campaign office
Suspect identified in break-in at Trump's Virginia campaign office
Police link 1986 cold case to California serial killer
Police link 1986 cold case to California serial killer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement