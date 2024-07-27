Advertisement
Top News
July 27, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: House panel recommends impeachment of Nixon

On July 27, 1974, the House judiciary committee voted to recommend impeachment of President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal.

By UPI Staff
On July 27, 1974, the House judiciary committee voted to recommend impeachment of President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal. The 37 president resigned less than two weeks later. (File Photo by Darryl Heikes/UPI
1 of 5 | On July 27, 1974, the House judiciary committee voted to recommend impeachment of President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal. The 37 president resigned less than two weeks later. (File Photo by Darryl Heikes/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1794, Maximilien Robespierre, architect of the French Revolution's Reign of Terror, was overthrown and arrested by the National Convention. Robespierre, who encouraged the execution, mostly by guillotine, of more than 17,000 enemies of the revolution, was himself guillotined the following day.

Advertisement

In 1909, Orville Wright set a record by staying aloft in a plane for 1 hour, 12 minutes, 40 seconds.

In 1921, at the University of Toronto, Canadian scientists Frederick Banting and Charles Best successfully isolated insulin -- a hormone they believed could prevent diabetes -- for the first time.

In 1953, a truce officially ended the Korean War, which had begun June 25, 1950.

File Photo courtesy of the Harry S. Truman Library & Museum

In 1974, the House judiciary committee voted to recommend impeachment of President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal. The 37th president resigned less than two weeks later.

In 1986, Greg LeMond, 25, of Sacramento, became the first American to win cycling's most famous contest, the Tour de France.

Advertisement

File Photo by Steve Selwood/Wikimedia Commons

In 1989, a Korean Air DC-10 crashed in heavy fog while attempting to land at Tripoli airport in Libya, killing 82 people, four of them on the ground.

In 1996, a bomb exploded at Olympic Park in Atlanta during the Summer Games, killing two people and injuring more than 100 other people.

In 2012, the Summer Olympics opened in London, with 10,820 athletes representing 204 countries.

In 2020, Rep. John Lewis became the first Black lawmaker to lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda 10 days after his death from cancer.

In 2021, Carissa Moore of the United States and Italo Ferreira of Brazil took home the inaugural gold medals in surfing at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

In 2022, a rare pink diamond weighing 170 carats was unearthed in Angola. The gem, dubbed the Lulo Rose, was the largest discovered in 300 years.

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 27, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 27, 2024
On July 27, 1974, the House judiciary committee voted to recommend impeachment of President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal.
Ex-Mueller investigator Peter Strzok reaches settlement with DOJ over anti-Trump texts
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ex-Mueller investigator Peter Strzok reaches settlement with DOJ over anti-Trump texts
July 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday settled a lawsuit with former FBI agent Peter Strzok who was fired from the bureau in 2018 over what he claimed was a violation of his privacy.
After failed assassination attempt, Trump to hold another rally in Butler, Pa.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
After failed assassination attempt, Trump to hold another rally in Butler, Pa.
July 26 (UPI) -- Donald Trump on Friday vowed to return to Butler, Pa., to hold a rally in the same town where a would-be assassin's bullet nearly ended his life two weeks ago.
Donald Trump, his doctor fire back at FBI director for shrapnel comment
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Donald Trump, his doctor fire back at FBI director for shrapnel comment
July 26 (UPI) -- Donald Trump and his former physician rejected FBI director Christopher Wray director Christopher Wray's suggestion that anything other than a bullet struck the former president's ear.
Celine Dion delivers finale; cauldron is lit at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
World News // 14 hours ago
Celine Dion delivers finale; cauldron is lit at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
July 23 (UPI) -- Canadian diva Celine Dion delivered a stirring rendition of Edith Piaf's anthem "Hymn to Love" at the Eiffel Tower on Friday, providing a show-stopping finale to the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Gallup: LGBTQ+ adults coming out younger as society becomes more accepting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Gallup: LGBTQ+ adults coming out younger as society becomes more accepting
July 26 (UPI) -- Young LGBTQ+ people are coming out nearly a decade earlier than their elder counterparts, according to a recent Gallup poll.
Autopsy shows Illinois police-shooting victim died from gunshot to face
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Autopsy shows Illinois police-shooting victim died from gunshot to face
July 26 (UPI) -- An autopsy reported released Friday said Illinois police shooting victim Sonya Massey died from a gunshot wound to the head from Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson.
Commerce Department recommends $575M for more coastal climate change resilience
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Commerce Department recommends $575M for more coastal climate change resilience
July 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said Friday the department and NOAA are recommending $575 million in funding for 19 projects to boost coastal climate resilience.
Homebrew Atlantic storm to approach Northeast coast
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Homebrew Atlantic storm to approach Northeast coast
A storm will take shape just off the United States East Coast and is forecast to track west later this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
As Olympic athletes compete, thousands of soldiers, police fill streets of Paris
World News // 13 hours ago
As Olympic athletes compete, thousands of soldiers, police fill streets of Paris
July 26 (UPI) -- Friday's opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics promised to be like none other, and fears of terrorism have sparked an equally unprecedented security response.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden nominates new senior military assistant for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
Biden nominates new senior military assistant for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
Air-sea search on in South China Sea for 10 seamen missing in wake of deadly typhoon
Air-sea search on in South China Sea for 10 seamen missing in wake of deadly typhoon
Donald Trump, his doctor fire back at FBI director for shrapnel comment
Donald Trump, his doctor fire back at FBI director for shrapnel comment
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Celine Dion delivers finale; cauldron is lit at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
Celine Dion delivers finale; cauldron is lit at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement