Advertisement
Top News
May 15, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Chrysler, GM sever ties with 2,000 dealerships

On May 15, 2009, two of the "Big 3" U.S. automakers, bankrupt Chrysler and almost-bankrupt General Motors, sent notices terminating relationships with nearly 2,000 car dealers.

By UPI Staff
On May 15, 2009, two of the "Big 3" U.S. automakers, bankrupt Chrysler and almost-bankrupt General Motors, sent notices terminating relationships with nearly 2,000 car dealers. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI
1 of 8 | On May 15, 2009, two of the "Big 3" U.S. automakers, bankrupt Chrysler and almost-bankrupt General Motors, sent notices terminating relationships with nearly 2,000 car dealers. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1911, the U.S. Supreme Court, ruling in Standard Oil Co. of New Jersey vs. United States, ordered the dissolution of the company after determining it to be a monopoly.

Advertisement

In 1918, the first regular U.S. airmail service was established between Washington and New York City.

In 1930, Ellen Church became the first airline stewardess, flying on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Cheyenne, Wyo. She persuaded the airline it needed a hostess in the sky and later developed a training program and manual for other stewardesses. She died in 1965 in a horseback riding accident.

In 1941, the Gloster-Whittle E 28/39 aircraft flew over Cranwell, England, in the first successful test of an Allied aircraft using jet propulsion.

In 1948, troops from Egypt, Trans-Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq invaded Israel starting the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

In 1958, Gen. Charles De Gaulle announced "I hold myself ready to take over the powers of the Republic." Thus, the 67-year-old World War II hero stepped back into the political picture in a crisis that brought France to the brink of civil war.

Advertisement

UPI File Photo

In 1963, U.S. astronaut Gordon Cooper was launched into space atop an Atlas rocket in the final Mercury flight. He completed 22 orbits.

In 1969, Justice Abe Fortas, under fire for a money deal with jailed financier Louis Wolfson, resigned from the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1972, Alabama Gov. George Wallace and three others were injured by a gunman at a presidential campaign rally in Laurel, Md. Wallace was partially paralyzed but active in Southern politics until his death in 1998.

In 1988, Soviet forces began their withdrawal from Afghanistan in compliance with the Geneva accords.

In 1991, Edith Cresson, a Socialist and former trade minister, became the first female prime minister of France.

In 2006, the U.S. State Department said it would restore diplomatic relations with Libya for the first time since 1980 and remove the country from its terrorism sponsors list.

In 2009, two of the "Big 3" U.S. automakers, bankrupt Chrysler and almost-bankrupt General Motors, sent notices terminating relationships with nearly 2,000 car dealers.

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
Advertisement

In 2013, Steven Miller resigned as acting commissioner of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service amid a controversy over its alleged targeting of the Tea Party and other conservative groups.

In 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the Kerch Strait Bridge, a large connection between Russia's Krasnodar region and Crimea, which Moscow annexed four years prior. The bridge was heavily damaged in October 2022 during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In 2022, Doja Cat, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Taylor Swift were big winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. blacklists sanctions-evasion network of Russian oligarch
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
U.S. blacklists sanctions-evasion network of Russian oligarch
May 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned a network of companies and a Russian businessman for participating in a sanctions-evasion scheme to offload $1.5 billion worth of frozen shares owned by U.S.-designated oligarch.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, May 15, 2024
On May 15, 2009, two of the "Big 3" U.S. automakers, bankrupt Chrysler and almost-bankrupt General Motors, sent notices terminating relationships with nearly 2,000 car dealers.
8 migrant workers killed, dozens injured in central Florida crash
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
8 migrant workers killed, dozens injured in central Florida crash
May 15 (UPI) -- At least eight migrant workers were killed and several others were seriously injured Tuesday morning when the bus they were aboard was sideswiped by a pickup truck on a central Florida highway.
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
World News // 11 hours ago
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
May 14 (UPI) -- Four gunmen attacked a prison convoy in northern France pm Tuesday, killing two guards and injuring three others while triggering a nationwide manhunt for an escapee nicknamed "The Fly."
NTSB: Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge lost power twice before leaving port
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NTSB: Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge lost power twice before leaving port
May 14 (UPI) -- The container ship that toppled the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March lost power twice before it left port in the hours before the collapse, the National Transportation Safety Board revealed Tuesday.
DOJ: Boeing broke 2021 agreement that shielded it from charges for 737 crashes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DOJ: Boeing broke 2021 agreement that shielded it from charges for 737 crashes
May 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday told Boeing it violated a 2021 agreement that protected it from criminal charges tied to two fatal 737 Max crashes.
Salmonella danger triggers recall of organic black chia seeds sold through Walmart
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Salmonella danger triggers recall of organic black chia seeds sold through Walmart
May 14 (UPI) -- Natural Sourcing International has issued a voluntary recall of its 32-ounce Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds due to potential salmonella contamination.
'Rust' armorer appeals involuntary manslaughter conviction
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
'Rust' armorer appeals involuntary manslaughter conviction
May 14 (UPI) -- Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has appealed her 18-month sentence in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in October 2021.
Walmart to lay off, relocate hundreds to corporate workers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Walmart to lay off, relocate hundreds to corporate workers
May 14 (UPI) -- Walmart said Tuesday it will layoff hundreds of corporate employees and relocate many others to its Arkansas headquarters.
Google announces new AI models; publishers fear loss of web traffic
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Google announces new AI models; publishers fear loss of web traffic
May 14 (UPI) -- Google on Tuesday unveiled its most powerful artificial intelligence model in a bid to remain competitive in the AI arms race.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
VCU graduates walk out during Gov. Youngkin address
VCU graduates walk out during Gov. Youngkin address
Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement