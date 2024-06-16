Advertisement
Top News
June 16, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: SLA fugitive captured after 20 years on the run

On June 16, 1999, police arrested Sara Jane Olson, formerly known as Kathleen Ann Soliah, a member of the terrorist Symbionese Liberation Army that kidnapped newspaper heiress Patty Hearst.

By UPI Staff
On June 16, 1999, police arrested Kathleen Ann Soliah, a member of the terrorist Symbionese Liberation Army, which kidnapped newspaper heiress Patty Hearst. She pleaded guilty to planting bombs and a role in killing a bank customer during a robbery. Soliah, who later changed her name to Sara Jane Olson, was released from prison in 2009. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | On June 16, 1999, police arrested Kathleen Ann Soliah, a member of the terrorist Symbionese Liberation Army, which kidnapped newspaper heiress Patty Hearst. She pleaded guilty to planting bombs and a role in killing a bank customer during a robbery. Soliah, who later changed her name to Sara Jane Olson, was released from prison in 2009. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1883, the New York Giants had the first Ladies' Day baseball game.

Advertisement

In 1909, President William Howard Taft, in a message to Congress, recommended the adoption of a constitutional amendment giving the federal government the right to levy and collect an income tax.

In 1940, Marshal Henri-Philippe Petain became prime minister of the Vichy government in France.

Vichy, France, Marshal Philippe Petain (L) greets Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in 1940. File Photo courtesy the German Federal Archive

In 1963, the Soviet Union put the first woman into space, cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova.

In 1999, police arrested Sara Jane Olson, formerly known as Kathleen Ann Soliah, a member of the terrorist Symbionese Liberation Army that kidnapped newspaper heiress Patty Hearst. After more than 20 years on the run, Olson pleaded guilty to planting bombs and a role in killing a bank customer during a robbery. Soliah, who later changed her name to Sara Jane Olson, was released from prison in 2009.

Advertisement

In 2005, Sgt. Leigh Ann Hester, 23, of Bowling Green, Ky., became the first female soldier to receive the Silver Star for bravery in combat in the Iraq war.

File Photo by Jeremy D. Crisp/U.S. Army

In 2011, U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., announced he would resign after admitting he sent sexually suggestive photos on social networks Facebook and Twitter. He left office the following week.

In 2012, Saudi Arabia announced the death of Crown Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz al-Saud eight months after he became heir to the throne. He was succeeded as crown prince by Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud.

In 2023, dozens of schoolchildren were among those slain by suspected Islamic State-aligned rebels in an attack on a secondary school in Mpondwe, Uganda.

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, June 16, 2024
Top News // 30 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, June 16, 2024
On June 16, 1999, police arrested Sara Jane Olson, formerly known as Kathleen Ann Soliah, a member of the terrorist Symbionese Liberation Army that kidnapped newspaper heiress Patty Hearst.
Trump rallies to win Michigan, Black voters from Biden
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump rallies to win Michigan, Black voters from Biden
June 15 (UPI) -- Donald Trump spoke to Black leaders and headlined a Turning Point USA event Saturday in Detroit as he seeks to wrestle the Great Lakes State back from President Joe Biden.
U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships
June 15 (UPI) -- U.S. forces have launched a barrage of attacks destroying Houthi radar sites that helped the group target commercial shipping vessels, according to U.S. Central Command.
Putin peace proffer called 'propaganda' at Swiss summit
World News // 10 hours ago
Putin peace proffer called 'propaganda' at Swiss summit
June 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he'll agree to a cease-fire if Ukraine withdraws from four territories partly occupied by Russia.
Princess Catherine joins royals for first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
World News // 17 hours ago
Princess Catherine joins royals for first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
June 15 (UPI) -- Princess Catherine participated with other royals for the celebration of King Charles' official birthday Saturday in her first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this ye
Trump lawyers ask judge to reject gag order request in classified docs case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump lawyers ask judge to reject gag order request in classified docs case
June 15 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's lawyers on Friday pushed back at special counsel Jack Smith's efforts to bar him from making inflammatory statements about federal agents in his classified documents case in Florida.
Missouri woman found innocent of murder after 43 years in prison
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Missouri woman found innocent of murder after 43 years in prison
June 15 (UPI) -- After serving 43 years in a Missouri prison for a murder she didn't commit, a judge on Friday ruled Sandra Hemme is innocent and must be freed.
Adderall shortage could affect over 40,000 Americans, CDC warns
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Adderall shortage could affect over 40,000 Americans, CDC warns
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans about a possible shortage in obtaining Adderall, a key treatment for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.
Sweden frees convicted Iranian war criminal in prisoner swap
World News // 12 hours ago
Sweden frees convicted Iranian war criminal in prisoner swap
June 15 (UPI) -- Sweden on Saturday released an Iranian convicted of war crimes as part of a prisoner swap between the two countries.
FAA investigating Southwest Airlines plane plunge
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
FAA investigating Southwest Airlines plane plunge
June 15 (UPI) -- A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft came within 400 feet of the Pacific Ocean during an island-hopping flight on April 11.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gulf of Mexico likely to spin up a tropical system next week
Gulf of Mexico likely to spin up a tropical system next week
U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships
U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships
Missouri woman found innocent of murder after 43 years in prison
Missouri woman found innocent of murder after 43 years in prison
Investigation into OceanGate sub implosion delayed, Coast Guard says
Investigation into OceanGate sub implosion delayed, Coast Guard says
FAA investigating Southwest Airlines plane plunge
FAA investigating Southwest Airlines plane plunge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement