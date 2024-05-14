Advertisement
Top News
May 14, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. launches Skylab into orbit

On May 14, 1973, the United States launched Skylab, its first manned orbiting laboratory.

By UPI Staff
An overhead view of the Skylab Orbital Workshop in Earth orbit is pictured on February 8, 1974. The United States launched Skylab, its first manned orbiting laboratory, on this day in 1973. NASA/UPI
1 of 6 | An overhead view of the Skylab Orbital Workshop in Earth orbit is pictured on February 8, 1974. The United States launched Skylab, its first manned orbiting laboratory, on this day in 1973. NASA/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1643, King Louis XIV, who would be known as "The Sun King," became ruler of France at the age of 4.

Advertisement

In 1796, Dr. Edward Jenner, a rural England physician, tested his smallpox vaccine. It was a success.

In 1804, one year after the United States doubled its territory with the Louisiana Purchase, the Lewis and Clark expedition left St. Louis on a mission to explore the Northwest from the Mississippi River to the Pacific Ocean.

In 1904, the Olympic Games were conducted in the United States for the first time -- in St. Louis.

Former Olympic Gold Medalist Jacki Joyner-Kersee and former Olympic speed skater Brendan Eppert unveil an artist's rendition at Washington University in St. Louis on February 5 after it was announced that an Olympic Legacy Committee has been formed that will remember the Summer Olympics that were held at the campus in 1904. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1930, the U.S. Congress passed legislation establishing Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico with support from President Calvin Coolidge. It was the 21st park in the national parks system.

Advertisement

In 1942, the U.S. Congress established the Women's Auxiliary Army Corps for World War II duty.

In 1948, Jewish Agency Chairman David Ben-Gurion proclaimed the State of Israel, establishing the first Jewish state in 2,000 years.

In 1973, the United States launched Skylab, its first manned orbiting laboratory. Skylab was in orbit until -- long abandoned -- it plunged to Earth July 11, 1979, scattering debris over the Indian Ocean and a remote area of western Australia.

In 1988, a church bus was hit by a pickup truck going the wrong way on a road near Carrollton, Ky. The collision killed 27 bus passengers, mostly teenagers. The pickup driver, intoxicated at the time of the crash, served less than 11 years in prison.

In 1992, Lyle Alzado, NFL lineman-turned-actor/businessman, died of brain cancer, which he had blamed on steroid abuse. He was 43.

In 2000, hundreds of thousands of mothers and other gun-control advocates took part in the "Million Mom March" in Washington and several other cities, demanding "sensible" gun laws and mourning the loss of children to firearms violence.

Advertisement

File Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI

In 2008, the polar bear was chosen for the endangered species list by the U.S. Commerce Department because of shrinkage in its sea-ice habitat blamed on global climate change.

In 2013, Brazil became the 15th country to legalize same-sex marriage.

In 2022, a self-avowed white supremacist opened fire at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., killing 10 people, all of whom were Black. The shooter was sentenced to 11 consecutive life sentences.

In 2023, powerful Cyclone Mocha made landfall in Myanmar and would eventually go on to kill more than 450 people there and in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. India and China also sustained damage from the storm.

File Photo by Nyunt Win/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesda, May 14, 2024
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesda, May 14, 2024
On May 14, 1973, the United States launched Skylab, its first manned orbiting laboratory.
Blinken arrives in Ukraine in show of U.S. solidarity
World News // 59 minutes ago
Blinken arrives in Ukraine in show of U.S. solidarity
May 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning in a display of American solidarity for the designed ally as Russia claims military gains.
Biden signs law banning imports of Russian uranium
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden signs law banning imports of Russian uranium
May 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday signed bipartisan legislation banning the importation of Russian uranium, severing the United States from its dependency on the Kremlin-controlled resource.
Nazi flag-wielding man who crashed truck into barriers near White House pleads guilty
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nazi flag-wielding man who crashed truck into barriers near White House pleads guilty
May 13 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old Indian national with permanent U.S. residency pleaded guilty Monday to crashing a U-Haul truck into metal barriers protecting the White House nearly a year ago.
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
May 13 (UPI) -- U.S.-based Red Lobster abruptly closed more than 50 of its seafood restaurants across the country on Monday, as the company is reported to be considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
OpenAI launches new, conversational GPT-40 with 'real-time responsiveness'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
OpenAI launches new, conversational GPT-40 with 'real-time responsiveness'
May 13 (UPI) -- OpenAI has revealed its newest AI model, GPT-40, a desktop version of its popular chatbot ChatGPT that is more conversational and easier to use.
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
May 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations says 360,000 people have fled Rafah, as Israel vows to invade the southern Gaza city. The international organization also reduced the number of women and children killed in Israel's war in Gaza.
GameStop shares soar 74% as 'meme stock' figure 'Roaring Kitty' returns to social media
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
GameStop shares soar 74% as 'meme stock' figure 'Roaring Kitty' returns to social media
May 13 (UPI) -- GameStop shares surged 74% on Monday's stock market after the person who sparked the computer game store's stunning 2021 run reappeared on social media.
Target limits 2024 Pride collection to select stores
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Target limits 2024 Pride collection to select stores
May 10 (UPI) -- Target confirmed Friday it will not offer its 2024 collection of Pride-related products at all of its retail stores.
DOJ says it will seek tougher penalties for election interference, threats
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DOJ says it will seek tougher penalties for election interference, threats
May 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. will seek tougher sentences for those who threaten, intimidate election workers or utilize artificial intelligence to manipulate or influence voters, Deputy Attorney GeneAG Lisa Monaco said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

VCU graduates walk out during Gov. Youngkin address
VCU graduates walk out during Gov. Youngkin address
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Dell confirms investigation into data breach
Dell confirms investigation into data breach
Trump hush-money trial: Cohen details hush-money payments, role in alleged schemes
Trump hush-money trial: Cohen details hush-money payments, role in alleged schemes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement