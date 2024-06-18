Trending
June 18, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: War of 1812 begins

On June 18, 1812, the United States declared war on Britain, beginning the War of 1812.

By UPI Staff
The American flag that was raised to celebrate a crucial victory over British forces during the War of 1812 -- and which inspired Francis Scott Key to write the "Star-Spangled Banner" -- is on display at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. On June 18, 1812, the United States declared war on Britain, beginning the War of 1812. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
1 of 5 | The American flag that was raised to celebrate a crucial victory over British forces during the War of 1812 -- and which inspired Francis Scott Key to write the "Star-Spangled Banner" -- is on display at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. On June 18, 1812, the United States declared war on Britain, beginning the War of 1812. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1812, the United States declared war on Britain, beginning the War of 1812.

In 1815, England's Duke of Wellington and Prussian Field Marshal Gebhard von Blucher defeated Napoleon at Waterloo in Belgium.

In 1975, Saudi Arabian Prince Museid was publicly beheaded in Riyadh for the assassination of King Faisal.

Saudi King Faisal. File Photo courtesy of the Saudi Press Agency/Wikimedia

In 1979, U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a strategic arms control treaty (SALT II) in Vienna.

In 1983, Sally Ride became the first American woman in space after the shuttle Challenger was launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

In 1990, gunman James Edward Pough, 42, whose car had been repossessed, killed nine people and wounded four before killing himself at a General Motors Acceptance Corp. loan office in Jacksonville, Fla. Investigators said he had killed two people and injured two others a day earlier.

In 1997, Turkish Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan resigned under pressure after his governing coalition lost its majority in Parliament.

File Photo by Tarik Tinazay/EPA

In 2004, U.S. hostage Paul Johnson Jr., 49, was killed by his Saudi captors despite pleas from senior Muslim clerics.

In 2014, Spanish King Juan Carlos abdicated the throne amid scandal, massive unemployment and regional separatism. His son was crowned King Felipe VI one day later.

In 2018, President Donald Trump directed the Department of Defense to create a sixth branch of the military -- a Space Force.

In 2023, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that the Titan, a small submersible with five people on board, went missing off the coast of Newfoundland during an expedition to visit the site of the sunken Titanic. After days of searching, it was determined the submersible imploded, killing pilot and OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, crew member Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and tourists Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood.

File Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie/U.S. Coast Guard
