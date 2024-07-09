Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 9, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: South Sudan declares independence

On July 9, 2011, after more than half a century of struggle and violence that claimed an estimated 2 million lives, the Republic of South Sudan declared its independence from Sudan and became Africa's 54th nation.

By UPI Staff
A Southern Sudanese refugee waves a South Sudan flag during independence celebrations in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 10, 2011. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday that Israel would recognize South Sudan after it declared itself an independent state. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
1 of 3 | A Southern Sudanese refugee waves a South Sudan flag during independence celebrations in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 10, 2011. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday that Israel would recognize South Sudan after it declared itself an independent state. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1850, U.S. President Zachary Taylor died suddenly of cholera. He was succeeded by Millard Fillmore.

Advertisement

In 1868, the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, guaranteeing African-Americans full citizenship and all people in the United States due process under the law.

In 1877, the first Wimbledon tennis tournament was contested at the All-England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club.

In 1893, Chicago surgeon Dr. Daniel Hale Williams performed the first successful open-heart surgery.

In 1943, U.S., Canadian and British forces invaded Sicily during World War II.

In 1960, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev threatened the United States with rockets if U.S. forces attempted to oust the communist government of Cuba.

File Photo by Gary Haynes/UPI

In 1982, a Pan Am Boeing 727 jetliner crashed in Kenner, La., shortly after takeoff from New Orleans, killing 154 people.

In 1992, Democratic presidential hopeful Bill Clinton picked U.S. Sen. Al Gore, D-Tenn., as his running mate.

Advertisement

In 1993, British and Russian scientists identify the remains of the last Russian czar's family found in a shallow grave in Yekaterinburg two years before.

In 2004, a report by the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence accused the CIA and other intelligence agencies of producing false and misleading pre-war information about Iraq's weapons program.

File Photo by SSgt J. Knauth/U.S. Marine Corps

In 2006, a S7 Airlines Airbus from Moscow taking children to a vacation area in Siberia crashed, killing about 120 of the 203 people aboard.

In 2011, after more than half a century of struggle and violence that claimed an estimated 2 million lives, the Republic of South Sudan declared its independence from Sudan and became Africa's 54th nation.

In 2017, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over the Islamic State militant group in Mosul after months of fighting.

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a large swath of eastern Oklahoma is still considered Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, meaning state prosecutors don't have authority to pursue cases against American Indians there.

Advertisement

In 2022, Elena Rybakina made history as Kazakhstan's first Grand Slam winner with a Wimbledon singles final victory over Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

White House: Biden has not seen a neurologist outside annual physicals
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
White House: Biden has not seen a neurologist outside annual physicals
July 10 (UPI) -- Joe Biden has only seen a neurologist as part of his annual physical examination, the president's physician said late Monday in an attempt to squash swirling speculation about the commander and chief's health.
3 Columbia University administrators 'permanently removed' over anti-Semitic texts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
3 Columbia University administrators 'permanently removed' over anti-Semitic texts
July 9 (UPI) -- Columbia University announced Monday it has "permanently removed" three senior college administrators for sharing "very troubling" anti-Semitic texts during a reunion event.
New York woman charged with torturing, murdering romantic partner
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York woman charged with torturing, murdering romantic partner
July 8 (UPI) -- A New York woman has been indicted for murder and a rare charge of torture in connection to the September death of her romantic partner, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Roach announced Monday.
Bloomberg's $1B gift provides free tuition to Johns Hopkins medical students
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bloomberg's $1B gift provides free tuition to Johns Hopkins medical students
July 8 (UPI) -- A majority of medical school students at Johns Hopkins University will not have to pay tuition this fall after philanthropist Michael Bloomberg donated $1 billion to his alma mater.
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
July 8 (UPI) -- At least eight people were killed after Hurricane Beryl slammed southeast Texas with heavy winds, rain and flash flooding Monday. More than 2.5 million were still without power late Monday.
At least 37 Ukrainians killed in deadliest Russian missile strikes in months
World News // 17 hours ago
At least 37 Ukrainians killed in deadliest Russian missile strikes in months
July 8 (UPI) -- At least 37 people were killed and more than 170 injured as dozens of Russian missiles slammed into cities across Eastern and Central Ukraine including the capital, Kyiv where a children's hospital was badly damaged.
Calif. doctor, accused of driving family off cliff, to undergo mental health treatment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Calif. doctor, accused of driving family off cliff, to undergo mental health treatment
July 8 (UPI) -- A California doctor, accused of deliberately driving his Tesla off a 250-foot cliff with his wife and two children inside, was released from jail Monday and ordered to undergo two years of mental health treatment.
Motorcyclist dies from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Motorcyclist dies from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley
July 7 (UPI) -- A motorcyclist has died from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley National Park where officials are warning visitors that the temperature can rise as high as 130 degrees Fahrenheit.
Orkin unveils new, 'modern' uniforms for pest control workers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Orkin unveils new, 'modern' uniforms for pest control workers
July 8 (UPI) -- Orkin unveiled new uniforms Monday to update the look and comfort of 10,000 pest control workers as they ward off rodents, termites and insects.
Beryl drops to depression after striking south Texas as Category 1 hurricane
World News // 3 days ago
Beryl drops to depression after striking south Texas as Category 1 hurricane
July 8 (UPI) -- Beryl weakened into a depression on Monday night as moved through east Texas and Louisiana after making landfall as a Category 1 storm in the state in the morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court immunity decision 'reshapes democracy'
Supreme Court immunity decision 'reshapes democracy'
Paramount to merge with Skydance to create new $28B media, tech conglomerate
Paramount to merge with Skydance to create new $28B media, tech conglomerate
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
Motorcyclist dies from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley
Motorcyclist dies from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley
North Korean leader's sister calls South's live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria'
North Korean leader's sister calls South's live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement