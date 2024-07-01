Advertisement
Top News
July 1, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 1st U.S. zoo opens in Philadelphia

On July 1, 1874, the Philadelphia Zoological Society, the first U.S. zoo, opened to the public.

By UPI Staff
On July 1, 1874, the Philadelphia Zoological Society, pictured in 2010, opened to the public. It was the first zoo in the United States and still operates today. File Photo by Jim, the Photographer/Wikimedia
1 of 7 | On July 1, 1874, the Philadelphia Zoological Society, pictured in 2010, opened to the public. It was the first zoo in the United States and still operates today. File Photo by Jim, the Photographer/Wikimedia

July 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1847, the first U.S. postage stamps were issued.

Advertisement

In 1859, the first intercollegiate baseball game was played in Pittsfield, Mass., and it was a high-scoring contest. Amherst beat Williams, 66-32.

In 1867, Canada was granted its independence by Great Britain. It consisted at the time of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and future provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

In 1874, the Philadelphia Zoological Society, the first U.S. zoo, opened to the public.

In 1898, Teddy Roosevelt and his Rough Riders led a charge up Cuba's heavily fortified San Juan Hill in a key Spanish-American War battle.

In 1908, more than a thousand suffragettes in London attempted to rescue 28 of their fellow protesters who were arrested by police following a demonstration in Parliament Square.

In 1916, in the worst single day of casualties in British military history, 20,000 soldiers were killed and 40,000 injured in a massive offense against German forces in France's Somme River region during World War I.

Advertisement

In 1932, Democrats nominated Franklin Delano Roosevelt for president. FDR was elected to four consecutive terms.

In 1941, NBC broadcast the first FCC-sanctioned TV commercial, a spot for Bulova watches shown during a Dodgers-Phillies game. It cost Bulova $9.

In 1941, Mammoth Cave National Park was established in Kentucky, protecting 52,830 acres of caverns and a diverse group of animal and plant species. The park is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.

In 1946, the United States conducted its first post-war test of the atomic bomb at Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.

In 1961, Haleakalā National Park was split off from Hawai'i National Park to become its own park.

In 1979, Sony introduced the Walkman, known as the Soundabout, in U.S. stores. It sold for about $200.

In 1984, the Motion Picture Association of America introduced the PG-13 rating to warn parents that a film may be too violent for children under the age of 13. A top U.S. Catholic Conference official said the move was just another way to exploit young people.

In 1990, the West and East German economies were united, with the Deutsche Mark replacing the mark as currency in East Germany.

Advertisement

In 1997, Hong Kong was returned to China after 156 years as a British territory. Britain's Prince Charles, Prime Minister Tony Blair, Chinese President Jiang Zemin and U.S. Secretary Madeleine Albright attended the ceremony. Britain first occupied Hong Kong in the 1840s amid the First Opium War.

In 2002, in a rare high-altitude accident, a passenger airliner collided with a cargo plane over Germany, killing all 71 people on the two planes -- 69 on the airliner and two on the cargo aircraft.

In 2013, Croatia became the 28th member state of the European Union.

In 2013, a year after Mohamed Morsi became president of Egypt, hundreds of thousands of protesters marched in cities across the country, calling for him to step down. Morsi was ousted by the military two days later and died in June 2019.

File Photo by Ahmed Jomaa/UPI

In 2018, Manuel López Obrador won a landslide election to become president of Mexico.

In 2019, Japan resumed commercial whaling for the first time in 31 years.

Advertisement

In 2023, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands acknowledged and apologized for the Dutch role in the historical slave trade in a speech marking the 150th anniversary of the end of slavery in Dutch Suriname.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Chris makes landfall in eastern Mexico
World News // 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Chris makes landfall in eastern Mexico
July 1 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Chris formed Sunday night in the Gulf of Mexico, according to forecasters warning the system was threatening the North American nation with heavy rainfall and flooding.
DOJ reportedly preparing to present Boeing with plea deal for 737 Max crashes
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
DOJ reportedly preparing to present Boeing with plea deal for 737 Max crashes
July 1 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is planning to present Boeing with a plea deal related to two fatal crashes of the embattled American aerospace company's 737 Max 8 jet.
UPI Almanac for Monday, July 1, 2024
Top News // 42 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, July 1, 2024
On July 1, 1874, the Philadelphia Zoological Society, the first U.S. zoo, opened to the public.
'Life-threatening' Cat 4 Hurricane Beryl bears down on Barbados
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'Life-threatening' Cat 4 Hurricane Beryl bears down on Barbados
July 1 (UPI) -- The Atlantic's first hurricane of the season developed into a Category 4 storm Sunday and barreled toward the Windward Islands and Barbados, packing winds of 130 mph.
Suicide bomb blasts in Nigeria's Borno state kill 18, seriously injure dozens
World News // 3 hours ago
Suicide bomb blasts in Nigeria's Borno state kill 18, seriously injure dozens
July 1 (UPI) -- At least 18 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a series of seemingly targeted suicide bomb blasts in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, officials said.
France's far-right party poised to win big in first round of parliamentary elections
World News // 5 hours ago
France's far-right party poised to win big in first round of parliamentary elections
June 30 (UPI) -- France's far-right National Rally party was poised to secure a massive win in the first round of voting in parliamentary elections Sunday night, according to projections.
Fourth of July accompanied by 'scorching' heat
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fourth of July accompanied by 'scorching' heat
June 30 (UPI) -- The Fourth of July is shaping up to be one of the hottest in recent history across most of the country.
Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
World News // 9 hours ago
Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
June 30 (UPI) -- The street artist known as Banksy was behind a stunt during another singer's set at the Glastonbury music festival in England.
Pride marches across the country incorporate politics
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Pride marches across the country incorporate politics
June 30 (UPI) -- Pride month celebrations culminated today with parades across the world, including San Francisco and New York, where people supporting LGBTQ+ identities and rights, some dressed in multi-colored, and elaborate clothing.
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
June 30 (UPI) -- A man who impersonated an officer with the NYPD last Sunday and pepper-sprayed a tourist has been identified as an former convict who previously spent six years in prison.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israel hits Hezbollah targets in preparation for escalated conflict
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in preparation for escalated conflict
'Life-threatening' Cat 4 Hurricane Beryl bears down on Barbados
'Life-threatening' Cat 4 Hurricane Beryl bears down on Barbados
Tenured professor faces charges in $16M National Institutes of Health fraud
Tenured professor faces charges in $16M National Institutes of Health fraud
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
Four dead, 9 injured after suspected drunken-driver crash
Four dead, 9 injured after suspected drunken-driver crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement