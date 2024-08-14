Trending
Aug. 14, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: MLB chooses Rob Manfred as new commissioner

On Aug. 14, 2014, Major League Baseball owners chose MLB executive Rob Manfred to succeed longtime MLB Commissioner Bud Selig.

By UPI Staff
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred sits on stage during National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 23, 2023. On Aug. 14, 2014, Major League Baseball owners chose Manfred to succeed longtime MLB Commissioner Bud Selig. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 7 | Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred sits on stage during National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 23, 2023. On Aug. 14, 2014, Major League Baseball owners chose Manfred to succeed longtime MLB Commissioner Bud Selig. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1784, Grigory Shelikhov, a Russian fur trader, founded the first permanent Russian settlement in Alaska on Kodiak Island.

In 1900, about 2,000 U.S. Marines joined with European forces to capture Beijing, ending the Boxer Rebellion against the Western presence in China.

In 1935, the U.S. Congress passed the Social Security Act and President Franklin D. Roosevelt immediately signed it into law.

In 1945, U.S. President Harry Truman announced that Japan had accepted terms for unconditional surrender. Japan formally surrendered Sept. 2, officially ending World War II.

UPI File Photo

In 1959, the satellite Explorer VI transmitted man's first satellite (orbital) view of Earth from space.

In 1966, the unmanned U.S. Orbiter 1 spacecraft began orbiting the moon.

In 1985, Michael Jackson paid $47 million at auction for the rights to 40,000 songs, including most of the Beatles classics.

In 1995, following a long legal battle, Shannon Faulkner was admitted to the cadet corps of the previously all-male Citadel. She resigned from the South Carolina military school four days later.

In 2003, a massive power failure spread through Ohio, Michigan, the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, leaving 50 million people in eight states and the province of Ontario without electricity for as long as two days.

In 2005, authorities said the crash of a Helios Airways plane in Greece with 121 people aboard could have been caused by a sudden drop in cabin pressure. There were no survivors.

In 2006, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon ended in a truce, effective on this date, after 34 days of fighting.

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

In 2013, authorities said hundreds of people were killed and thousands injured in clashes between Egyptian security forces and demonstrators calling for the reinstatement of ousted President Mohamed Morsi.

In 2014, Major League Baseball owners chose MLB executive Rob Manfred to succeed longtime MLB Commissioner Bud Selig.

In 2015, after 54 years, the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba was re-opened amid a thawing in relations.

In 2017, about 1,100 people were confirmed dead with hundreds more missing after heavy rains produced a mudslide in Sierra Leone.

In 2021, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, leaving more than 2,200 people dead and at least 12,000 injured.

In 2023, former President Donald Trump was indicted for a fourth time, this time by a grand jury investigating whether he and 18 other defendants named in the 98-page indictment illegally interfered in the 2020 election in Georgia.

File Photo courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office

