Trending
Advertisement
Top News
June 14, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Grenfell Tower fire kills 72 in London

On June 14, 2017, a fire at Grenfell Tower, a high-rise apartment building in west London, killed nearly 72 people.

By UPI Staff
A 24-story building containing more than 120 flats lies in ruins after catching fire in the early hours of June 14, 2017, killing nearly 80 people. File Photo Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 4 | A 24-story building containing more than 120 flats lies in ruins after catching fire in the early hours of June 14, 2017, killing nearly 80 people. File Photo Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1623, in the first breach-of-promise lawsuit in the United States, the Rev. Greville Pooley sued Cicely Jordan in Charles City, Va., for jilting him for another man.

Advertisement

In 1775, the Continental Congress established the Army as the first U.S. military service.

In 1777, the Stars and Stripes became the national U.S. flag.

In 1922, Warren G. Harding became the first U.S. president to broadcast a message over the radio. The occasion was the dedication of the Francis Scott Key Memorial in Baltimore.

In 1933, the first Superman comic book -- Action Comic No. 1 -- was published.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1940, German troops marched down Paris' Champs-Élysées as Allied forces abandoned the French capital.

In 1951, Univac I, the world's first commercial computer, designed for the U.S. Census Bureau, was introduced.

In 1954, the phrase "under God" was formally added to U.S. Pledge of Allegiance.

In 1982, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher announced a cease-fire with Argentina, bringing to an end the Falkland Islands War after 74 days.

Advertisement

In 1985, Shiite Muslim gunmen highjacked TWA Flight 847 carrying 153 passengers and crew from Athens to Rome. The ordeal ended 17 days later in Beirut, where one of the hostages, a U.S. sailor, was killed.

In 1998, the Chicago Bulls won their sixth NBA title in eight years and third in a row, defeating the Utah Jazz in the championship series.

In 2003, the Czech Republic voted overwhelmingly to join the European Union.

In 2013, Hassan Rouhani was elected president of Iran.

File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI

In 2017, Ireland's parliament elected Leo Varadkar, the country's youngest and first openly gay prime minister.

In 2017, a fire at Grenfell Tower, a high-rise apartment building in west London, killed 72 people.

In 2017, a gunman opened fire at a Republican team charity baseball practice in suburban Washington, D.C, seriously injuring House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana. The shooting also left three others injured by gunfire and two more sustained injuries trying to flee.

Advertisement

In 2022, Canada and Denmark formally settled a territorial dispute dubbed the "Whiskey War" that lasted for nearly 50 years.

In 2023, nearly 80 people died after a boat carrying migrants capsized in Greek waters, the deadliest shipping accident off the nation's coast since the 2015 migrant crisis.

File Photo by Bougiotis Evangelos/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

Judge blocks Biden's rule protecting LGBTQ students in four states
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Judge blocks Biden's rule protecting LGBTQ students in four states
June 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a new rule in four states that protect LGBTQ students from discrimination in schools.
UPI Almanac for Friday, June 14, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, June 14, 2024
On June 14, 2017, a fire at Grenfell Tower, a high-rise apartment building in west London, killed nearly 72 people.
U.S., Britain, Canada raise alarm over Russia meddling in Moldova's election
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S., Britain, Canada raise alarm over Russia meddling in Moldova's election
June 14 (UPI) -- The United States, Canada and Britain are raising the alarm over the Kremlin's ongoing campaign to influence Moldova's upcoming election in an effort to replace its pro-European Union government.
California Adderall conspirators arrested
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California Adderall conspirators arrested
June 14 (UPI) -- Two prominent members of a California-based health company were arrested Thursday for distributing Adderall over the internet, the Justice Dept. announced.
U.S. imposes visa ban on charter flight executive aiding illegal migration from Nicaragua
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. imposes visa ban on charter flight executive aiding illegal migration from Nicaragua
June 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has again imposed visa restrictions an an executive of a charter flight company as it continues to target those facilitating illegal migration from Nicaragua.
Texas inmate, wielding knife, escapes after court appearance
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas inmate, wielding knife, escapes after court appearance
June 13 (UPI) -- A Texas prison inmate wielding a knife escaped after appearing in a Houston courtroom Thursday, holding an employee of the district attorney's office against her will and attempting to take her car, police said.
State Dept.: U.S. 'will respond accordingly' if Iran continues to expand its nuclear program
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
State Dept.: U.S. 'will respond accordingly' if Iran continues to expand its nuclear program
June 13 (UPI) -- The United States "will respond accordingly" if Iran goes through with plans to expanded its nuclear program, the State Department warned Thursday.
ICU nurse charged with replacing patients' fentanyl with water
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ICU nurse charged with replacing patients' fentanyl with water
June 13 (UPI) -- Medford, Ore., police have arrested a former Intensive Care Unit nurse for allegedly stealing patients' pain medication, replacing fentanyl with non-sterile tap water.
N.Y. Gov. Hochul warns of excessive heat
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Hochul warns of excessive heat
June 13 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged residents to take extra precautions in light of extreme heat set to bear down on the state next week, her office announced Thursday.
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
June 13 (UPI) -- After living a life of secrecy, a decorated Vietnam veteran came out as gay in his obituary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1,600-year-old fragment identified as oldest written account of Jesus Christ's childhood
1,600-year-old fragment identified as oldest written account of Jesus Christ's childhood
CBP seizes weapons, ammunition in southbound border bust
CBP seizes weapons, ammunition in southbound border bust
Houthi sea drone badly damages ship in Red Sea; U.S. destroys missile launchers
Houthi sea drone badly damages ship in Red Sea; U.S. destroys missile launchers
Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement