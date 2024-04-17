Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 17, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Explosion at Texas fertilizer plant kills 15

On April 17, 2013, an explosion at a West, Texas, fertilizer plant killed 15 people, injured dozens and caused massive property damage in the community.

By UPI Staff
Remains of a fertilizer plant and other buildings smolder after the plant exploded in West, Texas on April 17, 2013. File Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA
1 of 6 | Remains of a fertilizer plant and other buildings smolder after the plant exploded in West, Texas on April 17, 2013. File Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA

April 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1421, the sea broke the dikes at Dort, Holland, drowning an estimated 100,000 people.

Advertisement

In 1521, the Roman Catholic Church excommunicated Martin Luther after he refused to admit to charges of heresy.

In 1790, U.S. statesman, printer, scientist and writer Benjamin Franklin died in Philadelphia at age 84.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1912, the sister ship of the doomed RMS Titanic, the Olympic, radioed in that survivors of the ocean liner sinking were rescued and safely on board the RMS Carpathia.

In 1961, a force of anti-Castro rebels began the Bay of Pigs Invasion in an attempt to overthrow Cuba's new communist government.

In 1964, Jerrie Mock of Columbus, Ohio, became the first woman to complete a solo flight around the world.

In 1969, a jury found Sirhan B. Sirhan guilty of first-degree murder for the assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

File Photo by Ron Bennett/UPI
Advertisement

In 1970, with the world anxiously watching on television, Apollo 13, a U.S. lunar spacecraft that sustained a severe malfunction on its journey to the moon, safely returned to Earth.

In 1989, the Polish labor union Solidarity was granted legal status after nearly a decade of struggle and suppression -- clearing the way for the downfall of the country's Communist Party.

In 1993, a federal jury convicted two Los Angeles police officers and acquitted two others of violating the civil rights of Rodney King during his 1991 arrest and beating.

In 2004, the Israeli army confirmed it had killed Abdel Aziz Rantisi, Hamas co-founder and its leader in Gaza, in a missile strike. Two others also died with Rantisi, who had opposed any compromise with Israel.

In 2012, U.S. investor Warren Buffett, one of the world's wealthiest people, said he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI

In 2013, an explosion at a West, Texas, fertilizer plant killed 15 people, injured dozens and caused massive property damage in the community.

Advertisement

In 2018, former first lady Barbara Bush died at the age of 92 after refusing medical treatment for her failing health. Her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, died less than one year later.

In 2022, three companies connected to far-right radio host Alex Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid lawsuits related to false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.N. envoy: U.S., allies seeking new ways to monitor sanctions on North Korea
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. envoy: U.S., allies seeking new ways to monitor sanctions on North Korea
SEOUL, April 17 (UPI) -- The United States is working on options "both inside and outside the U.N. system" to monitor sanctions against North Korea, Washington's top envoy to the United Nations said Wednesday during a visit to Seoul.
Bob Graham, former U.S. senator and Florida governor, dies at 87
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bob Graham, former U.S. senator and Florida governor, dies at 87
April 17 (UPI) -- Bob Graham, a former U.S. senator and two-term Florida governor best known for his so-called workdays initiative, has died, according to his family. He was 87.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, April 17, 2024
On April 17, 2013, an explosion at a West, Texas, fertilizer plant killed 15 people, injured dozens and caused massive property damage in the community.
Men on scooters kill 1 man, wound 3 in Bronx drive-by shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Men on scooters kill 1 man, wound 3 in Bronx drive-by shooting
April 17 (UPI) -- Scooter-riding gunmen opened fire on four people standing on the corner of a Bronx intersection Tuesday evening, according to authorities who said one of the victims was killed.
FDA warns California restaurants, diners to avoid certain half-shell oysters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA warns California restaurants, diners to avoid certain half-shell oysters
April 17 (UPI) -- Restaurants in California are being warned not to serve certain oysters on the half-shell, from Republic of Korea, which could be contaminated with norovirus, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.
U.S., Chinese defense chiefs hold first talks since late 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Chinese defense chiefs hold first talks since late 2022
April 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Adm. Dong Jun, on Tuesday, the Pentagon said, marking the first time they have spoken.
Heat mapping in U.S. communities to determine heat inequities, cooling options
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Heat mapping in U.S. communities to determine heat inequities, cooling options
April 16 (UPI) -- U.S. government agencies and NOAA scientists will team up to map the hottest neighborhoods in 14 communities this summer to determine heat inequities and provide cooling relief.
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
April 16 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund warned the United States on Tuesday that the government's rampant spending and growing national debt is not sustainable and could threaten the global economy.
Civilian Army financial counselor pleads guilty to stealing millions from Gold Star families
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Civilian Army financial counselor pleads guilty to stealing millions from Gold Star families
April 16 (UPI) -- A civilian financial counselor with the U.S. Army's Casualty Assistance Office pleaded guilty Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of New Jersey to defrauding Gold Star families of nearly $10 million.
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
April 16 (UPI) -- Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic announced Tuesday it has settled its defamation lawsuit against conservative news outlet One America News for broadcasting lies about the 2020 election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
Jail recording as boy's body discovered played during Chad Daybell murder trial
Jail recording as boy's body discovered played during Chad Daybell murder trial
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
Two police officers killed in shootout near Syracuse, N.Y.
Two police officers killed in shootout near Syracuse, N.Y.
Australian police declare stabbing of bishop in Sydney a terrorist attack
Australian police declare stabbing of bishop in Sydney a terrorist attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement