June 10, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Norway surrenders to Germany in WWII

On June 10, 1940, Norway surrendered to Germany during World War II, with King Haakon and members of the government fleeing to Britain.

By UPI Staff
German officers stand before Oslo's National Theater in 1940 after taking control of Norway during World War II. On June 10, 1940, Norway surrendered to Germany during World War II, with King Haakon and members of the government fleeing to Britain. File Photo by Willi Ruge/German Federal Archives
On this date in history:

In 1692, Bridget Bishop was found guilty of the practice of witchcraft and hanged in Salem Village in the Massachusetts Bay Colony. She was the first colonist executed during the Salem witch trials.

In 1898, U.S. Marines invaded Cuba in the Spanish-American War.

In 1916, whatever momentum former President Theodore Roosevelt had built up as he campaigned for the Republican nomination for president was extinguished when the progressive convention voted for reconciliation with the GOP.

In 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in Akron, Ohio.

In 1940, Norway surrendered to Germany during World War II, with King Haakon and members of the government fleeing to Britain. National Unity Party leader Vidkun Quisling led Norwegian fascist forces to assist the Germans, seizing strategic locations.

In 1942, the German Gestapo burned the tiny Czech village of Lidice after shooting 173 men and shipping the women and children to concentration camps.

In 1943, Hungarian Laszlo Biro secured a patent for his invention -- the first successful and widely used ballpoint pen.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a law authorizing employers to withhold income tax payments from salary checks.

In 2000, Syrian President Hafez Assad died from a heart attack at age 69. He had ruled the country since 1970.

UPI File Photo

In 2003, a three-member Ontario Court of Appeal in Canada ordered that full marriage rights be extended to same-sex couples.

In 2006, three detainees at the U.S. prison camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, hanged themselves.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2009, Chrysler, one of America's "Big 3" automakers, climbed out of bankruptcy with a reconstruction plan that included a partnership deal with Italian carmaker Fiat.

In 2014, Rep. Eric Cantor, R-Va., the U.S. House Republican leader, was defeated by Tea Party challenger David Brat, a college economics professor, in one of the most stunning primary election upsets in congressional history.

In 2021, the U.S. Senate confirmed Zahid Quraishi to the U.S. District Court in New Jersey, making him the first Muslim federal judge in the United States.

In 2023, Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, the notorious serial killer known as the Unabomber, died at age 81.

Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, also known as The Unabomber, is shown in his official mugshot following his arrest on File Photo by the Federal Bureau of In April 3, 1996. File Photo by the Federal Bureau of Investigation/Wikimedia Commons

UPI Almanac for Monday, June 10, 2024
Advertisement