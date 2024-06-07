Trending
Advertisement
Top News
June 7, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: White supremacists kill James Byrd Jr.

On June 7, 1998, three white supremacists killed James Byrd Jr. by dragging him for 3 miles behind a pickup truck in Jasper, Texas.

By UPI Staff
President Barack Obama (L) claps with Louvon Harris (C) and Betty Byrd Boatner, the sisters of James Byrd, Jr., who was a victim of a hate crime, as he delivers remarks on the passing of the Matthew Shepard Hate Crimes Prevention Act, at the White House in Washington on October 28, 2009. On June 7, 1998, three white supremacists killed Byrd by dragging him for 3 miles behind a pickup truck in Jasper, Texas. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 3 | President Barack Obama (L) claps with Louvon Harris (C) and Betty Byrd Boatner, the sisters of James Byrd, Jr., who was a victim of a hate crime, as he delivers remarks on the passing of the Matthew Shepard Hate Crimes Prevention Act, at the White House in Washington on October 28, 2009. On June 7, 1998, three white supremacists killed Byrd by dragging him for 3 miles behind a pickup truck in Jasper, Texas. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1776, the Lee Resolution, which led to the U.S. Declaration of Independence, was introduced in the Continental Congress.

Advertisement

In 1864, Republican delegates meeting in Baltimore nominated Abraham Lincoln for his second term as president. His running mate was Andrew Johnson.

In 1942, Japanese forces occupied Attu and Kiska in the Aleutian Islands. U.S. forces retook the islands one year later.

In 1965, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Connecticut law banning contraceptives.

In 1967, Israeli troops captured Jerusalem during the Six-Day War.

Far-right Israeli supporters wave national flags on Jerusalem Day to celebrate Israel's victory in the Six-Day War outside the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, May 13. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

In 1975, the first videocassette recorder went on sale to the public.

In 1983, one day after Nicaragua expelled three U.S. diplomats, the Reagan administration ordered six Nicaraguan consulates closed and expelled six of the country's diplomats.

In 1990, South African President F.W. de Klerk lifted a 4-year-old nationwide state of emergency in all but the strife-torn Indian Ocean province of Natal.

Advertisement

In 1998, three white supremacists killed James Byrd Jr. by dragging him for 3 miles behind a pickup truck in Jasper, Texas. The three men were convicted of murder -- one was executed in 2011, another is on death row and a third was sentenced to life in prison. The lynching spurred a Texas hate crime law as well as the federal Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

In 2002, U.S. missionary Martin Burnham, captured in the Philippines by a Muslim group more than a year earlier, was fatally shot during a rescue attempt.

In 2008, Sen. Hillary Clinton, D-N.Y., officially ended her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsed Sen. Barack Obama for president.

File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

In 2013, an arsonist set fire to a bus in Xiamen, China, killing 42 people and injuring 30 others.

In 2013, six people were killed and five injured in a Santa Monica, Calif., shooting rampage that started at a private home and ended on a college campus. The dead included the 23-year-old gunman, who was shot by police.

Advertisement

In 2021, two express trains collided in southern Pakistan, killing at least 40 people and injuring dozens.

File Photo by Waqar Hussein/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

French artist Ben dies at age 88 hours after wife's death
World News // 1 hour ago
French artist Ben dies at age 88 hours after wife's death
June 7 (UPI) -- French artist Ben has died at the age of 88, taking his own life hours after his wife of 60 years died of a stroke, his family said.
UPI Almanac for Friday, June 7, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, June 7, 2024
On June 7, 1998, three white supremacists killed James Byrd Jr. by dragging him for 3 miles behind a pickup truck in Jasper, Texas.
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to address U.S. Congress on July 24
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to address U.S. Congress on July 24
June 7 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to address a joint session of Congress on July 24 amid strained relations between the Israel leader and President Joe Biden as they feud over the Middle Eastern country's war in Gaza.
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
World News // 4 hours ago
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
June 6 (UPI) -- A search has been launched on the Greek island of Symi for British TV presenter Michael Mosley who has gone missing, authorities said.
California man convicted of threatening to 'Unabomb' Los Angeles FBI offices
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California man convicted of threatening to 'Unabomb' Los Angeles FBI offices
June 6 (UPI) -- A 52-year-old California man has been found guilty of sending threatening messages to the FBI that included references to The Unabomber Theodore John Kaczynski, the Justice Department said.
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
June 6 (UPI) -- France has announced plans to begin selling Mirage fighter jets to war-embattled Ukraine "by the end of the year," French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday.
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
June 6 (UPI) -- Sweltering triple digit temperatures on Thursday sent 11 people to the hospital during a rally for Donald Trump in Phoenix.
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
June 6 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's gun trial entered its fourth day on Wednesday with the cross-examination of the man that sold him the gun in question, testimony from his late brother's widow and from the police officer who found the gun.
FCC invests $200 million in cybersecurity efforts at public libraries, schools
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FCC invests $200 million in cybersecurity efforts at public libraries, schools
June 6 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission has launched a $200 million pilot program to tackle cybersecurity threats at schools and public libraries.
Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
June 6 (UPI) -- Supreme Court justices combined have received nearly $5 million in gifts over the past 20 years, and Justice Clarence Thomas received the lion's share.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
Google Doodle honors lesbian activist, author Jeanne Córdova
Google Doodle honors lesbian activist, author Jeanne Córdova
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement