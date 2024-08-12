Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 12, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: White supremacist drives car into Charlottesville, Va., protesters

On Aug. 12, 2017, a car plowed through a crowd of counterprotesters at a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., killing Heather Heyer.

By UPI Staff
Thousands of flowers and messages cover the street in a makeshift memorial at the site where Heather Heyer was killed August 13, 2017, when a car hit a group of people protesting against a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI
1 of 5 | Thousands of flowers and messages cover the street in a makeshift memorial at the site where Heather Heyer was killed August 13, 2017, when a car hit a group of people protesting against a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1851, Isaac Singer was granted a patent for his sewing machine. He set up business in Boston with $40 in capital.

Advertisement

In 1898, a peace protocol was signed, ending the Spanish-American War. The United States acquired Puerto Rico, Guam and the Philippines, and annexed Hawaii.

In 1939, The Wizard of Oz, starring Judy Garland, had its world premiere in Oconomowoc, Wis.

In 1966, as the Beatles were beginning their last tour, John Lennon apologized for saying they were more popular than Jesus Christ.

In 1973, Jack Nicklaus won the PGA championship for his 14th major title, surpassing Bobby Jones' record of 13. Nicklaus won 18 majors in his career.

In 1981, IBM introduced the first personal computer.

In 1984, the 23rd Olympic Games ended in Los Angeles. It had a record attendance of 5.5 million people despite a Soviet-led boycott.

File Photo by Steve W Grayson/UPI

In 1985, in aviation's worst single-plane disaster, a Japan Air Lines Boeing 747 slammed into a mountain in central Japan, killing 520 people. Four passengers survived.

Advertisement

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush announced the completion of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada, creating the world's largest free trade bloc. President Bill Clinton signed the agreement into law on December 8, 1993.

In 2012, officials in Iran said the death toll from two earthquakes that struck the northwestern part of the country rose to 250, with at least 2,000 others injured.

File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI

In 2015, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing 173 people and injuring hundreds more.

In 2016, swimmer Katie Ledecky became the most decorated U.S. woman athlete at a single Olympics, winning four golds and one silver.

In 2017, a car plowed through a crowd of counterprotesters at a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., killing Heather Heyer. The driver of the vehicle, James Fields Jr., was sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years after pleading guilty to federal hate crime charges.

Advertisement

In 2021, census data showed that the white population in the United States declined for the first time in history.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S., South Korea to start joint military drills next week amid mounting North Korea threats
World News // 7 minutes ago
U.S., South Korea to start joint military drills next week amid mounting North Korea threats
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea will kick off a large-scale joint military exercise next week, both countries announced Monday, as tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain at their highest in years.
UPI Almanac for Monday, Aug. 12, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Aug. 12, 2024
On Aug. 12, 2017, a car plowed through a crowd of counterprotesters at a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., killing Heather Heyer.
Helicopter on unauthorized flight crashes into Australian hotel, killing pilot
World News // 1 hour ago
Helicopter on unauthorized flight crashes into Australian hotel, killing pilot
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A helicopter crashed into the roof of a hotel in the northeastern Australian city of Cairns early Monday, according to authorities who said the aircraft's pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pentagon: U.S. 'strengthening' Middle East military presence amid soaring tensions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon: U.S. 'strengthening' Middle East military presence amid soaring tensions
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Pentagon said it was "strengthening" its force posture in the Middle East, deploying a guided missile submarine and hastening the transit of a carrier strike group to the region amid soaring tensions in the region.
China condemns killing of Hamas leader, supports Iran in defending security
World News // 3 hours ago
China condemns killing of Hamas leader, supports Iran in defending security
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- China on Sunday told Iran it condemns the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and supports Tehran's defense of its "sovereignty, security and national dignity," according to Beijing's foreign ministry.
Two killed in suburban Baltimore home explosion
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Two killed in suburban Baltimore home explosion
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and another injured in an explosion Sunday morning that damaged multiple suburban Baltimore residences, authorities said. One house was completely destroyed.
Death toll in Uganda landfill collapse rises to 23
World News // 6 hours ago
Death toll in Uganda landfill collapse rises to 23
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The death toll from a landslide in a Ugandan landfill rose to 23 on Sunday, officials said as workers continue to dig through debris for bodies.
Military mandates traumatic brain injury testing for recruits
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Military mandates traumatic brain injury testing for recruits
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- New military recruits will begin receiving baseline cognitive tests that will make it easier to diagnose and treat traumatic brain injuries as their careers progress, the Defense Department has announced.
OpenAI warns against making 'emotional connections' with new chat tech
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
OpenAI warns against making 'emotional connections' with new chat tech
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The artificial intelligence company OpenAI is concerned that users may form emotional connections with its chatbots, altering social norms and having false expectations of the software.
Banksy's latest work stripped, onlookers boo
World News // 13 hours ago
Banksy's latest work stripped, onlookers boo
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- For a few hours Saturday, the crafty artist known as Banksy made an open billboard of his canvas, with a painting that ­included ­a stretching black cat.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
U.S. Navy support ship Point Loma christened in Alabama
U.S. Navy support ship Point Loma christened in Alabama
Banksy's latest work stripped, onlookers boo
Banksy's latest work stripped, onlookers boo
Trump campaign confirms internal documents obtained by hackers, blames Iran
Trump campaign confirms internal documents obtained by hackers, blames Iran
Coast Guard locates Russian Navy ship off Alaskan coast
Coast Guard locates Russian Navy ship off Alaskan coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement