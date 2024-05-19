Advertisement
May 19, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Thomas More, John Fisher canonized

On May 19, 1935, Pope Pius XI canonized Sir Thomas More and Cardinal John Fisher as saints of the Catholic Church.

By UPI Staff
On May 19, 1935, Pope Pius XI canonized Sir Thomas More, pictured, and Cardinal John Fisher as saints of the Catholic Church. File Photo by Edwardx
1 of 5 | On May 19, 1935, Pope Pius XI canonized Sir Thomas More, pictured, and Cardinal John Fisher as saints of the Catholic Church. File Photo by Edwardx

On this date in history:

In 1536, Anne Boleyn, the second of King Henry VIII's six wives and mother of Queen Elizabeth I, was beheaded.

In 1588, the Spanish Armada, assembled to invade England, set sail from Lisbon.

In 1916, Col. Teddy Roosevelt, speaking in Detroit, blasted the pacifism of Henry Ford and accused the Wilson administration of "make-believe preparedness."

UPI File Photo

In 1935, renowned British soldier and author T.E. Lawrence, known as "Lawrence of Arabia," died in a motorcycle crash in Britain.

In 1935, Pope Pius XI canonized Sir Thomas More and Cardinal John Fisher as saints of the Catholic Church. English King Henry VIII ordered the two men executed in 1535 for refusing to accept him as head of the Church of England.

In 1964, it was revealed that U.S. diplomats had found at least 40 secret microphones hidden in the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

In 1986, in the first direct talks between China and Taiwan in 37 years, Beijing agreed to return a cargo jet flown to the mainland by a defecting pilot.

In 1994, former U.S. first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died at age 64.

UPI File Photo

In 2008, mudslides in China's earthquake-devastated Sichan province engulfed and killed more than 200 rescue workers. The death toll from the quake, which struck a week earlier, had surpassed 69,000, with thousands of people reported missing.

In 2009, the Hubble Space Telescope was returned to orbit after astronauts finished five spacewalks in a mission to repair and refurbish the 19-year-old instrument.

In 2016, EgyptAir Flight 804, en route from Paris to Cairo, crashed into the Mediterranean Sea killing all 66 on board.

In 2018, Britain's Prince Harry married American actor Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II granted the newlyweds the titles of duke and duchess of Sussex.

In 2021, the European Union announced it would soon allow vaccinated travelers to enter its borders after more than a year of strict COVID-19-related bans that crippled the tourism industry.

File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE
