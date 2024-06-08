Advertisement
Top News
June 8, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: USS Liberty attacked off Egypt

On June 8, 1967, the USS Liberty, an intelligence ship sailing in international waters off Egypt, was attacked by Israeli jet planes and torpedo boats.

By UPI Staff
The USS Liberty (AGTR-5) receives assistance from units of the Sixth Fleet, after she was attacked and seriously damaged by Israeli forces off the Sinai Peninsula on June 8 1967. An SH-3 helicopter is near her bow. File Photo courtesy U.S Navy
The USS Liberty (AGTR-5) receives assistance from units of the Sixth Fleet, after she was attacked and seriously damaged by Israeli forces off the Sinai Peninsula on June 8 1967. An SH-3 helicopter is near her bow. File Photo courtesy U.S Navy

On this date in history:

In 1789, James Madison proposed the Bill of Rights, which led to the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

In 1869, Ives McGaffney of Chicago obtained a patent for a "sweeping machine," the first vacuum cleaner.

In 1949, an FBI report identified several Hollywood figures -- including Frederic March, Dalton Trumbo, John Garfield, Paul Muni and Edward G. Robinson -- as members of the Communist Party. The document's release came amid a so-called Red Scare in the United States.

In 1967, the USS Liberty, an intelligence ship sailing in international waters off Egypt, was attacked by Israeli jet planes and torpedo boats. Thirty-four Americans were killed in the attack, which Israel said was a case of mistaken identity.

In 1968, James Earl Ray, an escaped convict, was arrested in London and charged with the April 4 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Ray died in prison in 1998.

In 1986, Austrian voters elected Kurt Waldheim as president. The former U.N. secretary-general's campaign was plagued with allegations he was involved in Nazi war crimes.

First lady Nancy Reagan (C) is pictured with (L to R) Kurt Waldheim, Dagmar Koller, Thomas Klestil, President Robert Graf, Edith Klestil, and Robert Jundbluth attend Washington's Kennedy Center on May 9, 1984, for the Vienna Volksoper. UPI File Photo
In 1994, two of the major warring factions in Bosnia, the Muslim-Croat federation and the Bosnian Serbs, signed a cease-fire agreement.

In 1995, U.S. Marines rescued downed American pilot Scott O'Grady in Bosnia.

In 2006, the leader of al-Qaida in Iraq, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, and seven others were confirmed killed in an airstrike on a house north of Baquba.

In 2009, North Korea sentenced American journalists Euna Lee and Laura Ling to 12 years in prison for "illegal entry." They were released after a visit by former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 2012, U.S. Marine Gen. John Allen, commander of NATO forces in Afghanistan, apologized to the Afghan people for the deaths of 18 civilians, including children, in an airstrike.

In 2013, Princess Madeleine of Sweden married British-American businessman Christopher O'Neill.

In 2022, Iman Vellani became the first on-screen Muslim superhero with the release of Ms. Marvel on Disney+.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Latest Headlines

2 face charges for allegedly creating animal abuse videos
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 face charges for allegedly creating animal abuse videos
June 7 (UPI) -- Two people were charged this week for their alleged involvement in creating and distributing videos showing graphic abuse of monkeys, according to the Justice Department.
Biden praises Rangers who scaled Pointe du Hoc during D-Day speech
World News // 14 hours ago
Biden praises Rangers who scaled Pointe du Hoc during D-Day speech
June 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday hailed the Army Rangers who scaled the cliffs at Pointe du Hoc during D-Day in World War II, saying that they helped change the world and protected democracy globally.
Police: Iowa man who killed 3 with metal pipe hoped to have movie made about him
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police: Iowa man who killed 3 with metal pipe hoped to have movie made about him
June 7 (UPI) -- An Iowa man confessed that he killed three people with a metal pipe in hopes that his crime would inspire a movie, according to police.
Danish PM assaulted in Copenhagen
World News // 9 hours ago
Danish PM assaulted in Copenhagen
June 7 (UPI) -- A man assaulted Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen Friday in the capital city of Copenhagen.
White House to host Juneteenth concert
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House to host Juneteenth concert
June 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to host a Juneteenth concert Monday on the White House's South Lawn.
Trump aides Mark Meadows, Michael Roman plead not guilty to fake electors charges
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump aides Mark Meadows, Michael Roman plead not guilty to fake electors charges
June 7 (UPI) -- Two top aides to former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Friday to charges accusing them of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Arizona.
Hunter Biden's lawyers have until next week to decide if he will testify in gun trial
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Hunter Biden's lawyers have until next week to decide if he will testify in gun trial
June 7 (UPI) -- As Hunter Biden's federal gun trial adjourned for the day Friday afternoon, defense lawyers said they won't call more witnesses. They have until Monday, though, to decide whether Biden will testify.
U.S., Germany double down on space exploration
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S., Germany double down on space exploration
June 7 (UPI) -- U.S. and German officials this week met in Berlin to discuss ongoing and future collaborations in space exploration and Earth science.
Kia tells Telluride owners to park vehicles outside because of fire risk
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Kia tells Telluride owners to park vehicles outside because of fire risk
June 7 (UPI) -- Kia America is advising owners of 2020-2024 Telluride vehicles to park them outside due to a fire risk. A recall has been issued to fix the problem.
