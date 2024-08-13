Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 13, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Capt. Phelps wins 23rd gold medal, most in history

On Aug. 13, 2016, Michael Phelps won his 23rd Olympic gold medal to finish his swimming career as the world's most decorated Olympian.

By UPI Staff
Michael Phelps celebrates winning gold after the men's 4 x 100m medley relay final at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Brazil on August 13, 2016. The medal was Phelps' 23rd gold, making him the most decorated Olympian in history. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
1 of 5 | Michael Phelps celebrates winning gold after the men's 4 x 100m medley relay final at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Brazil on August 13, 2016. The medal was Phelps' 23rd gold, making him the most decorated Olympian in history. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1889, William Gray patented the coin-operated telephone.

Advertisement

In 1918, women were allowed to join the U.S. Marines for the first time. Sgt. Opha May Johnson, a 40-year-old civil servant, was the first to enlist.

In 1930, Capt. Frank Hawkes set an air speed record by flying from Los Angeles to New York in 12 hours, 25 minutes.

In 1961, East Germany closed the Brandenburg Gate and prepared to start building the Berlin Wall.

In 1980, U.S. President Jimmy Carter was nominated for a second term by the Democratic National Convention in New York. He lost in November to Ronald Reagan.

File Photo by Don Rypka/UPI

In 1990, singer/songwriter Curtis Mayfield was left paralyzed when he was hit by a wind-blown lighting rig on an outdoor stage in New York. He died in 1999.

In 1993, the multi-story Royal Plaza Hotel in eastern Thailand collapsed into a heap of rubble, leaving 137 people dead.

Advertisement

In 2008, Bill Gwatney, chairman of the Arkansas Democratic Party and a former legislator, was shot to death in his Little Rock office. After a 30-mile chase, a suspect was killed by police in an exchange of gunfire. A motive for Gwatney's killing was never determined.

In 2013, Israel released 26 Palestinian prisoners as part of a deal to resume peace talks.

File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

In 2014, Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos was among seven people killed in a plane crash southeast of Sao Paulo.

In 2016, Michael Phelps won his 23rd Olympic gold medal to finish his swimming career as the world's most decorated Olympian.

In 2019, media companies CBS and Viacom agreed to a merger, combining their entertainment assets in an all-stock merger. The new company was known as ViacomCBS.

In 2020, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to full normalization of relations.

File Photo by Abir Sultan/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ex-Cornell student gets 21 months for threatening to kill university's Jewish community
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-Cornell student gets 21 months for threatening to kill university's Jewish community
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A former Cornell University student has been sentenced to nearly two years behind federal bars for posting threats online targeting his school's Jewish community.
Trump, Musk talk assassination attempt, immigration, inflation in 'conversation' on X
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump, Musk talk assassination attempt, immigration, inflation in 'conversation' on X
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's 2-hour live conversation Monday night with X billionaire owner Elon Musk covered his assassination attempt, immigration, inflation, crime, his indictments and the threat of World War III.
Judge invalidates RFK Jr.'s candidacy petition for New York State over 'sham' address
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge invalidates RFK Jr.'s candidacy petition for New York State over 'sham' address
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A judge ruled Monday against independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s petition to appear on New York's general election ballot, citing the address he gave as a "sham."
North Carolina woman arrested 37 years after newborn's body found in California dumpster
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
North Carolina woman arrested 37 years after newborn's body found in California dumpster
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Melissa Jean Allen Avila, a 55-year-old woman in North Carolina, has been arrested in the death of a newborn girl found in a Southern California dumpster 37 years ago, according to the Riverside Police Department.
Ernesto forms as fifth named storm of Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ernesto forms as fifth named storm of Atlantic hurricane season
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Ernesto became the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season on Monday as the National Hurricane Center forecast storm conditions for several Caribbean islands.
No major damage, injuries reported as 4.4 magnitude quake strikes near LA
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
No major damage, injuries reported as 4.4 magnitude quake strikes near LA
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- An earthquake on Monday afternoon hit southern California, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.
Manslaughter trial starts in shooting death of Florida neighbor
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Manslaughter trial starts in shooting death of Florida neighbor
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Jury selection began Monday in the manslaughter trial of a White woman in Florida accused of shooting through her closed front door and killing her Black neighbor in 2023.
Military service members now have online feedback option for issues with private housing
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Military service members now have online feedback option for issues with private housing
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense on Monday announced the launch of a feedback system on privatized military housing. In May, Mother Jones and the Project on Government Oversight detailed fraud and mismanagement at housing.
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, 87, back in hospital in New Jersey
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, 87, back in hospital in New Jersey
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., an 87-year-old U.S. House member from New Jersey seeking re-election, was taken to as hospital from a rehabilitation facility in the state.
U.S., European allies press for cease-fire in Gaza, release of hostages
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S., European allies press for cease-fire in Gaza, release of hostages
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain, France, Germany and Italy pledged "full support" for ongoing efforts to stabilize the Middle East as tensions continue to simmer and threaten an expanded regional war with Iran and Hezbollah.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
11-year-old girl, woman stabbed in London; one man arrested
11-year-old girl, woman stabbed in London; one man arrested
U.S. Navy support ship Point Loma christened in Alabama
U.S. Navy support ship Point Loma christened in Alabama
OpenAI warns against making 'emotional connections' with new chat tech
OpenAI warns against making 'emotional connections' with new chat tech
Banksy's latest work stripped, onlookers boo
Banksy's latest work stripped, onlookers boo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement