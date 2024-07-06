Advertisement
Top News
July 6, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 'Forrest Gump' opens in U.S. theaters

On July 6, 1994, "Forrest Gump" opened in U.S. theaters, earning actor Tom Hanks his second Oscar for Best Actor.

By UPI Staff
Tom Hanks attends the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017. On July 6, 1994, "Forrest Gump" opened in U.S. theaters, earning Hanks his second Oscar for Best Actor. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Tom Hanks attends the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017. On July 6, 1994, "Forrest Gump" opened in U.S. theaters, earning Hanks his second Oscar for Best Actor. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1854, the Republican Party was formally established at a meeting in New York City.

Advertisement

In 1885, French bacteriologist Louis Pasteur inoculated a human being for rabies for the first time -- a boy, who had been bitten by a dog. The youngster didn't develop rabies.

In 1919, a British dirigible landed at New York's Roosevelt Field to complete the first airship crossing of the Atlantic. Six hours into the flight, the R-34's commander discovered a stowaway.

In 1923, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was formed.

In 1942, diarist Anne Frank and her family took refuge in a secret section of an Amsterdam warehouse where they hid from the Nazis for two years. Finally discovered, they were sent to concentration camps. Anne died in a camp.

File Photo by Ronald Wilfred Jansen/Shutterstock

In 1944, a fire in the big top of the Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey Circus in Hartford, Conn., killed 167 people, two-thirds of them children, and injured 682 others.

Advertisement

In 1957, Althea Gibson became the first African-American competitor to win a Wimbledon championship.

In 1971, Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong, one of the 20th century's most influential American musicians, died at age 69.

Music legend Louis Armstrong entertains his wife, Lillian, in front of the Sphinx during a trip to Egypt in 1961. Photo by UPI

In 1976, women were first admitted to the U.S. Naval Academy. The other military academies soon followed suit.

In 1984, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, in a TV interview, said it was a "probability" that many young people now paying into Social Security "will never be able to receive as much as they're paying."

In 1994, Forrest Gump opened in U.S. theaters, earning actor Tom Hanks his second Oscar for Best Actor.

In 2009, U.S. President Barack Obama met in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev, and announced an agreement to reduce nuclear arsenals.

In 2013, an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 carrying more than 300 people hit a sea wall in front of a runway on approach at San Francisco International Airport -- a crash that resulted in three fatalities and scores of injuries.

Advertisement

In 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached an agreement on a 10-year contract extension worth $500 million -- the largest contract in professional sports history.

In 2021, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Mary Simon would be the country's first Indigenous governor general.

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 6, 2024
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 6, 2024
On July 6, 1994, "Forrest Gump" opened in U.S. theaters, earning actor Tom Hanks his second Oscar for Best Actor.
In race for White House, 'I'm going to win again,' defiant Biden tells Wisconsin rally
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
In race for White House, 'I'm going to win again,' defiant Biden tells Wisconsin rally
July 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday held a campaign rally in the battleground state of Wisconsin ahead of his interview with ABC News and amid increased pressure for him to withdraw from the race.
Venezuelan opposition hopes to unseat Maduro despite crackdowns
World News // 7 hours ago
Venezuelan opposition hopes to unseat Maduro despite crackdowns
July 5 (UPI) -- Today is Venezuelan Independence Day, less than a month out from the country's highly anticipated general election on July 28 when many opposition supporters expect to unseat President Nicolás Maduro.
For now, judge bars release of Nashville Covenant School shooter writings
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
For now, judge bars release of Nashville Covenant School shooter writings
July 5 (UPI) -- Following a late Thursday ruling by a Tennessee judge, the Nashville Covenant School shooter's writings won't be publicly released.
Forecasters warn of storm-surge risk as Beryl sets course for Mexico, South Texas
World News // 18 hours ago
Forecasters warn of storm-surge risk as Beryl sets course for Mexico, South Texas
July 5 (UPI) -- Forecasters predict that Hurricane Beryl to turn to South Texas and the coast of northwestern Mexico this weekend, with the once-powerful hurricane passing through the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday.
Vatican excommunicates far-right critic of Pope Francis
World News // 9 hours ago
Vatican excommunicates far-right critic of Pope Francis
July 5 (UPI) -- The Vatican said Friday it excommunicated Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former Vatican ambassador to the United States and a staunch critic of Pope Francis.
Britain's Labor Party in landslide election win
World News // 17 hours ago
Britain's Labor Party in landslide election win
July 5 (UPI) -- Britain's Labor Party won a landslide victory Friday in a general election that saw the ruling Conservative Party of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak swept from power after 14 years in government.
Former Calif. Rep. Jackie Speier reveals breast cancer, successful lumpectomy
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former Calif. Rep. Jackie Speier reveals breast cancer, successful lumpectomy
July 5 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. C Speier, D-Calif., has revealed she was was diagnosed with breast cancer.
California's Death Valley might hit 130 in 'extreme health risk' heat wave
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
California's Death Valley might hit 130 in 'extreme health risk' heat wave
July 5 (UPI) -- An intense heat wave considered an extreme health risk for tens of millions of people is expected to peak over the weekend through Monday in California and western states.
Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies tumble over Mt. Gox payback fears
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies tumble over Mt. Gox payback fears
July 5 (UPI) -- Cryptocurrencies -- including the king of digital currency, Bitcoin -- suffered a major sell-off this week that extended to Friday with the defunct Mt. Gox announcing its repayment plans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fourth of July shark attacks injure 3 people in Texas, 1 in Florida
Fourth of July shark attacks injure 3 people in Texas, 1 in Florida
Forecasters warn of storm-surge risk as Beryl sets course for Mexico, South Texas
Forecasters warn of storm-surge risk as Beryl sets course for Mexico, South Texas
Body found of missing 12-year-old girl in Australian crocodile attack
Body found of missing 12-year-old girl in Australian crocodile attack
On This Day: Larry Doby becomes 1st Black player in MLB's American League
On This Day: Larry Doby becomes 1st Black player in MLB's American League
Gunman dead, ranger injured at Yellowstone National Park
Gunman dead, ranger injured at Yellowstone National Park
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement