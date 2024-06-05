Trending
Advertisement
Top News
June 5, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: President Ronald Reagan dies at age 93

On June 5, 2004, Ronald Reagan, the 40th U.S. president, died at his Los Angeles home at the age of 93 of complications from Alzheimer's disease.

By UPI Staff
Former first lady Nancy Reagan touches the casket of her husband, former President Ronald Reagan, in the Capitol Rotunda on June 9, 2004. He died June 5 at age 93. File Photo by Peter Jones/UPI
1 of 6 | Former first lady Nancy Reagan touches the casket of her husband, former President Ronald Reagan, in the Capitol Rotunda on June 9, 2004. He died June 5 at age 93. File Photo by Peter Jones/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt signed a bill abolishing the gold standard.

Advertisement

In 1950, the Supreme Court ruled 8-0 that segregation of African Americans in railroad dining cars violated the Interstate Commerce Act.

In 1967, the Six-Day War began between Israel and the Arab states of Egypt, Syria and Jordan.

In 1968, as he campaigned for the Democratic presidential nomination in Los Angeles, Sen. Robert Kennedy was shot by Sirhan Sirhan, a Palestinian immigrant. Kennedy, 42, died the next day.

In 1976, the Teton River Dam in Idaho collapsed as it was being filled for the first time, killing 14 people, flooding 300 square miles and causing an estimated $1 billion damage.

In 1991, in a step away from apartheid, South African legislators repealed the Land Acts of 1913 and 1936, which reserved 87 percent of land for whites.

In 1998, members of the United Auto Workers went on strike at a General Motors plant in Flint, Mich., over frozen wages. The strike ended seven weeks later with GM promising not to close facilities and buying new equipment for workers, and some workers increasing output by 15 percent.

Advertisement

File Photo by Bill Pugliano/UPI

In 2000, Ukrainian officials announced that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, site of the worst radiation accident in history, would be closed.

In 2001, Tropical Storm Allison struck the Texas coast for the second time shortly after forming in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm, which made a second landfall days later in Louisiana, would go on to kill 50 people and cause $5 billion along the gulf and northeastern coasts.

In 2003, officials said U.S. troops would withdraw from the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea, bringing an end to 50 years of guard duty.

In 2004, Ronald Reagan, the 40th U.S. president, died at his Los Angeles home at the age of 93 of complications from Alzheimer's disease.

In 2008, the alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the United States told a military court in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, he wanted to plead guilty to the charges to become a martyr. Khalid Sheik Mohammed said he expected to face the death penalty.

Advertisement

In 2010, U.S. President Barack Obama named Lt. Gen. James R. Clapper Jr. director of national intelligence.

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

In 2012, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, became the first governor in U.S. history to survive a recall election.

In 2013, Susan Rice was named U.S. national security adviser, replacing outgoing Tom Donilon.

In 2023, former Vice President Mike Pence officially filed paperwork to seek the Republican nomination to run for president of the United States. He dropped his bid in late October 2023.

File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Slovenia formally recognizes a Palestinian state
World News // 4 minutes ago
Slovenia formally recognizes a Palestinian state
June 5 (UPI) -- The Slovenian Parliament has passed a proposal recognizing the state of Palestine, making it the latest European country to take the mostly symbolic step amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Top News // 22 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, June 5, 2024
On June 5, 2004, Ronald Reagan, the 40th U.S. president, died at his Los Angeles home at the age of 93 of complications from Alzheimer's disease.
Biden, Trump snap up more primary victories as key congressional races decided
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden, Trump snap up more primary victories as key congressional races decided
June 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump were unsurprisingly poised to win their parties' nominations for president Tuesday night, after voters cast ballots in a handful of primaries that held key congressio
Michigan man sentenced for White supremacist conspiracy, desecrating Jewish synagogue
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michigan man sentenced for White supremacist conspiracy, desecrating Jewish synagogue
June 4 (UPI) -- A Michigan man was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years in prison for conspiring with a White supremacist group that targeted Black and Jewish people, and for defacing a Jewish synagogue with Nazi swastikas.
Senate hearing examines state abortion bans, 'assault on women's freedoms'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate hearing examines state abortion bans, 'assault on women's freedoms'
June 4 (UPI) -- A Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday examined how state abortion bans have "created a healthcare nightmare across America."
Man gets life sentences in ambush slayings that killed 2, including police officer
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man gets life sentences in ambush slayings that killed 2, including police officer
June 4 (UPI) -- Elliot Knox must serve two consecutive life sentences for his roles in the ambush murders of Baltimore police officer Keona Holley and a man killed in a separate shooting on the same day.
AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
June 4 (UPI) -- AT&T and some Verizon cellular customers might find it impossible to call outside their service providers customers until the respective communications companies diagnose and fix the respective problems.
Netflix, ex-prosecutor Linda Fairstein settle defamation lawsuit over 'Central Park Five' docuseries
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Netflix, ex-prosecutor Linda Fairstein settle defamation lawsuit over 'Central Park Five' docuseries
June 4 (UPI) -- Netflix has settled a defamation lawsuit filed by former prosecutor Linda Fairstein over her portrayal in the docuseries "When They See Us," about the conviction and sentencing of the Central Park Five.
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
June 4 (UPI) -- The second day of Hunter Biden's federal gun trial wrapped up Tuesday afternoon after an FBI agent was cross-examined about Biden's well-publicized laptop that was seized by federal authorities.
Rodeo star's 3-year-old son removed from life support, dies 2 weeks after near-drowning
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rodeo star's 3-year-old son removed from life support, dies 2 weeks after near-drowning
June 4 (UPI) -- The 3-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie, died after the Wrights had him removed from life support Sunday after his near-drowning May 21.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Machining debris triggers Toyota recall of 102,000 Tundra, Lexus LX models
Machining debris triggers Toyota recall of 102,000 Tundra, Lexus LX models
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement