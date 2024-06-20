Trending
Advertisement
Top News
June 20, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Lizzie Borden acquitted of ax murders

On June 20, 1893, a jury in Fall River, Mass., acquitted Lizzie Borden in the ax murders of her father and stepmother.

By UPI Staff
On June 20, 1893, a jury in Fall River, Mass., acquitted Lizzie Borden in the ax murders of her father and stepmother. File Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
1 of 5 | On June 20, 1893, a jury in Fall River, Mass., acquitted Lizzie Borden in the ax murders of her father and stepmother. File Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

On this date in history:

In 1893, a jury in Fall River, Mass., acquitted Lizzie Borden in the ax murders of her father and stepmother.

Advertisement

In 1898, the U.S. Navy seized Guam, the largest of the Mariana Islands in the Pacific, during the Spanish-American War. The people of Guam were granted U.S. citizenship in 1950.

In 1900, in response to widespread foreign encroachment upon China's national affairs, Chinese nationalists launched the so-called Boxer Rebellion in Beijing.

In 1945, Secretary of State Edward Stettinius, Jr. approved the resettlement of Wernher von Braun and his team of Nazi rocket scientists to the United States. Von Braun would go on to lead the U.S. space program.

File Photo courtesy of NASA

In 1963, the United States and Soviet Union agreed to establish a hot line communications link between Washington and Moscow.

In 1967, the American Independent Party was formed to back George Wallace of Alabama for president.

In 1977, oil began to flow through the $7.7 billion, 789-mile Trans-Alaska Pipeline.

Advertisement

In 1988, armed forces commander Lt. Gen. Henri Namphy declared himself leader of Haiti in a military coup overthrowing President Leslie Manigat.

In 1991, the German Parliament voted to move its capital from Bonn to Berlin.

In 2004, Pakistan and India reached agreement on banning nuclear testing.

In 2009, insurgents, striking in a series of attacks as U.S. troops pulled out of Iraq as planned, set off a truck bomb near a Shiite mosque in northern Iraq, killing 82 people and injuring 250.

In 2010, Juan Manuel Santos easily defeated former Bogota Mayor Antanas Mockus to become Colombia's president.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2023, Romanian authorities charged self-styled lifestyle coach and social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, with rape and human trafficking. As of 2024, the brothers are expected to stand trial on the charges.

File Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE
Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Alberto heads for Mexico coast, lashing Texas with heavy rains
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Tropical Storm Alberto heads for Mexico coast, lashing Texas with heavy rains
June 20 (UPI) -- The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has formed over the Gulf of Mexico, the forecasters confirmed Wednesday.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, June 20, 2024
Top News // 44 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, June 20, 2024
On June 20, 1893, a jury in Fall River, Mass., acquitted Lizzie Borden in the ax murders of her father and stepmother.
Canada lists Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organization
World News // 1 hour ago
Canada lists Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organization
June 20 (UPI) -- Canada has listed Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Arms Corps as a terrorist entity under its Criminal Code following years of mounting pressure.
Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Alberto
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Alberto
June 20 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a severe weather disaster declaration for 51 Texas counties as Tropical Storm Alberto moves over the Gulf of Mexico, causing flash flooding in the southern U.S. state.
RFK Jr. expected to miss first presidential debate as deadline looms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
RFK Jr. expected to miss first presidential debate as deadline looms
June 20 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent presidential candidate, is expected to miss out on next week's first presidential debate as he faces a Thursday deadline to qualify.
Masked men attack two people following N.Y. high school graduation ceremony
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Masked men attack two people following N.Y. high school graduation ceremony
June 19 (UPI) -- Five masked men attacked two people following a graduation ceremony in New York on Wednesday, school officials said.
Boater finds $1 million in cocaine off Florida Keys
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boater finds $1 million in cocaine off Florida Keys
June 19 (UPI) -- A boater in the Florida Keys has found nearly two dozen individually wrapped packages of suspected cocaine, according to authorities.
British PM Sunak's protection officer arrested for alleged election timing bets
World News // 5 hours ago
British PM Sunak's protection officer arrested for alleged election timing bets
June 19 (UPI) -- A security officer for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been arrested for allegedly placing bets about the timing of Britain's general election, which Sunak recently announced has been scheduled for July 4.
2 dead, 1,400 structures destroyed in New Mexico wildfires
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 dead, 1,400 structures destroyed in New Mexico wildfires
June 19 (UPI) -- Wildfires burning in New Mexico have claimed two lives in Ruidoso, where 1,400 structures burned after an estimated 8,000 people fled the area.
Nationwide power outage leaves 18M Ecuadorians in the dark
World News // 6 hours ago
Nationwide power outage leaves 18M Ecuadorians in the dark
June 19 (UPI) -- A transmission line failure triggered a nationwide power outage in Ecuador that has left about 18 million people and public services without power as of Wednesday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement