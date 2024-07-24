Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 24, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Apollo 11 astronauts splash down

On July 24, 1969, Apollo 11 returned to Earth, ending its historic moon-landing mission. After the spacecraft's splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were flown by helicopter to the recovery ship USS Hornet.

By UPI Staff
Pararescueman Lt. Clancy Hatleberg closes the Apollo 11 spacecraft hatch as astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin, Jr. await a helicopter pickup from their life raft after they splashed down 900 miles southwest of Hawaii on July 24, 1969. File Photo courtesy NASA
1 of 5 | Pararescueman Lt. Clancy Hatleberg closes the Apollo 11 spacecraft hatch as astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin, Jr. await a helicopter pickup from their life raft after they splashed down 900 miles southwest of Hawaii on July 24, 1969. File Photo courtesy NASA | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1679, New Hampshire became a royal colony of the British crown.

Advertisement

In 1847, after 17 months and many miles of travel, Brigham Young led 148 Mormon pioneers into Utah's Valley of the Great Salt Lake.

In 1956, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis performed together for the last time on stage at the Copacabana in New York City. In his 2005 memoir, Lewis described his former partner as one of the greatest comedic talents of all time.

In 1969, Apollo 11 returned to Earth, ending its historic moon-landing mission. After the spacecraft's splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were flown by helicopter to the recovery ship USS Hornet.

In 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Richard Nixon should surrender White House tapes for the criminal trials of his former associates.

In 1983, George Brett of the Kansas City Royals had a home run nullified in the "Pine Tar Incident" after New York Yankees Manager Billy Martin had Brett's bat examined by umpires. The Royals filed a protest and the home run was later reinstated.

Advertisement

Newly elected Baseball Hall of Fame inductees pitcher Nolan Ryan and outfielder George Brett pose with their respective baseball cards January 6, 1999. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 1998, a gunman opened fire at the Capitol in Washington, killing two police officers and wounding a tourist. Police shot the gunman, Russell Eugene Weston Jr., who survived. He was later charged with murder and has been confined to a psychiatric institution.

In 2002, the U.S. House of Representatives expelled Rep. James Traficant, an Ohio Democrat, by a vote of 420-1. Traficant, who had been convicted of racketeering, bribery and corruption, served seven years in prison.

In 2005, Lance Armstrong won a record seventh consecutive Tour de France. All seven wins were voided in 2012 after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency concluded he had used performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career.

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

In 2009, an increase in the federal minimum wage, from $6.55 to $7.25 an hour, went into effect. Representatives of small businesses said the increase would threaten their survival.

Advertisement

In 2011, hundreds of gay couples in formal suits and gowns, and T-shirts recited vows after New York became the sixth and largest state to recognize same-sex weddings.

In 2014, an Air Algerie plane carrying 118 people dropped from radar en route to Algiers from Ouagadougou, the capital of the West African country of Burkina Faso, and crashed in Mali. There were no survivors.

In 2019, the Federal Trade Commission charged Facebook a record-breaking $5 billion penalty for violating a 2012 order related to fooling users about their ability to control the privacy of their personal information.

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
July 24 (UPI) -- Officials of Yellowstone National Park are assessing the damage caused by a hydrothermal explosion that sent visitors running and forced a section of the park to close.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, July 24, 2024
On July 24, 1969, Apollo 11 returned to Earth, ending its historic moon-landing mission.
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
July 22 (UPI) -- One of the nation's largest teachers union filed a lawsuit Monday against Missouri's student loan servicing company, accusing it of profiting off of its mismanagement of millions of student loan accounts.
U.S. invites Sudan's warring sides to cease-fire talks; RSF agrees to participate
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. invites Sudan's warring sides to cease-fire talks; RSF agrees to participate
July 24 (UPI) -- The United States has invited the warring sides in Sudan's bloody civil conflict to U.S.-mediated cease-fire talks to be hosted next month in Switzerland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Monday.
Trump campaign files FEC complaint to block transfer of Biden funds to Harris
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump campaign files FEC complaint to block transfer of Biden funds to Harris
July 23 (UPI) -- The Trump campaign on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, accusing Kamala Harris' presidential campaign of "a brazen money grab" for transferring funds from Joe Biden's re-election coffers.
Prominent Baptist pastor released from Myanmar jail
World News // 4 hours ago
Prominent Baptist pastor released from Myanmar jail
July 23 (UPI) -- A prominent Baptist pastor and religious freedom advocate, jailed since late 2022 in his native Myanmar by the military junta for his religious activity, has been released, a peace advocacy group said.
Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
July 23 (UPI) -- Black Lives Matter is demanding the Democratic National Committee host a virtual snap primary before its convention in August, as the group blasted the "undemocratic process" that "anointed" Kamala Harris.
N.J. man gets 40 years for violent crime spree targeting Jewish men
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.J. man gets 40 years for violent crime spree targeting Jewish men
July 23 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man who admitted to injuring five people during a violent crime spree targeting Orthodox Jews in 2022 was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison.
U.S. recovers cash, artwork in $85M 1MDB civil forfeiture
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. recovers cash, artwork in $85M 1MDB civil forfeiture
July 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice recovered nearly $85 million in cash and artwork allegedly paid for with money embezzled from 1MalaysiaDevelopment Berhad.
Steve Bannon's 'We Build the Wall' fundraising trial set for December
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Steve Bannon's 'We Build the Wall' fundraising trial set for December
July 23 (UPI) -- Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon will stand trial in December for allegedly defrauding donors in the 2018 online crowdfunding campaign called "We Build the Wall."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement