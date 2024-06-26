Trending
Advertisement
Top News
June 26, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Barcode used to make purchase for first time

On June 26, 1974, the barcode, allowing for the electronic scanning of prices, was used for the first time.

By UPI Staff
An Apple employee scans a box containing an iPhone 6 at the Apple Store near Place de l'Opera in Paris on September 19, 2014. On June 26, 1974, the barcode, allowing for the electronic scanning of prices, was used for the first time. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 5 | An Apple employee scans a box containing an iPhone 6 at the Apple Store near Place de l'Opera in Paris on September 19, 2014. On June 26, 1974, the barcode, allowing for the electronic scanning of prices, was used for the first time. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1900, Dr. Walter Reed and his medical team began a successful campaign to eradicate yellow fever in the Panama Canal Zone.

Advertisement

In 1917, the first troops of the American Expeditionary Force reached France in World War I.

In 1939, film censors approved Gone With The Wind but fined Producer David O. Selznick $5,000 for objectionable language in Rhett Butler's famous closing line to Scarlett O'Hara: "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn."

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1945, the United Nations Charter drawn up at a conference in San Francisco, was signed by representatives of 50 nations -- the original U.N. members. The organization officially began operations Oct. 24, 1945. U.N. Day is Oct. 24 each year.

In 1948, two days after the start of the blockade of Berlin, the Western Allies organized the Berlin airlift to ferry supplies to the people of West Berlin.

In 1959, U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II formally opened the St. Lawrence Seaway in Canada.

Advertisement

In 1974, the barcode, allowing for the electronic scanning of prices, was used for the first time. The purchase was a pack of gum at a supermarket in Troy, Ohio.

In 1976, the CN Tower, then the world's tallest free-standing structure at 1,815 feet 5 inches tall opened in Toronto.

In 1990, U.S. President George H.W. Bush discarded his "no new taxes" campaign pledge, saying "it is clear to me" taxes are needed as part of a deficit-reduction package.

In 1992, U.S. Navy Secretary H. Lawrence Garrett resigned, accepting responsibility for the "Tailhook" incident involving the harassment of Navy women by naval aviators.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton ordered a cruise missile attack against the Iraqi intelligence headquarters in Baghdad after "compelling evidence" showed the Saddam Hussein regime plotted to assassinate former President George H.W. Bush in 1992.

In 1997, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling was published, launching the start of a seven-book and series that captured the world's imagination and spurred several films and assorted spinoffs.

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI
Advertisement

In 2000, two rival groups of scientists announced they had deciphered the genetic code, the human genome.

In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Constitution protects an individual's right to carry a gun for private use but said the ruling did nothing to alter the ban on gun ownership by felons or the mentally ill, or carrying a gun into such "sensitive" areas as schools or government buildings.

In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that states are constitutionally compelled to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, legalizing gay marriage nationwide.

In 2019, two cities in Florida -- Riviera Beach and Lake City -- paid hackers hundreds of thousands of dollars to relinquish control of their computer systems.

File Photo by SP-Photo/Shutterstock

Read More

Latest Headlines

Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
June 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have arrested the entire Bakersfield chapter of the infamous Hells Angels motorcycle gang on various charges, including kidnaping.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, June 26, 2024
On June 26, 1974, the barcode, allowing for the electronic scanning of prices, was used for the first time.
Boebert wins GOP nod as three states hold primaries
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Boebert wins GOP nod as three states hold primaries
June 26 (UPI) -- Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert secured her party's nomination for Colorado's 4th District on Tuesday night as the Centennial State was one of three to hold primary elections.
U.S. Olympic swimmers slam World Anti-Doping Agency in congressional testimony
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Olympic swimmers slam World Anti-Doping Agency in congressional testimony
June 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Olympic champion swimmers Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt blasted the World Anti-Doping Agency, just weeks before the 2024 Paris Olympics, during testimony Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
Haitian gang leader known for kidnapping Americans for ransom gets 35 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Haitian gang leader known for kidnapping Americans for ransom gets 35 years
June 25 (UPI) -- Joly Germine, the self-anointed king of the 400 Mawozo Haitian gang responsible for the high-profile kidnapping of American missionaries in 2021, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for smuggling U.S. weapons.
16 progressive economists claim Trump would 'reignite inflation'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
16 progressive economists claim Trump would 'reignite inflation'
June 25 (UPI) -- Sixteen Noble Prize-winning economists claim former President Donald Trump would "reignite inflation" if he wins the Nov. 5 general election.
South Korean lawsuit levels charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean lawsuit levels charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
June 24 (UPI) -- South Korean civil society organizations filed a series of charges leveled against top Israeli government officials, including Israel's president and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Julian Assange pleads guilty to espionage charge, ending 14-year legal battle
World News // 19 hours ago
Julian Assange pleads guilty to espionage charge, ending 14-year legal battle
June 25 (UPI) -- Julian Assange pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single espionage conspiracy charge inside a courtroom in the U.S. Mariana Islands to become a free man following a 14-year legal battle. Assange will return home to Australia.
House committee plans contempt vote for President Biden's ghostwriter
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House committee plans contempt vote for President Biden's ghostwriter
June 25 (UPI) -- The House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on whether to hold President Joe Biden's ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer in contempt of Congress for failing to turn over audio recordings of conversations with the president.
NTSB criticizes venting, burning of chemicals after East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NTSB criticizes venting, burning of chemicals after East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment
June 25 (UPI) -- Venting and burning vinyl chloride from derailed rail cars was a mistake after the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Using obscure procedure, Florida Republican seeks to have AG Garland taken into custody
Using obscure procedure, Florida Republican seeks to have AG Garland taken into custody
LockBit claims Federal Reserve breach, threatens release of 'Americans' banking secrets'
LockBit claims Federal Reserve breach, threatens release of 'Americans' banking secrets'
South Korean lawsuit levels charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
South Korean lawsuit levels charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
Federal judges block parts of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Federal judges block parts of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
California locals fear worst ahead of large hippie gathering of Rainbow Family
California locals fear worst ahead of large hippie gathering of Rainbow Family
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement