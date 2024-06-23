Advertisement
Top News
June 23, 2024 / 9:54 PM

On This Day: Thai soccer team becomes trapped in flooded cave

On June 23, 2018, 12 members of a teenage soccer team and their coach became lost and trapped inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

By UPI Staff
Members of the Royal Thai Navy along with volunteers from Britain, the United States, Australia, and China, are pictured as they prepare to rescue 12 schoolboys, members of a local soccer team, and their coach, from the Tham Luang Cave network in Northern Thailand. The team became trapped June 23, 2018. File Photo courtesy of the Royal Thai Navy
1 of 5 | Members of the Royal Thai Navy along with volunteers from Britain, the United States, Australia, and China, are pictured as they prepare to rescue 12 schoolboys, members of a local soccer team, and their coach, from the Tham Luang Cave network in Northern Thailand. The team became trapped June 23, 2018. File Photo courtesy of the Royal Thai Navy | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1845, the Congress of the Republic of Texas agreed to annexation by the United States.

Advertisement

In 1865, the last Confederate holdouts formally surrendered in the Oklahoma Territory.

In 1894, the International Olympic Committee was founded in Paris.

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

In 1933, Japanese Emperor Hirohito, in an interview with Roy Howard of United Press, stressed the importance of friendship with the United States.

In 1947, the U.S. Congress enacted the Taft-Hartley labor act over the veto of President Harry Truman. The law limits the power of labor unions.

In 1956, Gamel Abdel Nasser was elected first president of the Republic of Egypt.

In 1985, Air India Flight 182, flying from Montreal to London, was brought down by a terrorist bomb off the coast of Ireland, killing all 329 people aboard.

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

In 1991, the Group of Seven industrialized democracies agreed to offer the Soviet Union associate membership in the International Monetary Fund.

Advertisement

In 1993, John Bobbitt made headlines when his wife, Lorena Bobbitt, cut off his penis while he slept. She testified she did so because he sexually and emotionally abused her during four-year marriage. A jury found her not guilty by reason of insanity.

In 2010, U.S. Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal resigned as commander of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan after he and senior aides made disparaging remarks in a magazine interview about administration officials. President Barack Obama named Gen. David Petraeus as McChrystal's replacement.

In 2013, daredevil Nik Wallenda walked on a 2-inch thick cable across the Little Colorado River Gorge near the Grand Canyon in Arizona -- 1,500 feet above the gorge -- in just under 23 minutes.

In 2014, the World Health Organization said 350 Ebola virus deaths had been reported since March in West Africa. A doctor called it an epidemic "out of control."

In 2018, 12 members of a teenage soccer team and their coach became lost and trapped inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand. They were extricated 18 days later in a rescue effort that left one former Thai Navy SEAL dead.

Advertisement

In 2021, Britney Spears asked a California judge to end her court-ordered conservatorship without requiring her to clear a health evaluation.

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Four dead, dozens injured after missile fragments rain down on civilians in Crimea
World News // 42 minutes ago
Four dead, dozens injured after missile fragments rain down on civilians in Crimea
June 23 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and dozens injured when Russia shot down Ukraine-launched missiles over Sevastopol, Kremlin officials said.
UPI Almanac for Sunday, June 23, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, June 23, 2024
On June 23, 2018, 12 members of a teenage soccer team and their coach became lost and trapped inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand.
Netanyahu: 'Intense' phase of Israel's war with Gaza coming to 'an end'
World News // 1 hour ago
Netanyahu: 'Intense' phase of Israel's war with Gaza coming to 'an end'
June 23 (UPI) -- The latest battle in the war between Israel and Hamas is about to wind down, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday.
Priest, 8 security personnel killed in attacks on synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan
World News // 8 hours ago
Priest, 8 security personnel killed in attacks on synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan
June 23 (UPI) -- Nine people, including a priest, seven police officers and a security guard, died in an attack on two Orthodox churches and a synagogue in Russia's majority Muslim Republic of Dagestan.
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
World News // 4 hours ago
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
June 23 (UPI) -- A lack of cooling centers, sleeping accommodations, and other critical support services made the effects of the heat wave that killed at least 1,300 Hajj pilgrims even more deadly, pilgrims and media reports said.
13 injured in Montgomery, Alabama shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
13 injured in Montgomery, Alabama shooting
June 23 (UPI) -- At least 13 people were injured in a barrage of bullets after an overnight party Saturday in a Montgomery, Ala. neighborhood, police said.
California lawmakers back cuts for nearly $300 billion budget
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California lawmakers back cuts for nearly $300 billion budget
June 23 (UPI) -- California lawmakers announced a $297.9 billion budget Saturday, with a focus on closing a $47 billion shortfall, including across-the-board cuts of nearly 8% to every department.
Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
June 23 (UPI) -- A fourth person has died after the mass shooting outside a grocery store in Arkansas on Friday.
Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
June 23 (UPI) -- As a new disturbance continues to roll across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico into Sunday night, conditions will be favorable to spawn a tropical depression or storm just days after Alberto formed in the same region.
Trump says he has chosen running mate, but name remains a secret
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump says he has chosen running mate, but name remains a secret
June 23 (UPI) -- Donald Trump says he knows who his running mate will be, the former U.S. president said Saturday, but added he has not told the candidate yet. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California locals fear worst ahead of large hippie gathering of Rainbow Family
California locals fear worst ahead of large hippie gathering of Rainbow Family
Cyberattack cripples U.S. auto dealerships' operations
Cyberattack cripples U.S. auto dealerships' operations
Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement