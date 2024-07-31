Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 31, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: John Ehrlichman sentenced to prison in Watergate scandal

On July 31, 1974, Watergate figure John Ehrlichman was sentenced to prison for his role in the break-in at the office of Daniel Ellsberg's psychiatrist.

By UPI Staff
On July 31, 1974, Watergate figure John Ehrlichman was sentenced to prison for his role in the break-in at the office of Daniel Ellsberg's psychiatrist. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 4 | On July 31, 1974, Watergate figure John Ehrlichman was sentenced to prison for his role in the break-in at the office of Daniel Ellsberg's psychiatrist. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1498, on his third voyage to the New World, Christopher Columbus discovered the island of Trinidad.

Advertisement

In 1556 Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Jesuit order of Roman Catholic missionaries and educators, died in Rome.

In 1792, director David Rittenhouse laid the cornerstone in Philadelphia for the U.S. Mint, the first building of the federal government.

In 1964, Ranger 7, an unmanned U.S. lunar probe, took the first close-up images of the moon.

In 1974, Watergate figure John Ehrlichman was sentenced to prison for his role in the break-in at the office of Daniel Ellsberg's psychiatrist. He was in prison 18 months. Ellsberg was the Pentagon consultant who leaked the "Pentagon Papers," documents about the war in Vietnam.

In 1991, the U.S. Senate overturned a 43-year-old law and voted to allow women to fly military warplanes in combat. The House had already approved similar legislation.

File Photo by Staff Sgt. Marleah Robertson/U.S. Air Force

In 1992, a Thai Airways International jetliner carrying 113 people crashed as it tried to fly out of bad weather that prevented it from landing in Kathmandu, Nepal. There were no survivors.

Advertisement

In 1999, NASA intentionally crashes the Lunar Prospector spacecraft into the moon with the hopes of discovering evidence of water. Researchers said it didn't reveal any such signs.

In 2011, with default by the U.S. government just days away and after months of frustrating debate, U.S. President Barack Obama and congressional leaders announced an agreement that would raise the debt ceiling by up to $2.4 trillion in two stages, enough to keep borrowing into 2013.

UPI File Photo

In 2014, officials reported the number of people killed in a 3-week-old Israeli-Hamas Gaza conflict had risen to 1,360 Palestinians and 59 Israelis, including 56 soldiers.

In 2021, American Katie Ledecky became the first swimmer to win the Olympics gold medal three consecutive times in the 800-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Games.

In 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the United States had killed the top al-Qaida leader in a drone strike in Afghanistan. Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took over after Osama bin Laden's death, was believed to be one of the central planners behind the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the United States.

Advertisement

Al-Qaida's top leader Ayman al-Zawahiri (R), seen here with Osama bin Laden, was killed in a U.S. drone strike over the weekend, President Joe Biden said Monday. File Photo by Hamid Mir/Wikimedia Commons

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hamas' political head assassinated in Iran
World News // 2 hours ago
Hamas' political head assassinated in Iran
July 31 (UPI) -- Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh has been assassinated in Tehran, both the political organization and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp confirmed Wednesday morning.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, July 31, 2024
On July 31, 1974, Watergate figure John Ehrlichman was sentenced to prison for his role in the break-in at the office of Daniel Ellsberg's psychiatrist.
British police, protesters clash outside mosque following vigil for slain girls
World News // 4 hours ago
British police, protesters clash outside mosque following vigil for slain girls
July 30 (UPI) -- Dozens of police officers were injured Tuesday night as law enforcement and protesters clashed in Southport where a vigil was held hours earlier for three children stabbed to death Monday.
U.S. House warns staff TikTok ban on House-managed phones starts Aug. 15
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. House warns staff TikTok ban on House-managed phones starts Aug. 15
July 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives alerted staffers Tuesday that TikTok, and all products from Chinese Internet firm ByteDance, will be blocked next month on House-managed phones due to national security concerns.
Man executed in parking lot of Philadelphia mosque; police search for suspect, motive
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man executed in parking lot of Philadelphia mosque; police search for suspect, motive
July 30 (UPI) -- A 43-year-old man was executed Tuesday evening in the parking lot of a Philadelphia mosque, according to authorities who are searching for a suspect and a motive behind the homicide
Meta settles data privacy lawsuit, agrees to pay Texas $1.4 billion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Meta settles data privacy lawsuit, agrees to pay Texas $1.4 billion
July 30 (UPI) -- Meta has agreed to pay Texas $1.4 billion in the largest data privacy settlement brought by a state.
Biden, Lula call Venezuelan election a 'critical moment' for democracy
World News // 7 hours ago
Biden, Lula call Venezuelan election a 'critical moment' for democracy
July 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Sunday's Venezuelan election is a "critical moment for democracy" and pledged to closely coordinate a response.
Kamala Harris promises lower prescription drug costs, greater freedoms at Georgia rally
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Kamala Harris promises lower prescription drug costs, greater freedoms at Georgia rally
July 30 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Georgia on Tuesday for a rally where she tried to take advantage of grassroots support that she hopes will put the state back in play for Democrats.
Project 2025 director steps down amid criticism from Donald Trump
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Project 2025 director steps down amid criticism from Donald Trump
July 30 (UPI) -- Project 2025 director, Paul Dans, is stepping down at the Heritage Foundation amid intense scrutiny from former President Donald Trump, who chastised the group for linking its conservative blueprint to his campaign.
Israel says airstrike killed Hezbollah commander in Beirut
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel says airstrike killed Hezbollah commander in Beirut
July 30 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces officials say an nighttime airstrike Tuesday killed the Hezbollah commander who ordered the rocket attack that killed 12 Israeli children in the Golan Heights Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 93 people killed in landslides in southern Indian state of Kerala
At least 93 people killed in landslides in southern Indian state of Kerala
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Kamala Harris promises lower prescription drug costs, greater freedoms at Georgia rally
Kamala Harris promises lower prescription drug costs, greater freedoms at Georgia rally
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
Vietnam War's My Lai Massacre leader Lt. William Calley dead at 80
Vietnam War's My Lai Massacre leader Lt. William Calley dead at 80
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement