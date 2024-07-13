Advertisement
Top News
July 13, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Simona Halep becomes 1st Romanian to win Wimbledon singles title

On July 13, 2019, Simona Halep became the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon singles title after beating Serena Williams.

By UPI Staff
On July 13, 2019, Simona Halep became the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon singles title after beating Serena Williams. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 4 | On July 13, 2019, Simona Halep became the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon singles title after beating Serena Williams. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1863, opposition to the Federal Conscription Act triggered New York City riots in which at least 120 people died and hundreds were injured.

Advertisement

In 1898, Guglielmo Marconi was awarded a patent for wireless telegraphy -- the radio.

In 1943, one of the largest tank battle in history -- which happened as part of the Battle of Kursk -- ended along the Eastern Front in the Soviet Union when German dictator Adolf Hitler redeployed his troops to the south.

In 1960, Democrats nominated Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts for president against GOP Vice President Richard Nixon.

John F. Kennedy (R) and Richard Nixon debate on October 21, 1960. UPI File Photo

In 1977, a state of emergency was declared in New York City during a 25-hour power blackout.

In 1985, musicians and celebrities gathered at arenas around the world to hold a 16-hour Live Aid concert, raising more than $125 million in famine relief for Africa.

In 1992, Yitzhak Rabin became Israel's new prime minister, ending the hard-line Likud Party's 15-year reign. Rabin embraced Israeli-Palestinian relations and helped establish peace between Palestinians and Jordanians. He faced criticism for his views and in 1995 was assassinated.

Advertisement

In 1998, Japanese Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto resigned, a victim of the country's economic woes.

In 2005, a judge in New York sentenced former WorldCom Chief Executive Officer Bernard Ebbers to 25 years in prison for his part in what was described as the largest fraud in U.S. corporate history.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 2008, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a plan to save major government-backed mortgage companies known as Fannie Mac and Freddie Mac with billions of dollars in investments and loans.

In 2013, neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman was acquitted in the 2012 shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in a gated community in Florida. The case provoked a national debate on "stand your ground" laws and racial profiling.

In 2019, Simona Halep became the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon singles title after beating Serena Williams.

In 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Israel to begin a four-day trip in the Middle East in which he also met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, accusing the leader of being personally responsible for killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Advertisement

File Photo by Menahem Kahana/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 13, 2024
Top News // 41 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 13, 2024
On July 13, 2019, Simona Halep became the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon singles title after beating Serena Williams.
Trump says he would like to name his VP pick 'slightly before' convention
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump says he would like to name his VP pick 'slightly before' convention
July 12 (UPI) -- Donald Trump on Friday teased his shortlist of names for vice president in the days leading up to the Republican National Convention.
Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case due to suppressed evidence
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case due to suppressed evidence
July 12 (UPI) -- In a surprise development, the judge in Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial dismissed the case Friday, siding with his lawyers who argued the prosecution failed to turn over vital evidence to the case.
3 injured as smoking laptop forces evacuation of Miami-bound airliner in San Francisco
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
3 injured as smoking laptop forces evacuation of Miami-bound airliner in San Francisco
July 12 (UPI) -- Smoke from a passenger's laptop prompted the evacuation of an American Airlines plane at San Francisco International Airport Friday.
Rudy Giuliani's creditors free to seek his assets after judge throws out bankruptcy case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani's creditors free to seek his assets after judge throws out bankruptcy case
July 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday dismissed Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy case, giving his creditors the opportunity to begin pursuing his assets.
President Biden announces Israel, Hamas have agreed to cease-fire 'framework'
World News // 13 hours ago
President Biden announces Israel, Hamas have agreed to cease-fire 'framework'
July 12 (UPI) -- Israel and Hamas have agreed to the framework of a plan to establish a cease-fire and the release hostages, President Joe Biden said Friday.
Jury deliberations begin in N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Jury deliberations begin in N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption case
July 12 (UPI) -- Jurors have begun deliberating in Sen. Bob Menendez's federal corruption trial in New York.
British security guard gets life sentence for plot to rape, kill TV news host
World News // 11 hours ago
British security guard gets life sentence for plot to rape, kill TV news host
July 12 (UPI) -- A former security guard convicted of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder British TV personality Holly Willoughby was sentenced Friday to life in prison.
New sweltering heat wave to scorch East with 100 F temperatures, high humidity
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
New sweltering heat wave to scorch East with 100 F temperatures, high humidity
Temperatures will again surge to well above the historical average in much of the eastern United States from Sunday to Wednesday during what is typically the hottest time of the year, AccuWeather forecasters say.
White House announces American delegations for Paris Olympics
World News // 13 hours ago
White House announces American delegations for Paris Olympics
July 12 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden will lead a group of four American delegations at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, the White House announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case due to suppressed evidence
Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case due to suppressed evidence
House Republicans vote to overturn new Title IX sex and discrimination rules
House Republicans vote to overturn new Title IX sex and discrimination rules
President Biden announces Israel, Hamas have agreed to cease-fire 'framework'
President Biden announces Israel, Hamas have agreed to cease-fire 'framework'
Hungary's Viktor Orban meets with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Hungary's Viktor Orban meets with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Storied NASA astronaut Joe Engel dies at 91
Storied NASA astronaut Joe Engel dies at 91
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement