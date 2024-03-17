Advertisement
Top News
March 17, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Arab states lift U.S. oil embargo

On March 17, 1974, the oil-producing Arab countries agreed to lift a five-month embargo on petroleum sales to the United States.

By UPI Staff
On March 17, 1974, the oil-producing Arab countries agreed to lift a five-month embargo on petroleum sales to the United States. File Photo by Warren K. Leffler/U.S. Library of Congress
1 of 7 | On March 17, 1974, the oil-producing Arab countries agreed to lift a five-month embargo on petroleum sales to the United States. File Photo by Warren K. Leffler/U.S. Library of Congress

March 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1762, New York City staged its first parade honoring the Roman Catholic feast day of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. It was led by Irish soldiers serving in the British army. In 2002, President George W. Bush became the first sitting U.S. president to take part in the event, more than six months after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the city.

Advertisement

In 1776, the Continental Army under Gen. George Washington forced British troops to evacuate Boston.

In 1901, 71 paintings by the late Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh were shown at the Bernheim-Jeune gallery in Paris and caused a sensation across the art world.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1917, Russia appeared headed toward a republic following the end of the 300-year-old rule of the Romanoff family.

In 1958, the U.S. Navy launched the satellite Vanguard 1 into orbit around Earth.

In 1959, the Dalai Lama fled Tibet for India.

File Photo by John Eggitt/UPI
Advertisement

In 1969, Golda Meir, a 70-year-old former Milwaukee schoolteacher, was elected first female prime minister of Israel.

In 1974, the oil-producing Arab countries agreed to lift a five-month embargo on petroleum sales to the United States. The embargo, during which gasoline prices soared 300%, was in retaliation for U.S. support of Israel during the October 1973 Middle East War.

In 1990, Lithuania rejected the Soviet Union's ultimatum to renounce its declaration of independence a week prior. The Soviets implemented sanctions against Lithuania and conducted a military operation in 1991 before other Soviet republics eventually declared their independence.

In 1992, South African Whites, by a margin of 68.7% to 31.2%, voted to end minority rule. Nelson Mandela was elected two years later as the first president in a fully representative democratic election.

In 2003, as war with Iraq seemed a certainty, U.S. President George W. Bush gave Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and his sons 48 hours to leave the country. The ultimatum was rejected.

In 2020, the French Open, Euro 2020, Copa America 2020 and Kentucky Derby were postponed amid the spread of COVID-19 as the global case count reached 200,000 and death toll neared 8,000.

Advertisement

File Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, March 17, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, March 17, 2024
On March 17, 1974, the oil-producing Arab countries agreed to lift a five-month embargo on petroleum sales to the United States.
Iceland volcano forces town on southern peninsula to evacuate again
World News // 7 hours ago
Iceland volcano forces town on southern peninsula to evacuate again
March 16 (UPI) -- Residents of Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula are under evacuation following a volcanic eruption Saturday, the fourth eruption in the area since December.
Cops arrest gunman in N.J. after 3 killed in suburban Phila.
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Cops arrest gunman in N.J. after 3 killed in suburban Phila.
March 16 (UPI) -- Police said they've apprehended a man in New Jersey who was wanted in connection with a triple homicide in a Philadelphia suburb Saturday.
Millions descend on Fifth Ave. for 263rd NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Millions descend on Fifth Ave. for 263rd NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade
March 16 (UPI) -- Manhattan was alive with Irish pride as the 236rd New York St. Patrick's Day parade kicked off Saturday.
Police I.D. suspect wanted in slaying of New Mexico trooper on I-40
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police I.D. suspect wanted in slaying of New Mexico trooper on I-40
March 15 (UPI) -- Authorities on Saturday named a suspect in the killing of a New Mexico police officer Justin Hare, who was slain while assisting a motorist along Interstate 40.
Energy Department grants $2.26B loan for Nevada lithium project
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Energy Department grants $2.26B loan for Nevada lithium project
March 16 (UPI) -- Lithium Americas has received conditional approval for a multi-billion-dollar loan from the U.S. Department of Energy to help fund a massive development project in Nevada.
Commission: 'Abdication' of law enforcement allowed Maine mass shootings
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Commission: 'Abdication' of law enforcement allowed Maine mass shootings
March 16 (UPI) -- Sheriff's officials could have arrested Maine mass shooter Robert Card Jr. and confiscated his firearms six weeks before he killed 18 and injured 13 others in an October rampage, an independent commission has found.
Univ. of Maryland lifts ban on frat, sorority events after misconduct investigation
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Univ. of Maryland lifts ban on frat, sorority events after misconduct investigation
March 16 (UPI) -- The University of Maryland has lifted restrictions on 32 fraternities and sororities after it completed investigation into hazing accusations.
Chicago to start evicting migrants from city shelters under amended policy
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Chicago to start evicting migrants from city shelters under amended policy
March 16 (UPI) -- Officials in Chicago will begin evicting migrants staying in the city's shelters this weekend, following through on Mayor Brandon Johnson's amended policy under which only adults will be removed.
Prosecutors want Bankman-Fried to serve more than 40 years
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Prosecutors want Bankman-Fried to serve more than 40 years
March 16 (UPI) -- Convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should serve between 40 and 50 years in prison, prosecutors in New York contend in their sentencing recommendation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Navy to christen new fast-attack submarine USS Idaho this weekend
U.S. Navy to christen new fast-attack submarine USS Idaho this weekend
External panel found missing after United Airlines flight lands in Oregon
External panel found missing after United Airlines flight lands in Oregon
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
American Airlines Boeing 777 makes emergency landing with mechanical issue
American Airlines Boeing 777 makes emergency landing with mechanical issue
Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement