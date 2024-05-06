Trending
May 6, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Channel Tunnel opens in Europe

On May 6, 1994, the Channel Tunnel, a railway under the English Channel connecting Britain and France, was officially opened.

By UPI Staff
Law enforcement officers stand watch in front of a house on Seymour Avenue in Cleveland where Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight were found alive May 6, 2013, after having been held hostage for nearly 10 years. File Photo by David Maxwell/EPA
Law enforcement officers stand watch in front of a house on Seymour Avenue in Cleveland where Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight were found alive May 6, 2013, after having been held hostage for nearly 10 years. File Photo by David Maxwell/EPA

May 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1863, Confederate forces commanded by Gen. Robert E. Lee routed Union troops under Gen. Joseph Hooker at the Battle of Chancellorsville in Virginia.

In 1915, Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox hit his first major league home run in a game against the New York Yankees.

In 1935, in the depths of the Depression, the Works Progress Administration was established to provide work for the unemployed.

In 1937, the German passenger airship Hindenburg erupted in a fireball at Lakehurst, N.J., on its arrival from Europe after static electricity ignited the airship's flammable fabric skin. The disaster killed 35 of the 97 passengers and crew aboard the zeppelin.

In 1940, The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. A rare, first-edition of the novel fetched $48,000 at auction in 2007.

In 1954, 25-year-old British medical student Roger Bannister cracked track and field's most famous barrier, the 4-minute mile, during a meet at Oxford, England. His time: 3 minutes, 59.4 seconds.

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
In 1992, legendary actress Marlene Dietrich died at her Paris home at age 90.

In 1994, the Channel Tunnel, a railway under the English Channel connecting Britain and France, was officially opened.

In 2001, John Paul II became the first pope to enter a mosque -- the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Syria.

In 2006, the largest rebel group in Sudan's Darfur region and the government of Sudan signed a peace agreement ending their three-year armed conflict that claimed an estimated 200,000 lives.

In 2009, Dave Bing, Hall of Fame star for the NBA's Detroit Pistons, was elected mayor of Detroit, succeeding the ousted Kwame Kilpatrick.

In 2010, British voters gave the Conservatives control of Parliament, ultimately making David Cameron, 43, Britain's youngest prime minister in almost 200 years.

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

In 2013, three women missing for 10 years were found alive in Cleveland. The man who had kept them as hostages pleaded guilty to charges including kidnapping and rape. He killed himself in prison.

In 2017, French lawmakers passed a bill that requires models to provide a doctor's note to prove they are healthy, a bid to crack down on dangerously skinny models in the nation's highly competitive fashion industry.

In 2023, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey in London in a lavish, eye-popping ceremony not seen in Britain in nearly 70 years.

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

South Korea reopens DMZ hiking trails despite high tensions with the North
World News // 14 minutes ago
South Korea reopens DMZ hiking trails despite high tensions with the North
YEONCHEON, South Korea, May 6 (UPI) -- While tensions continue to simmer on the Korean Peninsula, South Korean officials are restarting an oft-interrupted tourism program that brings civilians to border areas along the demilitarized zone.
Donald Trump's hush-money trial enters fourth week
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Donald Trump's hush-money trial enters fourth week
May 6 (UPI) -- Week four of former president Donald Trump's hush-money trial was set to get underway Monday with no advance posting of whom will be on the stand to follow on from former White House communications director Hope Hicks.
Russia orders nuclear drills in response to Western comments on troops for Ukraine
World News // 30 minutes ago
Russia orders nuclear drills in response to Western comments on troops for Ukraine
May 6 (UPI) -- Russia announced that it would conduct tactical nuclear drills on Monday in response to what it claimed were "provocative statements and threats" from Western officials concerning the Ukrainian war.
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
World News // 2 hours ago
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
May 6 (UPI) -- The bodies of three surfers who went missing in April in Baja California on vacation were positively identified by authorities on Sunday, the state's attorney general said.
Google Doodle kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Google Doodle kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week
May 6 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the start of Teacher Appreciation Week.
Israeli military tells first Palestinians to move out of southern Gaza city of Rafah
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli military tells first Palestinians to move out of southern Gaza city of Rafah
May 6 (UPI) -- Israel began instructing early Monday around 100,000 Palestinians sheltering in Rafah to begin evacuating to "expanded" humanitarian zones elsewhere in southern Gaza ahead of an anticipated offensive on the city.
UPI Almanac for Monday, May 6, 2024
Top News // 7 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, May 6, 2024
On May 6, 1994, the Channel Tunnel, a railway under the English Channel connecting Britain and France, was officially opened.
Knife-wielding teen shot dead by Australian police
World News // 18 hours ago
Knife-wielding teen shot dead by Australian police
May 5 (UPI) -- Australian police shot and killed a 16-year-old following a stabbing attack that had "hallmarks" of terror, officials confirmed Sunday. The teenager attacked a man in a suburb of Perth on Saturday night.
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
May 5 (UPI) -- Police in rural New Mexico continued to search for a missing 10-month-old girl Sunday after officials said the infant was abducted, officials reported.
NYPD's references to 'outside agitators' at student protests spark criticism
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
NYPD's references to 'outside agitators' at student protests spark criticism
May 5 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department has been criticized for its messaging related to student protests gripping college campuses across the nation as top brass share politically biased posts online.
