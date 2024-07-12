Trending
Top News
July 12, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated July 12, 2017 at 6:21 AM

On This Day: Ferraro is 1st female running mate on major party ticket

On July 12, 1984, Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale named U.S. Rep. Geraldine Ferraro, D-N.Y., as his running mate.

By UPI Staff
Walter Mondale and Rep. Geraldine Ferraro wave to the crowd at the Democratic National Convention on July 19, 1984, in San Francisco. On July 12, 1984, Mondale named Ferraro as his running mate. She was the first woman to share a major U.S. political party's presidential ticket. Mondale lost in November to incumbent Ronald Reagan. UPI File Photo
1 of 5 | Walter Mondale and Rep. Geraldine Ferraro wave to the crowd at the Democratic National Convention on July 19, 1984, in San Francisco. On July 12, 1984, Mondale named Ferraro as his running mate. She was the first woman to share a major U.S. political party's presidential ticket. Mondale lost in November to incumbent Ronald Reagan. UPI File Photo | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1862, the U.S. Congress authorized a new award, the Medal of Honor, highest military decoration for valor against an enemy.

In 1957, Dwight D. Eisenhower became the first sitting president to ride in a helicopter. He traveled in a Bell Ranger as part of a nationwide civil defense exercise. The presidential helicopter has always been called Marine One.

In 1962, the Rolling Stones gave their first public performance -- at the Marquee Club in London. Twenty years later, the band entered into a long-term, $28 million contract with CBS Records -- the richest deal in music history.

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 1979, thousands of spectators at a Chicago White Sox game rushed the field at Comiskey Park, declaring disco dead. Police made 39 arrests and nine people were injured during the so-called Disco Demolition.

In 1984, Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale named U.S. Rep. Geraldine Ferraro, D-N.Y., as his running mate. She was the first woman to share a major U.S. political party's presidential ticket. Mondale lost in November to incumbent Ronald Reagan.

In 1990, Boris Yeltsin quit the Soviet Communist Party, saying he wanted to concentrate on his duties as president of the Russian republic.

In 1993, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido, killing 160 people. It was the deadliest temblor to hit the country in 10 years.

In 2008, Tony Snow, who was press secretary under U.S. President George W. Bush and a Fox News Channel host, died of cancer at age 53.

The urn containing the ashes of former White House press secretary Tony Snow is carried out of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception following his funeral service in Washington on July 17, 2008. File Photo by Kevin DietschUPI

In 2011, Ahmed Wali Karzai, 48, a half-brother of Afghan President Hamid Karzai and a powerful figure in Kandahar, was killed at his home by a bodyguard.

In 2018, Sandra Oh became the first Asian American to earn an Emmy nomination for Best Actress for her role in Killing Eve. She won the award two months later.

In 2022, South Korean drama Squid Game became the first non-English-language series to be nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Drama. The Netflix series lost to HBO drama Succession.

Hwang Dong-hyuk accepts the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series award for "Squid Game" onstage during the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

Latest Headlines

House Republicans vote to overturn new rule protecting transgender students from discrimination
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Republicans vote to overturn new rule protecting transgender students from discrimination
July 12 (UPI) -- House Republicans on Thursday voted to nullify a new Biden administration rule aimed at increasing protections for transgender students.
G7 condemns Israel's recognition of 5 West Bank settlements
World News // 3 hours ago
G7 condemns Israel's recognition of 5 West Bank settlements
July 11 (UPI) -- The Group of Seven nations condemned Israel's recent move to legally recognize five unauthorized Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, saying it was undermining peace efforts.
Storied NASA astronaut Joe Engel dies at 91
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Storied NASA astronaut Joe Engel dies at 91
July 11 (UPI) -- Friends, family and former colleagues are mourning the death of retired astronaut Joe Engel, 91, who died in his Houston home on Wednesday, NASA announced.
In highly watched appearance, Joe Biden lauds NATO as he blasts Putin, Trump
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
In highly watched appearance, Joe Biden lauds NATO as he blasts Putin, Trump
July 11 (UPI) -- Aiming to reassure world leaders and fellow Democrats that he is fit to serve four more years, President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered his first solo press conference to close the 75th NATO Summit in Washington D.C.
Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial: Experts testify on live bullets found on 'Rust' movie set
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial: Experts testify on live bullets found on 'Rust' movie set
July 11 (UPI) -- According to testimony in Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial Thursday from crime scene technician Marissa Poppell, a live bullet was discovered in another Rust actor's bandolier and elsewhere on the movie set.
Trump wants hush money conviction dismissed after Supreme Court's immunity ruling
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump wants hush money conviction dismissed after Supreme Court's immunity ruling
July 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump wants a state court judge to throw out his New York hush money criminal conviction, claiming he should be shielded from punishment for his involvement in election interference.
Days after Beryl's landfall, 1.2 million remain without power in Houston area
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Days after Beryl's landfall, 1.2 million remain without power in Houston area
July 11 (UPI) -- More than 1.2 million utility customers in Houston remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, which came ashore in Southeast Texas early in the week, utility officials said Thursday afternoon.
As NATO summit concludes with more U.S. military aid for Ukraine, many focus on Biden's high-stakes speech
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
As NATO summit concludes with more U.S. military aid for Ukraine, many focus on Biden's high-stakes speech
July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will top off this week's NATO summit in Washington D.C. with a high-stakes news conference Thursday evening.
Tesla 'robotaxi' delayed, stock slides
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tesla 'robotaxi' delayed, stock slides
July 11 (UPI) -- Tesla has delayed plans to roll out its robotaxi until October, the company said Thursday. Shares in the electric car company slid 8.4% and continued to drop more than 2% in after-hours trading.
U.S. military unable to reconnect Gaza aid pier, says it will 'soon cease operations'
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. military unable to reconnect Gaza aid pier, says it will 'soon cease operations'
July 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. military said Thursday it will end the Gaza pier mission after a failed attempt to re-connect it to the shoreline Wednesday.
