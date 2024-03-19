Trending
March 19, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Bob Dylan's debut album released

On March 19, 1962, singer-songwriter Bob Dylan releases his debut album, "Bob Dylan," on Columbia Records.

By UPI Staff
On March 19, 1962, singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, pictured in 1981, releases his debut album, "Bob Dylan," on Columbia Records.
On March 19, 1962, singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, pictured in 1981, releases his debut album, "Bob Dylan," on Columbia Records.

March 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1909, financier J.P. Morgan, during a meeting with King Victor Emmanuel II of Italy in Rome, pledged to help wipe out the black hand and similar criminal societies in the United States through education.

In 1916, eight Curtiss JN-3 "Jenny" airplanes with the First Aero Squadron took off from Columbus, N.M., to aid troops that had invaded Mexico in pursuit of the bandit Pancho Villa. It was the first U.S. air combat mission in history.

In 1918, the U.S. Congress passed the Standard Time Act, which authorized the Interstate Commerce Commission to establish standard time zones and daylight saving time.

In 1931, the Nevada Legislature voted to legalize gambling.

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

In 1953, legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille won the only Academy Award of his career when The Greatest Show on Earth, a big-budget extravaganza about circus life, was acclaimed the Best Picture.

In 1962, singer-songwriter Bob Dylan releases his debut album, Bob Dylan, on Columbia Records.

UPI File Photo

In 1987, South Carolina televangelist Jim Bakker resigned as head of the PTL Club, saying he was blackmailed after a sexual encounter with a former church secretary.

In 1991, the NFL voted to revoke the plan for Phoenix to host the 1993 Super Bowl because the city did not observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In 2005, Pakistan successfully tested a nuclear-capable missile with a range of 1,250 miles.

In 2023, UBS agreed to take over its troubled rival, Credit Suisse, in a $3.2 billion emergency deal brokered by regulators in Switzerland to help prevent further instability in the global banking industry.

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

