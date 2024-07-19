Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 19, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Clinton announces 'don't ask, don't tell' policy

On July 19, 1993, the President Bill Clinton announced its "don't ask, don't tell, don't pursue" policy toward homosexuals in the U.S. military. The policy was lifted in 2011.

By UPI Staff
President Bill Clinton speaks with a group of U.S. troops just back from Somalia on May 5, 1993. Two months later, on July 19, 1993, Clinton announced its "don't ask, don't tell, don't pursue" policy toward homosexuals in the U.S. military. UPI File Photo
1 of 4 | President Bill Clinton speaks with a group of U.S. troops just back from Somalia on May 5, 1993. Two months later, on July 19, 1993, Clinton announced its "don't ask, don't tell, don't pursue" policy toward homosexuals in the U.S. military. UPI File Photo | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1848, "bloomers," a radical departure in women's clothing, were introduced to the first women's rights convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y. They were named after Amelia Jenks Bloomer.

Advertisement

In 1911, Pennsylvania became the first U.S. state to pass laws censoring movies.

In 1943, U.S. planes bombed key railway, steel factory and airport targets in Rome, killing thousands of civilians as part of World War II.

In 1946, Marilyn Monroe was given her first screen test at Twentieth Century-Fox Studios. Even without sound, the test was enough to earn Monroe her first contract. She divorced her first husband, James Dougherty, he told UPI, because of a no-marriage clause in the contract.

In 1969, John Fairfax of Britain arrived at Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to become the first person to row across the Atlantic alone.

In 1989, a crippled DC-10 jetliner crash-landed in a cornfield in Sioux City, Iowa. One-hundred-eighty-five of the 296 people aboard survived.

In 1991, boxer Mike Tyson raped a contestant in the Miss Black America pageant in Indianapolis. He pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was convicted in 1992.

Advertisement

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced its "don't ask, don't tell, don't pursue" policy toward homosexuals in the U.S. military. The policy was lifted in 2011.

In 1996, the Summer Olympics opened in Atlanta with a record 197 countries taking part.

In 1997, the IRA declared a cease-fire in its long war to force Britain out of Northern Ireland.

In 2005, U.S. Appeals Court Judge John Roberts was nominated by President George W. Bush to the U.S. Supreme Court, replacing Sandra Day O'Connor, who resigned. After the death of William Rehnquist, Roberts' nomination was changed to make him chief justice.

File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

In 2010, a speeding express train slammed into the rear of a train preparing to leave a West Bengal station in India, killing more than 60 people and injuring about 100 others.

In 2012, the U.S. Defense Department said military personnel would be permitted to march in uniform in a San Diego Gay Pride Parade.

Advertisement

In 2018, Israel passed a law declaring the country a Jewish nation-state, giving only Jewish people self-determination. A month later, tens of thousands protested the controversial law in Tel Aviv, calling it a form of apartheid.

File Photo by Air Sultan/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Friday, July 19, 2024
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, July 19, 2024
On July 19, 1993, President Bill Clinton announced its "don't ask, don't tell, don't pursue" policy toward homosexuals in the U.S. military.
Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan relief plan
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan relief plan
July 19 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has temporary blocked President Joe Biden's student loan relief plan from going into effect amid further litigation.
South Korea resumes anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts near border
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea resumes anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts near border
SEOUL, July 19 (UPI) -- South Korea blasted loudspeakers near border areas with North Korea in response to Pyongyang's latest launch of trash-carrying balloons, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday.
U.S. tightens financial vises on Houthi facilitator
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. tightens financial vises on Houthi facilitator
July 18 (UPI) -- The United Staes has imposed additional sanctions targeting a Yemen facilitator of the Houthi rebels, as the Biden administration continues to tighten its financial vises on the Iran-backed militia.
Trump accepts GOP nomination following assassination attempt: 'I had God on my side'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump accepts GOP nomination following assassination attempt: 'I had God on my side'
July 18 (UPI) -- Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president Thursday night, his first public speech since a failed assassination attempt Saturday in rural Pennsylvania.
Alabama executes death row inmate for 1998 murder of delivery driver
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Alabama executes death row inmate for 1998 murder of delivery driver
July 18 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer Keith Edmund Gavin was executed by lethal injection Thursday night, marking the third execution Alabama has carried out this year.
Hunter Biden seeks to dismiss cases based on Trump special counsel ruling
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hunter Biden seeks to dismiss cases based on Trump special counsel ruling
July 18 (UPI) -- Following the controversial decision to dismiss Donald Trump's classified document's case, Hunter Biden filed two motions to dismiss his federal criminal cases on the same grounds.
On final day of event, Republicans prepare to officially nominate Donald Trump for presidency again
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
On final day of event, Republicans prepare to officially nominate Donald Trump for presidency again
July 18 (UPI) -- Donald Trump is set to formally accept the GOP nomination for president Thursday evening at the Republican National Convention, and he has Hulk Hogan and other combat sports heavyweights front-lining for him.
FCC slashes per-minute phone costs for inmates
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FCC slashes per-minute phone costs for inmates
July 18 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission has capped the rates inmates pay for phone and video calls, officials announced Thursday.
Lou Dobbs, veteran news anchor, Trump ally, dies at 78
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Lou Dobbs, veteran news anchor, Trump ally, dies at 78
July 18 (UPI) -- Lou Dobbs, longtime business news anchor and conservative pundit, died Thursday. He was 78.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC proposes 60-day cellphone unlocking rule
FCC proposes 60-day cellphone unlocking rule
Cyanide likely what killed 6, including 2 U.S. citizens, in luxury Thailand hotel room
Cyanide likely what killed 6, including 2 U.S. citizens, in luxury Thailand hotel room
Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline dead of apparent suicide in NYC
Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline dead of apparent suicide in NYC
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
On final day of event, Republicans prepare to officially nominate Donald Trump for presidency again
On final day of event, Republicans prepare to officially nominate Donald Trump for presidency again
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement