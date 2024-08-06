Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 6, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Obama bans protests at military funerals

On Aug. 6, 2012, U.S. President Barack Obama signed legislation that bans protests within 300 feet of military funerals 2 hours before or after the services.

By UPI Staff
Members of the Westboro Baptist Church protest the funeral of Sgt. 1st Class Johnny Walls in Port Orchard, Wash., on November 30, 2007. On Aug. 6, 2012, U.S. President Barack Obama signed legislation that bans protests within 300 feet of military funerals 2 hours before or after the services. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI
1 of 6 | Members of the Westboro Baptist Church protest the funeral of Sgt. 1st Class Johnny Walls in Port Orchard, Wash., on November 30, 2007. On Aug. 6, 2012, U.S. President Barack Obama signed legislation that bans protests within 300 feet of military funerals 2 hours before or after the services. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1890, the first execution by electric chair was carried out. William Kemmler was put to death at Auburn Prison in New York for the ax murder of his girlfriend.

Advertisement

In 1926, Gertrude Ederle of New York became the first American to swim the English Channel.

In 1945, an atomic bomb was dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later an atomic bomb hit Nagasaki and Japan soon surrendered, ending World War II.

In 1965, U.S. President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law. The measure barred states from conducting discriminatory voting practices.

UPI File Photo

In 1969, Robert Rheault, commander of the Green Berets during the Vietnam War, and seven of his subordinates were arrested for summarily executing Thai Khac Chuyen, a Vietnamese civilian they suspected of being a double agent. The charges were later dropped, the Army said, in the interests of national security.

In 1978, Pope Paul VI died at the age of 80 after a heart attack. He had led the Roman Catholic Church for 15 years.

Advertisement

In 1986, William Schroeder died of a stroke in Louisville, Ky., after 620 days with the Jarvik-7 mechanical heart. At the time, he had been the longest-living permanent artificial heart patient.

In 1997, a Korean Air jetliner crashed in Guam's capital city of Adana, killing 228 people. The National Transportation Safety Board determined that pilot error, fatigue and poor training were the causes of the crash involving the Boeing 747-300. Twenty-six people survived.

File Photo courtesy of Michael A. Meyers/Department of Defense

In 2009, the U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Sonia Sotomayor for the U.S. Supreme Court on a 68-31 vote.

In 2011, Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan shot down a Chinook transport helicopter, killing 30 Americans and eight Afghans. Officials said it was the highest U.S. death toll in a single incident in the decade-old war.

In 2012, U.S. President Barack Obama signed legislation that bans protests within 300 feet of military funerals 2 hours before or after the services.

In 2018, rival leaders in South Sudan signed a power-sharing agreement to end a five-year civil war and form a transitional government.

Advertisement

In 2023, officials in Juneau issued an emergency declaration and ordered evacuations after flooding caused by the release of water from a local dammed lake.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Senate Democrat uncovers another GOP donor-covered trip for Justice Thomas
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Senate Democrat uncovers another GOP donor-covered trip for Justice Thomas
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Clarence Thomas continues to conceal international travel covered by a wealthy Republican donor, a top Democratic senator said as he revealed a previously undisclosed trip of the Supreme Court justice.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024
On Aug. 6, 2012, U.S. President Barack Obama signed legislation that bans protests within 300 feet of military funerals 2 hours before or after the services.
Weakened Tropical Storm Debby heads for southeast U.S.
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Weakened Tropical Storm Debby heads for southeast U.S.
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A weakened Tropical Storm Debby was over southeastern Georgia early Tuesday as it inched its way toward the U.S. southeastern coast after making landfall in Florida on Monday.
U.S., Israel prepare for possibility of retaliation from Iran, greater regional war
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., Israel prepare for possibility of retaliation from Iran, greater regional war
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The United States and Israel on Monday were preparing for a possible attack by Iran to punish the Jewish state for the apparent assassination of top Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Tropical Storm Debby: At least 5 dead, 177,000 without power in Florida
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Tropical Storm Debby: At least 5 dead, 177,000 without power in Florida
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- At least five people have died as slow-moving Tropical Storm Debby slammed into northern Florida's Big Bend area on Monday as a Category 1 storm and then moved into Georgia.
Columbia students sue Democratic lawmakers for 'inciting' anti-Israel protests
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Columbia students sue Democratic lawmakers for 'inciting' anti-Israel protests
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Five Columbia students have filed a lawsuit against a dozen groups, as well as Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman and Ilhan Omar, over anti-Israel protests at the ivy League university.
Venezuela launches investigation into opposition leaders amid election protests
World News // 4 hours ago
Venezuela launches investigation into opposition leaders amid election protests
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Venezuela's attorney general announced Monday that he's investigating opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.
U.N. relief agency staffers 'may have been involved' in Oct. 7 attack on Israel
World News // 6 hours ago
U.N. relief agency staffers 'may have been involved' in Oct. 7 attack on Israel
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced Monday nine staff members working for its Palestine refugee agency UNRWA will be fired after an investigation revealed they may have been involved in the Oct. 7, Hamas-led attack on Israel.
RFK Jr. will not be charged after admitting to leaving bear carcass in NYC's Central Park
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
RFK Jr. will not be charged after admitting to leaving bear carcass in NYC's Central Park
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not face charges for dumping a bear cub carcass in New York's iconic Central Park in 2014.
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia man remains in jail after he allegedly threatened to light Vice President Kamala Harris' house on fire and to "personally pluck out her eyes," according to a charging document.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Trump officials, prominent Republicans back Harris for president in new initiative
Ex-Trump officials, prominent Republicans back Harris for president in new initiative
Iran, Hezbollah weigh retaliation as Israel might seek to drag U.S. into war
Iran, Hezbollah weigh retaliation as Israel might seek to drag U.S. into war
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits to dumping dead bear in NYC's Central Park
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits to dumping dead bear in NYC's Central Park
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
Kim Jong Un oversees transfer of new tactical missile launchers to border
Kim Jong Un oversees transfer of new tactical missile launchers to border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement