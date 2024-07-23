Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 23, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated July 23, 2018 at 2:21 PM

On This Day: Eileen Collins becomes 1st female Space Shuttle commander

On July 23, 1999, U.S. Air Force Col. Eileen Collins became the first woman to command a space shuttle flight, with the launch of Columbia on a four-day mission.

By UPI Staff
Retired NASA astronaut, Col. Eileen Collins, speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 20, 2016. On July 23, 1999, she became the first woman to command a space shuttle flight, with the launch of Columbia on a four-day mission. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 5 | Retired NASA astronaut, Col. Eileen Collins, speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 20, 2016. On July 23, 1999, she became the first woman to command a space shuttle flight, with the launch of Columbia on a four-day mission. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- In 1829, William Burt of Mount Vernon, Mich., patented the "typographer," believed to be the first typewriter.

In 1948, legendary pioneer movie director D.W. Griffith, maker of several silent classics, including The Birth of a Nation, died at the age of 73.

Advertisement

In 1967, rioting erupted on 12th Street in the heart of Detroit's predominantly African-American inner city. By the time it was quelled four days later by 7,000 National Guard and U.S. Army troops, 43 people were dead, 342 injured.

In 1973, Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox served subpoenas on the White House after U.S. President Richard Nixon refused to turn over requested tapes and documents.

In 1982, actor Vic Morrow and two child actors were killed when a helicopter crashed on the movie set of The Twilight Zone.

In 1984, Vanessa Williams gave up her crown as Miss America, bowing to demands by pageant officials that she quit because she appeared nude in sexually explicit pictures in Penthouse magazine.

Former Miss America Vanessa Williams (R) poses with the 2015 Miss America, Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell on September 13, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

In 1999, U.S. Air Force Col. Eileen Collins became the first woman to command a space shuttle flight, with the launch of Columbia on a four-day mission.

In 2002, a laser-guided bomb fired from an Israeli warplane hit the Gaza home of Sheik Salah Shehada, founder of the military wing of Hamas, killing him and 14 others and wounding more than 140 people.

In 2003, the Massachusetts attorney general said an investigation indicated nearly 1,000 cases of abuse by Roman Catholic priests and other church personnel in the Boston diocese over 60 years.

In 2005, three synchronized terrorist bombings struck Sharm el-Sheik, an Egyptian resort, killing at least 90 people and injuring 240.

U.S. President George W. Bush (C) and first lady Laura visit the Egyptian Embassy and greet ambassador Nabil Fahmy (L) to sign a book of condolence for the weekend bombing in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheik in Washington on July 25, 2005. File Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/UPI

In 2012, the NCAA imposed severe penalties, including a $60 million fine, on Penn State University. One official accused the university of a "conspiracy of silence" about child abuse involving former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

Advertisement

In 2013, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a scientific review that said mint flavoring makes it easier to start smoking cigarettes and then harder to quit.

In 2014, a TransAsia Airways twin turboprop plane crashed in stormy weather during an emergency landing on a Taiwanese island, killing 48 people and injuring 10.

In 2019, Conservative Party members voted Boris Johnson as Britain's new prime minister, succeeding Theresa May.

In 2020, China launched the Tianwen-1 orbiter in its first attempt to reach the surface of Mars. The rover Zhurong set down on the red planet on May 15.

In 2023, Elon Musk announced that the social media platform Twitter would now be known as X.

File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Top News // 41 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, July 23, 2024
On July 23, 1999, U.S. Air Force Col. Eileen Collins became the first woman to command a space shuttle flight, with the launch of Columbia on a four-day mission.
Biden to return to White House on Tuesday after COVID-19 diagnosis
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Biden to return to White House on Tuesday after COVID-19 diagnosis
July 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to return to the White House on Tuesday afternoon as he continues to recover from COVID-19 and after announcing he was ending his bid for re-election.
Kamala Harris 'proud' to have secured delegate support to win presidential nomination
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kamala Harris 'proud' to have secured delegate support to win presidential nomination
July 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday night that she had secured commitments from enough delegates to win the Democratic Party's nomination for president.
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
July 23 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump filed an appeal Monday against his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment on the grounds that it was excessive and unconstitutional.
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
July 22 (UPI) -- One of the nation's largest teachers union filed a lawsuit Monday against Missouri's student loan servicing company, accusing it of profiting off of its mismanagement of millions of student loan accounts.
U.S. sentences Nigerian national for international scheme to defraud elderly victims
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sentences Nigerian national for international scheme to defraud elderly victims
July 22 (UPI) -- The United States has sentenced a Nigerian national to more than seven years in federal prison for his role in an international inheritance scheme that defrauded hundreds of elderly victims.
Kentucky man charged with hate crime for pulling gun on Palestinian American
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kentucky man charged with hate crime for pulling gun on Palestinian American
July 22 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man was arrested and charged Monday with a federal hate crime for pulling a loaded gun on a Palestinian American at a restaurant in March.
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
July 22 (UPI) -- New U.S. rules, set to take effect Aug. 1, will tighten the leash on how dogs are transported into the United States as military families stationed overseas scramble to make other arrangements.
Uganda's president says residents 'playing with fire' if they protest like in Kenya
World News // 6 hours ago
Uganda's president says residents 'playing with fire' if they protest like in Kenya
July 22 (UPI) -- Uganda's residents who are planning anti-corruption protests on Tuesday are "playing with fire," President Yoweri Museven warned.
Christopher Dunn ordered freed after 33-year murder conviction overturned
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Christopher Dunn ordered freed after 33-year murder conviction overturned
July 22 (UPI) -- A St. Louis judge on Monday ordered the release of Christopher Dunn, held 33 years in a Missouri prison for first-degree murder he did not commit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race
Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Presidential candidate Cornel West seeks Secret Service protection
Presidential candidate Cornel West seeks Secret Service protection
Overturning Chevron shifts regulatory power, experts say
Overturning Chevron shifts regulatory power, experts say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement