Advertisement
Top News
May 26, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: USS Bennington explodes, killing dozens

On May 26, 1954, more than 100 crewmembers of the aircraft carrier USS Bennington died in an explosion off Rhode Island.

By UPI Staff
On May 26, 1954, more than 100 crewmembers of the aircraft carrier USS Bennington died in an explosion off Rhode Island. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy
1 of 6 | On May 26, 1954, more than 100 crewmembers of the aircraft carrier USS Bennington died in an explosion off Rhode Island. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy

On this date in history:

In 1864, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, anxious to create new free territories during the Civil War, signed an act establishing the Montana Territory. Montana became a state 25 years later.

Advertisement

In 1868, at the end of a historic two-month trial, the U.S. Senate acquitted President Andrew Johnson of impeachment charges levied against him by the House of Representatives. Johnson won acquittal by one vote on each count.

In 1896, Nicholas II became the Russian czar.

In 1897, Dracula was published by Irish writer Bram Stoker.

File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI

In 1927, the final Ford Model T was built. More than 15 million of the vehicles were produced. Henry Ford revealed details about the car's successor, the Model A, the same day to the United Press.

In 1940, the evacuation of Dunkirk began. Sailing vessels of every kind were pressed into service to ferry British, French and Belgian soldiers trapped by advancing German forces in northern France across the English Channel.

In 1954, more than 100 crewmembers of the aircraft carrier USS Bennington died in an explosion off Rhode Island.

Advertisement

In 1972, at a Moscow summit, U.S. President Richard Nixon and Soviet Communist Party leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a pact limiting nuclear weapons.

UPI File Photo

In 1985, a cyclone struck the Bay of Bengal, killing 1,400 people in Bangladesh.

In 1991, a Lauda Air Boeing 767-300 exploded over Thailand after takeoff, killing all 223 people aboard.

In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, were married in the Dominican Republic. They divorced two years later.

In 2003, a plane crash in Turkey killed all 74 people aboard, including 62 Spanish soldiers returning from peacekeeping duties in Afghanistan.

In 2021, a gunman opened fire at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, Calif., killing nine people and himself.

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, May 26, 2024
Top News // 42 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, May 26, 2024
On May 26, 1954, more than 100 crewmembers of the aircraft carrier USS Bennington died in an explosion off Rhode Island.
Golf champion Grayson Murray dies at 30
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Golf champion Grayson Murray dies at 30
May 25 (UPI) -- Professional golfer and two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday, the tour confirmed. He was 30.
Heavy seas disrupt Gaza pier aid operations
World News // 9 hours ago
Heavy seas disrupt Gaza pier aid operations
May 25 (UPI) -- Stormy seas caused four U.S. Army vessels to break loose of their moorings while trying to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza Saturday morning.
2 arrested in Chile for February wildfires that killed 137
World News // 10 hours ago
2 arrested in Chile for February wildfires that killed 137
May 25 (UPI) -- A firefighter and a former forestry worker were arrested Friday for allegedly setting multiple fires that converged and killed 137 in Valparaiso, Chile, on Feb. 3.
Judge denies Alec Baldwin's appeal to dismiss charge in 'Rust' shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge denies Alec Baldwin's appeal to dismiss charge in 'Rust' shooting
May 25 (UPI) -- The judge presiding over Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case on Friday denied his bid to dismiss the charge.
California man charged for threatening North Carolina individuals, synagogues
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
California man charged for threatening North Carolina individuals, synagogues
May 25 (UPI) -- A California man was arrested Friday for allegedly making bomb threats against synagogues and a sheriff's department in North Carolina.
2 people killed by Russian bombing of Ukrainian supermarket
World News // 12 hours ago
2 people killed by Russian bombing of Ukrainian supermarket
May 25 (UPI) -- A Russian military strike in the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed at least four people on Saturday.
Trump campaign attempts to rally Libertarian support
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump campaign attempts to rally Libertarian support
May 25 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is set to address the 2024 Libertarian National Convention Saturday in an attempt to court undecided voters.
DOJ: Former CIA officer pleads guilty to spying for China
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DOJ: Former CIA officer pleads guilty to spying for China
May 25 (UPI) -- Former CIA officer Alexander Yuk Ching Ma pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring to gather and send national defense information to the People's Republic of China.
TSA screens single-day record number of passengers
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
TSA screens single-day record number of passengers
May 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened a record number of passengers during a single day leading up to the Memorial Day long weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Everest claims fourth climber this week during busy ascent season
Everest claims fourth climber this week during busy ascent season
American missionary couple killed by gangs in Haiti
American missionary couple killed by gangs in Haiti
More than 20 dead, including several children, after massive fire at Indian mall
More than 20 dead, including several children, after massive fire at Indian mall
Authorities say Louisiana man weighted his catch in $100K fishing contest
Authorities say Louisiana man weighted his catch in $100K fishing contest
Golf champion Grayson Murray dies at 30
Golf champion Grayson Murray dies at 30
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement