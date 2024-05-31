Trending
Advertisement
Top News
May 31, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Atlanta Olympic Park Bomber arrested

On May 31, 2003, Eric Robert Rudolph, the long-sought fugitive in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing, was arrested.

By UPI Staff
On May 31, 2003, Eric Robert Rudolph, the long-sought fugitive in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing, was arrested. File Photo courtesy of the FBI
1 of 5 | On May 31, 2003, Eric Robert Rudolph, the long-sought fugitive in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing, was arrested. File Photo courtesy of the FBI

On this date in history:

In 1790, President George Washington signed a bill creating the first U.S. copyright law.

Advertisement

In 1859, construction concluded and bells rang out for the first time from London's Big Ben clock tower.

In 1889, a flood in Johnstown, Pa., left more than 2,200 people dead.

In 1902, Britain and South Africa signed a peace treaty ending the Boer War.

In 1916, the Battle of Verdun passed the 100-day mark. It would continue for another 200 days, amassing a casualty list of an estimated 800,000 soldiers dead, injured or missing.

In 1921, the Tulsa race massacre was set off when a mob of White residents attacked the Black residents and businesses in the Greenwood District. The total number of those killed in the violence is unknown, with an Oklahoma commission established in 2001 estimating between 75 to 100 people dead. The number of displaced Black residents was far greater.

In 1940, a thick fog hanging over the English Channel prevented the German Luftwaffe from flying missions against evacuating Allied troops from Dunkirk.

Troops evacuated from Dunkirk on a destroyer about to berth at Dover, England, on May 31, 1940. File Photo courtesy of the Imperial War Museum
Advertisement

In 1985, seven federally insured banks in Arkansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Oregon were closed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. It was a single-day record for closings since the FDIC was founded in 1934.

In 1996, Israeli voters elected opposition Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister.

In 2003, Eric Robert Rudolph, the long-sought fugitive in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing and attacks on abortion clinics and a gay nightclub, was arrested while rummaging through a dumpster in North Carolina. Rudolph, whose bombings killed two people and injured many others, was sentenced to four life terms in prison.

In 2005, Mark Felt admitted that, while No. 2 man in the FBI, he was "Deep Throat," the shadowy contact whose help to Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein on the 1972 Watergate break-in led to U.S. President Richard Nixon's resignation.

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

In 2012, John Edwards of North Carolina, former U.S. senator and presidential candidate, was acquitted on a charge of taking illegal campaign contributions, and a judge declared a mistrial on five other charges against him.

Advertisement

In 2014, U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, 28, captured in Afghanistan nearly five years earlier, was released by the Taliban in exchange for five detainees held at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp in Cuba. In March 2015, the Army announced that Bergdahl had been charged with desertion.

In 2019, a shooting a a Virginia Beach, Va., municipal center left 12 victims and the shooter -- a disgruntled former employee -- dead.

In 2021, China announced plans to allow couples to have a third child, scrapping its controversial two-child policy amid a slumping birth rate and aging population.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
May 31 (UPI) -- The jury's verdict is "the only voice that matters," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday night after securing the first-ever guilty verdict of a U.S. president.
U.S. blacklists two Wagner Group-linked companies in Central African Republic
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. blacklists two Wagner Group-linked companies in Central African Republic
May 31 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned two companies linked to the Wagner Group, an infamous Russia-backed private military, as the Biden administration targets the Kremlin's actions in the Central African Republic.
More dangerous weather pelts Texas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
More dangerous weather pelts Texas
May 30 (UPI) -- Another round of severe weather pelted storm-weary Texas Thursday. Flooding was reported in the Dallas Fort Worth area and a Tornado Emergency was issued near Midland.
12-year-old takes home Scripps Spelling Bee honors
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
12-year-old takes home Scripps Spelling Bee honors
May 30 (UPI) -- In what was only the competition's second spell-off ever, a 12-year-old seventh grader from Tampa, Fla., has taken top honors Thursday night in the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Slovenian gov't calls on parliament to recognize Palestinian statehood
World News // 4 hours ago
Slovenian gov't calls on parliament to recognize Palestinian statehood
May 30 (UPI) -- The government of Slovenia accepted a proposal to recognize the State of Palestine on Thursday, positioning it to become the latest European nation to take the mostly symbolic gesture amid Israel's war in Gaza.
Treasury Department launches free, permanent tax filing option after successful pilot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Treasury Department launches free, permanent tax filing option after successful pilot
May 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service on Thursday announced Direct File will be a permanent, free tax filing option starting in 2025.
Elon Musk agrees to testify in SEC probe of X purchase
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Elon Musk agrees to testify in SEC probe of X purchase
May 30 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has agreed to testify in the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation of his 2022 purchase of social media company Twitter, which he has since rebranded to X, according to a Thursday court filing.
In past week, border agents in Texas net more than half million dollars in cocaine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
In past week, border agents in Texas net more than half million dollars in cocaine
May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Texas made major drug busts over the past week.
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
May 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts against him in the New York hush-money trial on Thursday.
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
May 30 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on espionage charges, federal officials announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Global Entry app expands to more airports
Global Entry app expands to more airports
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
Iceland volcano: Gas pollution possible in capital, lava flows over roads
Iceland volcano: Gas pollution possible in capital, lava flows over roads
Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement