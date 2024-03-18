Advertisement
March 18, 2024

On This Day: U.S. closes Syrian embassies, expels diplomats

By UPI Staff
March 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1922, Mahatma Gandhi was sentenced to six years in prison for civil disobedience against the British rulers of India.

In 1925, the worst tornado in U.S. history roared through eastern Missouri, southern Illinois and southern Indiana, killing 695 people, injuring thousands of others and causing $17 million in property damage.

In 1937, a natural gas explosion at a public school in New London, Texas, killed almost 300 people, most of them children.

In 1962, France and Algeria signed a cease-fire agreement ending a seven-year civil war and bringing independence to the North African country.

In 1965, Soviet cosmonaut Alexey Leonov became the first person to walk in space.

In 1995, "I'm back." Superstar Michael Jordan announced he was returning to professional basketball and the Chicago Bulls after a 17-month break, during which he had tried a baseball career.

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

In 2002, a 13-year-old girl died two days after being struck in the head by a puck at a Columbus Blue Jackets-Calgary Flames game. The incident forced the National Hockey League to have teams install 18-foot nets behind all goals to protect spectators.

In 2003, on the eve of war with Iraq, the U.S. State Department listed 30 countries as members of a "coalition of the willing" supporting military intervention, but only the United States, Britain and Australia were known to be providing troops.

In 2005, doctors removed the feeding tube keeping Terri Schiavo alive after a wide-ranging fight over the brain-damaged Florida woman's care that involved U.S. President George Bush and Congress.

File Photo by Cathy Kapulka/UPI

In 2010, U.S. President Barack Obama signed a jobs-stimulus measure into law. It provided $17.5 billion in tax cuts and other employer incentives and shifted $20 billion to boost transit programs.

In 2014, the U.S. State Department ordered Syria to close its embassy in Washington, D.C., and consulates in Michigan and Texas, and expelled all diplomats without U.S. citizenship or lawful permanent residency status.

In 2018, an Uber vehicle on autonomous mode struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Ariz., the first fatal crash involving a self-driving car.

In 2021, the Senate confirmed William Burns to serve as CIA director.

File Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI

Israel conducts military operation in Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel conducts military operation in Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital
March 17 (UPI) -- Israeli forces overnight launched a "high-precision operation" in the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, officials said, attracting swift condemnation from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Top News // 22 minutes ago
Uber agrees to pay Australian drivers $178M settlement
World News // 29 minutes ago
Uber agrees to pay Australian drivers $178M settlement
March 18 (UPI) -- Uber has agreed to pay a $178 million to settle a class action lawsuit involving thousands of Australian drivers who lost income and license values over the rideshare giant's business practices.
1 killed, 2 wounded in Jacksonville Beach shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
1 killed, 2 wounded in Jacksonville Beach shooting
March 18 (UPI) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in the bar district of Florida's Jacksonville Beach on Sunday night, according to authorities who were searching for multiple suspects.
Putin declares victory in Russian presidential election
World News // 10 hours ago
Putin declares victory in Russian presidential election
March 17 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked voters for their faith in him as he won a fifth term in office in a election that has been widely discredited as illegitimate.
North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles as Blinken visits Seoul
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles as Blinken visits Seoul
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Monday morning, South Korean defense officials said, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Seoul for a democracy summit.
2 dead, 5 injured in D.C. shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
2 dead, 5 injured in D.C. shooting
March 17 (UPI) -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed two people and left five others wounded Sunday in a historic Washington, D.C., neighborhood, officials said.
Suspect in New Mexico state trooper killing arrested
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Suspect in New Mexico state trooper killing arrested
March 17 (UPI) -- A man suspected of killing a New Mexico state trooper and a South Carolina paramedic was taken into custody Sunday after a shooting that involved police, authorities said.
Ohio governor declares state of emergency
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ohio governor declares state of emergency
March 17 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in 11 counties Sunday in the wake of severe storms that struck the state last week.
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
World News // 8 hours ago
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
March 17 (UPI) -- Two people are in the hospital after being attacked by a bear in Slovakia, officials reported Sunday. The Environment Ministry may propose making the animals easier to hunt to reduce their population.
