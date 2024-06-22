Advertisement
Top News
June 22, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Nixon, Brezhnev sign nuclear pact

On June 22, 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a pledge to try to avoid nuclear war.

By UPI Staff
President Richard Nixon and Soviet Communist Party Chief Leonid Brezhnev exchange pens used in signing an agreement on June 22, 1973, to avoid military confrontations and threats of force that might trigger nuclear war. The ceremony was in the East Room of the White House in Washington. File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI
1 of 4 | President Richard Nixon and Soviet Communist Party Chief Leonid Brezhnev exchange pens used in signing an agreement on June 22, 1973, to avoid military confrontations and threats of force that might trigger nuclear war. The ceremony was in the East Room of the White House in Washington. File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1918, an empty troop train rear-ended the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus train in Ivanhoe, Ind., killing 53 circus performers and many animals. The circus train had stopped to fix its brakes.

In 1940, France fell to Germany in World War II. Nazi and French leaders signed the second armistice at Compiègne, France, in Ferdinand Foch's Railway Car.

In 1941, Germany invaded the Soviet Union.

In 1977, former U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell entered a federal prison for Watergate crimes. He was released for medical reasons 19 months later.

In 2011, reputed former Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger, indicted in 19 homicides, was captured in Santa Monica, Calif., ending a 16-year manhunt. Bulger was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2012, accused child-molester Jerry Sandusky, a former Penn State assistant football coach, was convicted on 45 sex-abuse charges. He was sentenced to up to 60 years in prisoned and died in 2018.

File Photo by George M Powers/UPI
In 2023, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that all five people aboard the Titan submersible that lost contact during a dive to view the Titanic wreckage were presumed dead. Searchers had earlier discovered a debris field on the ocean floor in their quest for the men.

File Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie/Coast Guard/EPA-EFE

