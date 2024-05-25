Advertisement
May 25, 2024 / 12:24 AM

On This Day: 21 die in mass shooting at Uvalde, Texas, school

On May 24, 2022, a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school left 19 students and two adults dead. Law enforcement officers fatally shot the gunman.

By UPI Staff
A young girl participating in the March Fourth rally to ban assault weapons holds a "Uvalde Strong" sign outside the Senate office buildings at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 13. On May 24, 2022, a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school left 19 students and two adults dead. Law enforcement officers fatally shot the gunman. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
On this date in history:

In 1626, the Dutch West Indies Trading Co. bought the island of Manhattan from American Indians, paying with goods worth about $24.

In 1844, the first U.S telegraph line was formally opened -- between Baltimore and Washington.

In 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge was opened to the public, linking Brooklyn and Manhattan in New York City.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1935, the first night game in Major League Baseball was played at Crosley Field in Cincinnati. The Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1.

In 1943, Josef Mengele, the so-called "Angel of Death" became the new doctor at the Auschwitz death camp in Poland. He fled Germany at the conclusion of World War II and died in 1979 in Brazil.

In 1958, United Press and the International News Service merger was announced, forming United Press International.

In 1962, Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter became the second American to orbit Earth, circling it three times. John Glenn was the first, earlier in the year.

In 1983, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled private religious schools that practice racial discrimination aren't eligible for church-related tax benefits.

In 1987, 250,000 people jammed San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge on its 50th anniversary, temporarily flattening the arched span.

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia.

In 2007, the U.S. Congress voted to increase the minimum wage for the first time in 10 years -- from $5.15 an hour to $7.25 over a three-year period.

In 2018, President Donald Trump posthumously pardoned Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight boxing champion, for his conviction under a Jim Crow-era law.

In 2022, a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school left 19 students and two adults dead. Law enforcement officers fatally shot the gunman.

File Photo by Jon Farina/UPI
Latest Headlines

Louisiana governor signs bill classifying abortion pills as controlled substances
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Louisiana governor signs bill classifying abortion pills as controlled substances
May 24 (UPI) -- Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said Friday he has signed into law a bill making abortion pills a controlled substance and criminalizing possession without a prescription.
ICJ orders Israel to stop Rafah assault in response to South Africa genocide complaint
World News // 12 hours ago
ICJ orders Israel to stop Rafah assault in response to South Africa genocide complaint
May 24 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice Friday ordered Israel to stop its Rafah military assault in Gaza to conform with its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to undergo 'minimally invasive' medical procedure
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to undergo 'minimally invasive' medical procedure
May 24 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is set to undergo a scheduled medical procedure Friday evening, the Pentagon said in a statement.
From D.C. to California, Americans use Memorial Day weekend as time to remember those who served
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
From D.C. to California, Americans use Memorial Day weekend as time to remember those who served
May 24 (UPI) -- Numerous events and ceremonies honoring America's fallen veterans are set to take place this weekend leading up to Memorial Day on Monday.
68 migrants rescued from 'severely overcrowded' boat near Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
68 migrants rescued from 'severely overcrowded' boat near Puerto Rico
May 24 (UPI) -- American customs officials on Friday confirmed they rescued 68 undocumented migrants from an overloaded ship near Puerto Rico.
Former nurse in U.K. denied bid to appeal child murder convictions
World News // 8 hours ago
Former nurse in U.K. denied bid to appeal child murder convictions
May 24 (UPI) -- A former nurse in Britain has been denied an attempt to appeal her murder and attempted murder convictions related to the deaths of several babies in 2015 and 2016.
NBA star Dwayne Wade, daughter Zaya Wade launch online resource for trans youth
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NBA star Dwayne Wade, daughter Zaya Wade launch online resource for trans youth
May 24 (UPI) -- NBA Hall of Famer Dwayne Wade and his daughter Zaya Wade on Thursday announced the launch of a digital resource for transgender youth and their supporters.
Southern U.S. faces sweltering heat, humidity over Memorial Day weekend
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Southern U.S. faces sweltering heat, humidity over Memorial Day weekend
Hot and humid conditions will continue to build over much of the south-central and southeastern United States during the Memorial Day weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Authorities say Louisiana man weighted his catch in $100K fishing contest
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Authorities say Louisiana man weighted his catch in $100K fishing contest
May 24 (UPI) -- A Louisiana man was arrested for allegedly placing weights in fish during the recent Big Bass Splash fishing contest on Toledo Bend. Aaron Moreau turned himself in after the alleged fraud.
ASPCA opposes House Farm Bill, says it guts local animal protections
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
ASPCA opposes House Farm Bill, says it guts local animal protections
May 24 (UPI) -- The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Friday decried a House committee passage of the Farm Bill, asserting it would overturn existing state and local animal welfare laws.
