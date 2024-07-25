Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 25, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Trump administration orders restart of federal executions

On July 25, 2019, U.S. Attorney General William Barr ordered the federal Bureau of Prisons to resume capital punishment 16 years after the last federal execution.

By UPI Staff
Members of Death Penalty Action gather outside the Supreme Court to protest the use of capital punishment June 29, 2021. On July 25, 2019, U.S. Attorney General William Barr ordered the federal Bureau of Prisons to resume capital punishment 16 years after the last federal execution. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | Members of Death Penalty Action gather outside the Supreme Court to protest the use of capital punishment June 29, 2021. On July 25, 2019, U.S. Attorney General William Barr ordered the federal Bureau of Prisons to resume capital punishment 16 years after the last federal execution. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1909, French pioneer aviator Louis Bleriot became the first person to fly a "heavier-than-air machine" across the English Channel. It took him 36 minutes.

Advertisement

In 1917, Mata Hari was sentenced to death in France as a spy for Germany in World War I. She was executed by firing squad less than three months later and her name became a synonym for a seductive female spy.

In 1934, Austrian Chancellor Engelbert Dollfuss was assassinated by Nazis during a failed coup attempt.

In 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing U.S. commonwealth.

In 1956, the Italian luxury liner Andrea Doria and Swedish liner Stockholm collided at night in heavy fog off Nantucket, Mass. The accident had a death toll of 52. Hundreds of people were rescued. The Andrea Doria sank the next morning.

In 1965, folk legend Bob Dylan performed for the first time with electric instruments, so upsetting his fans that they booed him.

UPI File Photo
Advertisement

In 1978, the world's first "test-tube" baby, Louise Brown, was born in Oldham, England.

In 1986, former Navy radioman Jerry Whitworth was convicted of selling U.S. military secrets to the Soviets through the John Walker spy ring. The government called it the most damaging espionage case since World War II. Whitworth was sentenced to 365 years in prison.

In 1994, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Jordan's King Hussein signed a declaration that ended the 46-year state of war between their countries.

In 2000, an Air France Concorde supersonic jet crashed on takeoff from Paris, killing 113 people, including four on the ground. It was the first crash of a Concorde.

UPI File Photo

In 2007, as Iraqis celebrated their national soccer team's victory over South Korea in the Asian Cup semifinals, two suicide bombers attacked crowds in Baghdad, killing at least 50 people and injuring about 140.

In 2008, California banned the use of trans fats in all restaurants and retail bakeries in the state, beginning in 2010.

Advertisement

In 2012, North Korea announced its leader, Kim Jong Un, had married Ri Sol Ju.

In 2019, U.S. Attorney General William Barr ordered the federal Bureau of Prisons to resume capital punishment 16 years after the last federal execution. After a yearlong series of court battles, the government carried out its first execution July 14, 2020, on Daniel Lewis Lee.

In 2020, Hurricane Hanna made landfall in Texas, bringing life-threatening flooding. The storm killed at least four people.

In 2023, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation designating three national memorials for civil rights icon Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley -- one at Graball Landing in Mississippi, where Till's body was discovered in 1955; one at the Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse in Sumner, Miss., where those who killed him were acquitted; and one at the Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago, Ill., where his funeral was held.

File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Thursday, July 25, 2024
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, July 25, 2024
On July 25, 2019, U.S. Attorney General William Barr ordered the federal Bureau of Prisons to resume capital punishment 16 years after the last federal execution.
British police officer removed from duty following 'truly shocking'' video of airport arrest
World News // 50 minutes ago
British police officer removed from duty following 'truly shocking'' video of airport arrest
July 25 (UPI) -- A British police officer has been removed from duty after a video circulated online showing a Greater Manchester law enforcement agent kick and stomp on the head of a prostrated man.
NORAD intercepts Chinese, Russian bombers near Alaska
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NORAD intercepts Chinese, Russian bombers near Alaska
July 25 (UPI) -- U.S. and Canadian fighter jets intercepted Russian and Chinese bombers operating off the coast of Alaska, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said.
U.S. House votes unanimously to form task force, investigate Trump assassination attempt
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. House votes unanimously to form task force, investigate Trump assassination attempt
July 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. House voted unanimously Wednesday night to create a bipartisan task force to investigate the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.
Israel retrieves body of Hamas hostage from Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel retrieves body of Hamas hostage from Gaza
July 24 (UPI) -- Israel has recovered the body of a woman who was taken hostage by Hamas during its bloody and surprise October assault, and died while in captivity in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
Trump redirects attacks to Harris in first rally since Biden dropped out of race
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump redirects attacks to Harris in first rally since Biden dropped out of race
July 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump held his first rally since President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 race, and redirected his attention and attacks to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Rushdie attacker indicted on terrorism charges for supporting Hezbollah
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rushdie attacker indicted on terrorism charges for supporting Hezbollah
July 24 (UPI) -- Hadi Matar, the 26-year-old man accused of blinding Salman Rushdie in a monomaniac knife attack in 2022, was indicted Thursday on terrorism charges.
Ohio man gets 5 1/2 years for Planned Parenthood bombing threat, money laundering
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ohio man gets 5 1/2 years for Planned Parenthood bombing threat, money laundering
July 24 (UPI) -- A resident of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for threatening to blow up a Columbus, Ohio, Planned Parenthood location in 2022 and conspiring to launder money.
President Biden addresses nation, calls end of candidacy 'defense of democracy'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
President Biden addresses nation, calls end of candidacy 'defense of democracy'
July 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday night told Americans, in an Oval Office address from the White House, that it is time "to pass the torch to a new generation" following his recent decision to forgo a second term.
Harris urges Indiana convention of historically Black sorority to 'make history' in November
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Harris urges Indiana convention of historically Black sorority to 'make history' in November
July 24 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Indianapolis on Wednesday, where she called on members of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta to "make history" with their votes in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider's broadband coverage
FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider's broadband coverage
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement