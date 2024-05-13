Advertisement
Top News
May 13, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert sentenced to 6 years

On May 13, 2014, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was sentenced to six years in prison for taking bribes while he was mayor of Jerusalem.

By UPI Staff
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court on May 13, 2014. Olmert was sentenced to six years' imprisonment for taking bribes. File Photo by Finbarr O'Reilly/UPI
1 of 5 | Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court on May 13, 2014. Olmert was sentenced to six years' imprisonment for taking bribes. File Photo by Finbarr O'Reilly/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1607, Jamestown, the first permanent English colony in North America, was founded near the James River in Virginia.

In 1846, the United States declared war on Mexico.

In 1912, Britain established its air force -- the Royal Flying Corps.

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

In 1958, a crowd of protesters -- mostly students -- attacked Vice President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat Nixon, as they arrived in Venezuela. Shouting anti-American slogans, the group broke the windows of Nixon's vehicle and nearly toppled it before the U.S. delegation made an escape unharmed,

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy sent military riot-control units to Birmingham, Ala., stating that the government would do everything in its power preserve order, to protect the lives of its citizens and to uphold the law. Kennedy also directed an executive order be drafted enabling him to order the Alabama National Guard into immediate federal service if violence between black and white people was to once again erupt.

In 1973, Bobby Riggs defeated Margaret Court in the first Battle of the Sexes tennis match.

In 1981, Turkish gunman Mehmet Ali Agca shot and injured Pope John Paul II in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. Later, the pope, from his hospital bed, forgave his assailant.

In 1985, a Philadelphia police helicopter bombed the fortified house of a radical organization, MOVE, to end a 24-hour siege. Eleven people died and the ensuing fire destroyed 53 homes.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Stephen Breyer to succeed Justice Harry A. Blackmun on the U.S. Supreme Court. Breyer joined the court in August.

File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI

In 2009, astronauts on a 14-day servicing mission embarked on the first of five planned spacewalks to repair and update the 19-year-old Hubble Space Telescope. The project included installation of a wide-field camera and a Cosmic Origins Spectograph.

In 2011, in a reported retaliation to the slaying of terrorist chief Osama bin Laden, two suicide bombers killed 80 Pakistani recruits at a training center.

In 2014, in Israel former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was sentenced to six years in prison for taking bribes while he was mayor of Jerusalem.

In 2014, in western Turkey, an explosion and fire in a coal mine killed more than 300 people and injured dozens of others.

In 2019, actor Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 in a scheme to get her daughter admitted to college.

File Photo by Josh Reynolds/UPI

Latest Headlines

Flooding kills at least 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra
World News // 1 hour ago
Flooding kills at least 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra
May 13 (UPI) -- Heavy rain-triggered flooding that hit Indonesia's West Sumatra over the weekend has killed at least 37 people, according to officials early Monday who said another 17 were still missing.
Dell confirms investigation into data breach
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dell confirms investigation into data breach
May 13 (UPI) -- Dell Technologies confirmed it is investigating a data breach of a portal with access to customer information, and that it has contacted law enforcement.
Suspect in fatal Ohio police officer shooting found dead
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect in fatal Ohio police officer shooting found dead
May 12 (UPI) -- A suspect accused of killing an Ohio police officer in an "ambush" was found dead Sunday, authorities said.
Egypt seeks to join genocide case against Israel over Gazan deaths
World News // 7 hours ago
Egypt seeks to join genocide case against Israel over Gazan deaths
May 12 (UPI) -- Egypt will enter a genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, joining South Africa and citing worsening attacks on Gazan civilians, Cairo announced over the weekend. 
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
May 12 (UPI) -- The famed Christie's auction house has turned to a free service to create a place for the world's wealthiest people to bid on the world's most high-dollar items after its own website was hacked, officials announced.
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
World News // 10 hours ago
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
May 12 (UPI) -- Russian president Vladimir Putin has replaced his defense minister as part of a shake-up of his national security team, the Kremlin announced Sunday.
Idaho doctor dead in backcountry skiing avalanche
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Idaho doctor dead in backcountry skiing avalanche
May 12 (UPI) -- An Idaho physician is dead after triggering an avalanche while skiing in the Donaldson Peak in Idaho's Lost River Range backcountry Friday, authorities at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center have reported.
FBI faces calls to release report on death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FBI faces calls to release report on death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
May 12 (UPI) -- The FBI is facing pressure to release its long-awaited report investigating the 2022 killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
May 12 (UPI) -- Israel has detained journalists that authorities incorrectly believed were working for Al Jazeera, the news broadcaster banned from the country for its coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war in Gaza.
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
May 12 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and at least a dozen others injured following a late-night shooting in Alabama Saturday, authorities reported. 
