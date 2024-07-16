Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 16, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. tests first atom bomb

On July 16, 1945, the first test of the atom bomb was conducted at a base near Alamogordo, N.M.

By UPI Staff
Scene from the first atomic bomb test 0.016 second after explosion at the Trinity site on a secret base on July 16, 1945, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The viewed hemisphere's highest point in this image is about 200 meters high. File photo by File Photo courtesy of the Los Alamos National Laboratory
1 of 6 | Scene from the first atomic bomb test 0.016 second after explosion at the Trinity site on a secret base on July 16, 1945, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The viewed hemisphere's highest point in this image is about 200 meters high. File photo by File Photo courtesy of the Los Alamos National Laboratory

July 16 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1790, the U.S. Congress designated the District of Columbia as the permanent seat of the U.S. government.

Advertisement

In 1935, the world's first parking meter was installed in Oklahoma City.

In 1945, the first test of the atom bomb was conducted at a base near Alamogordo, N.M. Because the test was top secret, military officials issued a press release announcing the explosion of a remote ammunition dump in case civilians noticed the blast.

In 1951, J.D. Salinger's The Catcher in the Rye was published.

In 1959, Billie Holiday, considered one of the greatest jazz singers despite a tragic life, died of cardiac failure at age 44.

File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress

In 1969, Apollo 11, the first moon-landing mission, was launched from the Kennedy Space Center, carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins.

In 1980, Ronald Reagan was unanimously nominated as the Republican candidate for president at the GOP National Convention in Detroit. He chose George H. W. Bush as his running mate after former President Gerald Ford declined to join the ticket.

Advertisement

UPI File Photo

In 1990, an earthquake struck Luzon Island in the Philippines, killing about 1,600 people.

In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, were killed in the crash of a single-engine plane in the Atlantic Ocean off the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard. The son of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was 39.

In 2004, TV personality and businesswoman Martha Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison and five months of house arrest after being found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding and making false statements to federal investigators.

In 2015, four Marines were killed and three others seriously injured when a gunman opened fire at two U.S. military facilities in Chattanooga, Tenn. The attacker, Mohammad Youssef Abdulazeez, was killed by police in a gunfight.

In 2023, China recorded its highest temperature to date -- 126 degrees in the township of Sanbao.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

California Gov. Newsom signs bill barring schools from outing LGBTQ students to parents
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
California Gov. Newsom signs bill barring schools from outing LGBTQ students to parents
July 16 (UPI) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation making California the first U.S. state to prohibit schools from outing transgender students to their parents.
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
World News // 41 minutes ago
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that the alliance with the United States has been raised to a "nuclear-based" one capable of warding off growing threats from North Korea.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Top News // 42 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, July 16, 2024
On July 16, 1945, the first test of the atom bomb was conducted at a base near Alamogordo, N.M.
On This Day: Caspian Airlines crash in Iran kills 168
Top News // 42 minutes ago
On This Day: Caspian Airlines crash in Iran kills 168
July 15 (UPI) -- On July 15, 2009, Caspian Airlines Flight 7908 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran bound for Armenia. Officials said 168 people were killed.
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis 'stunned' after being handcuffed, removed from flight
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis 'stunned' after being handcuffed, removed from flight
July 16 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis said he is "stunned" over a "humiliating" incident aboard a United Airlines flight over the weekend that ended with him in handcuffs and escorted off the plane.
EU sanctions violent Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
World News // 2 hours ago
EU sanctions violent Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
July 16 (UPI) -- The European Union has again leveled sanctions at illegal Israeli settlers and their associated outposts and organizations on accusations of systematically abusing the human rights of Palestinians in the West Bank.
CBP: Arrests of migrants illegally entering U.S. plummet in June
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CBP: Arrests of migrants illegally entering U.S. plummet in June
July 15 (UPI) -- Arrests of migrants illegally crossing the U.S. southern border plummeted nearly 30% last month, marking the lowest monthly total of the Biden administration.
Joe Biden says 'mental acuity has been pretty damn good' during NBC interview
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Joe Biden says 'mental acuity has been pretty damn good' during NBC interview
July 15 (UPI) -- Joe Biden remains insistent he's staying in the race for another four years as the nation's oldest president, saying his "mental acuity has been pretty damn good," during an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt.
Trump makes first appearance since shooting at GOP convention
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump makes first appearance since shooting at GOP convention
July 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump attended the Republican National Convention on Monday night, making his first public appearance since surviving an assassination attempt over the weekend.
Week after hurricane, 184K people remain without power in Houston area
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Week after hurricane, 184K people remain without power in Houston area
July 15 (UPI) -- Nearly 184,000 Houston-area residents remain without power, one week after Hurricane Beryl struck the state, as the main utility, CenterPoint, expects electricity to be restored to 98% of affected residents by Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas governor threatens utility company over remaining Beryl outages
Texas governor threatens utility company over remaining Beryl outages
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement